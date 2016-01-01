TB Joshua’s alarming 2016 predictions

Controversial Nigerian ‘Prophet’ T.B. Joshua has released a list of bleak predictions for the New Year 2016, particularly directed towards the continent of Africa.
Known for his unconventional antics, Joshua shunned protocol by cancelling his yearly ‘crossover service’, opting rather to address followers live on Christian television network Emmanuel TV from an undisclosed location.
“There will be large scale scarcity, shortage of food,” Joshua, who is the Pastor of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) based in Lagos, Nigeria, began.
“As a state, country, continent, we have to go back to the farm to arrest, to alleviate the forthcoming situation,” he emphasised in the ‘prophecy’ which was later posted on the ministry’s official Facebook page.
“I encourage the governments of all nations to invest in agriculture and to grant loans to deserving citizens to augment this effort,” he went on.
Joshua, who was recently named one of the world’s most famous prophets by an American ranking website, spoke scathingly about Africa, citing the continent’s inability to manage its teeming resources as its major bane. “The continent of Africa – how much have we disappointed God,” he soberly noted.
“Africa is supposed to be the breadbasket of the world. We are supposed to produce a large quantum of food for the world. This is our natural resource base. Food should be our primary export to other continents, food in exchange for technology,” he continued.
Moving on to the political scene, the cleric called on African leaders to “quickly arrest the political situation.”
He stated that the frequency of terrorist attacks in the continent would increase. “More African countries will be under siege by terrorists because of pros and cons in choosing leaders. Mishandling of electoral processes will create a conducive atmosphere for terrorists.”
Joshua continued that people will stop investing in politics because of “limited resources and challenges”, adding that this would pave the way for those with genuine intentions to run for political office.
“When you are genuinely called to do the job, you will do it because of your love for it and not because of money,” he stated.
“This year, do what you love. There’s money in love. Money in love brings peace and tranquillity,” he further admonished.
Joshua’s prediction closed with a prayer for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. “He has good intentions but a king’s intentions cannot be carried out properly without the support of the subjects. He needs your support to lead us out of the valley,” the cleric stated.
“The president will do everything to reject revaluation of the naira – which is a good idea from a good leader. But there will be overwhelming pressure which he will not be able to resist. Nigerians, support and pray for your leader. The future is crying for help,” he vividly described.
Despite the worrisome nature of his predictions, Joshua termed 2016 ‘The Year Of Reward’, stating that believers would be strengthened in the midst of their struggles.
“Start your year on your knees,” he advised, adding it was an ‘instruction from God’ for believers to begin and end their days in heartfelt prayer.
“What you were destined to become, this is the year to become it because this is the year of reward,” the cleric declared while on his knees in a location surrounded by trees and water.
“The voice of weeping, sorrow, setback and sickness shall be silenced, in the name of Jesus Christ,” he further prayed.
A day earlier on Wednesday 30th December 2015, Joshua posted a sermon about the dangers of offence on YouTube, a topic he further addressed in the live broadcast.
“Just because you were mistreated, persecuted, lied against, cheated or wrongly accused, as a believer, you do not have permission or the right to hold on to offence,” he counselled.
“Two wrongs do not make a right,” he declared, calling on people to ‘let go of offence’.
“When you retain an offence in your heart, you filter everything through it,” he said, explaining that although offence was unavoidable, the response of people to it was what really counted.
Joshua counts several African leaders among his followers, including the newly elected President of Tanzania John Magufuli who has been unanimously lauded for the positive strides the East African nation has taken since the start of his presidency.
His television station Emmanuel TV was added to the DSTV bouquet in November 2015, bringing the Nigerian cleric to an even wider audience across Africa.
According to an announcement on Facebook, Joshua is set to return to ministration at The SCOAN after a lengthy seven month absence this Sunday 4th January 2016.
Ihechukwu Njoku is a freelance Nigerian journalist
These are serious concerns. Its important if u love yo UPND suffering to ensure that u buy enough beans and maize before prices soar.
The prophet is a fake. When is he ever going to give clear prophecies without leaving his blind flock guessing what he’s talking about? His prophecies are always in general terms.
