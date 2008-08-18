The good old days

Dear Friends,

Do you remember how much fun we had growing up? Remember how…

1. We ate fritters at the market and do you remember buying cooking oil from some fat woman in the market who had a big drum of it connected to a tap or hand pump (‘CI DUMBO MALIKETI KA POMPA SALADI’)

2. We went hunting in the bush with our dogs and did not fear snakes, deep holes and even quick sand.

3. We went into the compounds looking for a fight from the compound boys and quite often came back badly bruised and beaten.

4.We only watched English Soccer on Fridays and it was always sponsored by Barclays. Liverpool and Everton were the best teams in England and not Manchester United and Arsenal.

5. You could name the starting line up of Green Buffaloes, Mufulira Wanderers and Kabwe Warriors. When we played football we called ourselves Simutowe, Ucar, Tools, Chola, or one of the local stars and not some foreigner we only saw on TV.

6.We always put stones in the Coca Cola to make it fizz.

7. We always harassed soldiers for canned beef.

8. Remember the days when we would line up from 08 00 hrs -16 00 hrs waiting for Kaunda to pass in the streets just to wave at him.

9. We thought only KK was President. My cousin once asked me if I knew the Kaunda of Kenya.

10. Chloroquine worked as a treatment for Malaria. You knew because when you went to the village (every 2 or 3 years) you came back with it.

11. When you always came back from the village all your friends wanted some of the peanuts, maize, intoyo, millet, pumpkins, finkubala and all the village produce you came back with. You could keep the playground entertained for weeks afterwards with your stories from the village.

12. Remember when we would go to the streams to swim and we never used to get sick because of the bad water.

13. Remember when we used to glimpse through the neighbours windows, just to have a glimpse of a TV and remember how they used to make us sit on the floor when watching TV by the neighbours.

14.Remember how we used to go for school assembly every Monday and had a parade for exercise (up, sideways, forward and down, clap! clap!) the shortest person being in front and the tallest at the back.

15.Remember how we used to watch video shows on civilian day sitting on the floor in rows and how we used to cheer at kung-fu (uuuuwaaaaaaaaa! uuuuwaaaaaaaaa!)

16. We always tried to switch off the escalator (the only ones in Zambia) at Mwaiseni .

17. We wore pink shirts with big collars, platform shoes, crimplene trousers and shirts, bell bottom jeans with massive cowboy belts with brass buckles.

18. Remember DPB’s milk chocolate biscuits

19.We didn’t have Play stations, Nintendo 64, X boxes, video games, DSTV, VCR’s, surround sound, cellular phones, computers, online chartrooms, instead we would have tons of FRIENDS and played CHIDUNUUUH, GEMU & TOUCH… utubambo (slapping your friend with fingers then after that licking them), it was always zero kunja, one, two….

20. Four of us would share a drink, we would all drink from the same bottle and that wasn’t disgusting nor would anyone get sick.

21.- We would eat cake, bread and butter, drink sugary drinks, and we weren’t overweight nor worry about cholesterol or diets because we were always outside playing .

22.Riding on the back of a vanette was an adventure that we still remember!