We have tried to tell Zambians to vote UPND but they don’t listen. Instead they are calling us Kachema. Wealth lies in in the land and animals. Zambians have borrowed money to buy cars. How many new cars can one car produce- Zero. But if we invested in agricultural equipment like tractors,irrigation and also bought animals, we would create wealth. A shortage of food means higher prices for farm products. We can determine our own prices. Zimbabwe is a good example of a strong economy dependent on agriculture until Mugabe decided he was wiser than food. Kaunda has set a very bad example by settling in town instead of a farm but people are still praising him. Masire, the most successful African President(economically) has settled on his farm rearing thousands of cattle feeding Botswana and…
Joke, unworthy of any attention. Only someone insecure and scared of their own shadows would give credence to this gibberish.
TB Joshua is a quack pastor and celebrated scammer
You lack common sense. This is not prophecy it’s just speculation
Don’t these prophets ever see visions of good things to come?? Mtchw!
only gullible African bigots will believe this fake pastor’s horse crap…….
“There will be large scale scarcity, shortage of food,” predicts the TV entrepreneur Joshua…this will mean more helpless docile f**lish sheep rushing to him for more prayer in the process cross-selling them his merchandise to fund his lavish lifestyle. The man lamentable failed to predict his church building collapsing on the poor docile masses last year.
Africans, our ancestors were great Kings, Queens, Architects, doctors, astronomers, strategists but every year we are being reduced to nations that are good for praying and hoping as evident by last years National Prayer day declared by one lazy President Edgar of Zambia.
I think the prophet read about El Nino…its widely known that the effects of El Nino will cause droughts in some places and floods in other places.I’m not sure if that can be considered prophecy.But the signs of the times are in the skies. Africa will ignore to it’s own peril and will continue to be deceived by prophets and the West. We have land food,the sun and rivers.Let farmers plant more drought resistant crops( NOT GMO foods please, that will cause cancer.) Let us in Zambia diversify as we have been saying for the last 50 years. God has put everything in plain sight but why we fail to act beats me.
In Zambia we are a reactive people not long term planners, look at our over dependence on Hydro-electricity and Maize…the writing is on the wall you do not need a TV fraudster to tell us the obvious …just one more season of poor rains and its back to importing yellow maize from USA and more load shedding.
Comment: Let’s just wait and see without judging for God can never be fooled by man a tiny, some specks of spectrum in the universe. Be a better person than him a person you would wish to see in him if you can. Take this Matthew 7:1-2 its not a joke find pleasure in knowing God’s will in your life…
The things that are being “predicted” are already happening.
This is TOTAL BULLSH*T!
What is prophecy kanshi mwebantu? That’s why so many magicians are on lose today.
Prophecy is “Preaching and teaching the word of God with POWER”
Prophecy is” Unveiling God’s plans or intentions for your future as an individual, country or as a continent”
Whether someone believes it or not comrade Suntwe. What was said will come to pass!
Africa will only develop when we stop believing rubbish that is just modern witchcraft!
We must educate ourselves with SCIENCE, not primitive superstition.
So many id.iots masquearading as pastors and so many ****** morons falling for the idio.ts
SCIENCE WATCH
Comment:lusaka times wheather you agree or you dont agree with Prophet T.B Joshua the truth is he is a servant of GOD he only communicates what God reviews to him..The prophecy stands
Rubbish of the new year !!
I spit at gullible brainwased f o o l s who indulge in this.
mxiiiiiiiiii,,,,,,,,,,,,
…does one really need to be a prophet to predict that…because of the intensive bombardment of the Islamic whatever, one would expect or easily predict increased in the barbaric attacks on western countries….and advice them to invest heavily in security………hunger, poverty, disease and poor governance are synonymous to Africa…so what prophecy is he claiming…how do you predict Valentine’s day to come on 14th February….let him predict who will carry the day in Zamia on 11th August, 2016……
These are not prophesies, everyone knows about the current el nino weather phenomenon and it’s effects on agricultural produce this year. As for terrorist attacks, is it any surprise. These have already been predicted by various security agencies around the world. Prophesies? Puleez!
What a joker, and people adore him so much for the massive ignorance in the jungle we call home.
Only highly educated people believe everything they read without checking if it is true. The education system encourage this bad behaviour. It is based on now proven facts that human Evolution is a scam. Science make TRUTH into lies for personal fame and position. Look into the science of psychiatry and see for yourself the terrible suffering they still cause humans today. Education is the pimary block to all things spiritual. Humans are spiritual beings. Ignore this fact and suffer.
“There will be large scale scarcity, shortage of food…As a state, country, continent, we have to go back to the farm to arrest, to alleviate the forthcoming situation,” This isn’t rocket science is it? I prophesy that Zambia will hold a general election this year.
How can anyone take this joker who failed to predict his synagogue collapse seriously?
Isn’t he supposed to be in police custody?
This year when we already have had one? Mafi. Only by-election so don’t dream for anything now. Just start preparing for 2021
Joshua ndi muntu wa bodza!!
He couldn’t foretell his Compound imploding with serious loss of human life.
This Guy cons poor people out of hard earned Cash, & he should feel bad, false Prophet Joshua.
Joshua is a mere business man no different to a priest in a church in a white-robe (who looks more sincere) they all sell you the same product… it takes two entities for this scam to work religion and docile masses who are afraid of going to hell willing to donate money to finance this selfsame lie….they only way to defeat them is studying about self and Afrikan consciousness.
There is absolutely nothing any of these fraudsters can tell you wants once you obtain this freely available knowledge…absolutely nothing.
This man is a fraud. these things are already known if you follow science. also, Africa is scheduled to have elections in 16 countries this year. so, what new information was this prophecy adding, exactly?
F a k e pastors everywhere
Fooolish and gullible followers everywhere
Another comedy, christianity is a joke!!
I love Jesus with all my heart and soul, this prophet though is stating things that are always a constant in Africa. Mugabe and Museveni have been presidents for over thirty years. Thirty years shake my head!
viva President nawakwi.
Are these prophecies or speculations? Any news reader can do better than this.
A whole building collapsed under his nose, he diidnt see it coming and now he wants to come and give us silly prophesies. prophet of doom
Same old ways and people still fall for it, tb joshua the famous con-man never changes method. He uses FEAR to scam his followers.
One day all these frauder star pastors will fall and will not raise.
Religion is the biggest fraud ever created!
To make the most out of the farming season whichever way ensures preparedness for looming food shortages its common logic! The weather patterns may affect rain fed farming but with proper choices of what foods to grow in the erratic and unpredictable weaner situation the fear of the nation going hungry will be mitigated! Take it or leave it TB Joshua’s warning itself is worthwhile!
We don’t need TB Joshua to tell us this. We already know. Moreover, it says here he is prophesying – not warning.
Has he also predicted that he will be jailed 15 months WHL for the negligence and disaster that his church caused?
This guy is a joke…i see no prediction here…blah blah blah…taking advantage of the ignorant masses…
what you have posted about TB Joshua and his prophecy was done in 2013 cross over into 2014, and it has been repeated so many times on emmanuel TV just in the whole year of 2015.
Please remove it and advice your other online media to do the same like tumfweko, zambianeye.
JAYJAY you have admitted that it is not Edgars fault
These are general predictions which aanyone who pays attention should know about. I don’t read anything special or shocking here. As for food shortages well there is the el nono effect the worst in history and country’s like ethopia are extremely worried. I don’t have to be a prophet to make these observations.
Comment:woe to you who speak ill of a true man of God. Better to keep quiet than attract curses upon yourselves.
Comment:Whether u like him or not, God has chosen…Do u have any qualification to determine who is a prophet or not?
Call this prophesy? We all know there is a drought in East and southern africa so scarcity of food should be anticipated.
Prophesy should go something like: I see a long ruling leader between the Zambezi and Limpopo giving up power-to his wife. I see a leader between the Zambezi and Lake Tanganyika losing elections. I see the leader of the continent’s southern most country being recalled. I see a cure for aids between the month of April and July I see the final demise of Boko Haram in the middle of the year. I see a war between Jacob ‘ s people and Iran. I see another black president in the US. I see the oil price reaching another low time low.I see myself being imprisoned for the church disaster. Sorry remove that last one
Sorry prophecy is not about what u want hear! And unfortunately u are not qualified to define prophecy as God is not in the business of being dictated to by Man, especially yo likes. May be become a prophet yoself and give those prophecies u outlined so well in yo ignorance.
Pathetic and nothing more than a regurgitation of facts known about food scarcity and increments in costs. This is a Global issue. His hysterical and UnAfrican comments are meant to eli irate him in foreign Western countries and Gov’ts that want to portray Africa as a Terrorist Zone. It’s a cheap attempt to improve his image at the cost of his fellow Africans.
I feel nothing Holy emanating from this man. Rather I have a strong discernment that He has lost his way in Mammon worshiping, and is NOT that desirable to God Almighty in his current State. He needs to humble himself before God Almighty and ask for Direction as according to God’s will. Remember, God warned that when passing Judgement, He will start with His House. So Pastors in all Money and Human worshiping note your…
I feel nothing Holy emanating from this man. Rather I have a strong discernment that He has lost his way in Mammon worshiping, and is NOT that desirable to God Almighty in his current State. He needs to humble himself before God Almighty and ask for Direction as according to God’s will. Remember, God warned that when passing Judgement, He will start with His House. So Pastors in all Money and Human worshiping note your sin before Him before it is too late.
PLEASE PEOPLE, SPARE THE PROPHET FROM YOUR SATANIC MENTALITY. ZAMBIANS WOULD YOU KINDLY CHANGE ON HOW YOU COMMENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA. LEARN TO RESPECT THOSE IN AUTHORITY. IF YOU CAN’T RESPECT PRESIDENT LUNGU & PROPHET TB JOSHUA. WHOM THEN ARE YOU GOING TO RESPECT? I DOUBT SOME PEOPLE, IF THEY CAN RESPECT GOD & THEIR PARENT. BECAUSE ALL THEY KNOW IS BLASPHEMY. WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT, TB JOSHUA IS A MAN OF GOD & ONLY A DEVIL WORSHIPER CAN CALL HIM NAMES. “TOUCH NOT MY ANOINTED & DO MY PROPHET NO HARM”
IWE MESSENGER OF DOG, you are so brainwashed by that nonesnse you call religion! Not all of us believe in that crap.
Shut up man you are a scambag.
TB Joshua is a man of God whether you like it or not.
This is total flim flam of the highest notches of bullsh*t purity. Only those that visit traditional healers will gulp down this lizards lies and horse sh*t.
Indeed this will come to pass
Comment: Chritianity is a peacefu religion
From the look of things people understand things differently and that just shows us how unique God is. The truth is Tb Joshua can or cannot be a true prophet of God but no one is worthy to Judge him…for those that feel he is a true prophet so be it and for those that feel he is a false prohet then dont listen to him. However if u ve facts that will help us knw that he is a false prophet then bring them on board so that we all learn frm it. And then for those that dont believe in God it is better u respect us that believe in him just as we as christians have respected yo religions.
TB Joshua is a real Man of God, sent by God to enlighten us on things of God. Thank you Prophets for all the prophecies that you share with us
Beatrice
God s time is the best time.
Hes ma #1 Prophet and God fearing man ,let those who do not believe him take their avenues and leave our prophet alone.God is the best judge for him as the Bible is straight forward,to the 1 who will lead the flock in the ditch thier blood will b counted on him or her.EZEKH 11:33.
T.B JOSHUA let God continue guiding u ,and let those who hears the word of God listern as u v put on ur remarks the book of Doutronomy ,”when God speakes the wise listerns”
Comment:The greatest gift GOD has given mankind is the gift of choice.U can choose 2 serve God or devil,pray or not,eat or not,listen 2 T B Joshua or not.Man of God knew and spoke in parables on collapse of scoan building.Proof,watch a video entitled “Bro Joshua Iginla’s comment on TB Joshua & scoan building collapse”.Please note that i didn’t invite insults b’cos i don’t belong 2 that family.Anyone wishing 2 know more,feel free 2 contact me on my facebook or e-mail.I have been a follower 4 a long.
@Steven Mambilima
I thought it’s cardinal you don’t follow a fellow human being, but Christ. It’s written plainly in the Bibilia. Psalm 146:3-4 and Matthew 23:10. Any way you are not alone, even big wigs like John Magufuli are followers of this man TBJ.
unless if he said upnd u will win u cud have praising him tt he is a true prophet
Believe it or not. Prophet Tb Joshua is a real man of God and whatever he say that is what God is saying,,,,,,
chachine ni silly network I thought this is a greatest platform to exhibit ideologues of taking our mother Zambia to another levels, brothers if you claim you are devils worshiper I tell you the truth not even your father the devil can approach, with insults as he exercises
s his rights of tempting the children of God, y said tb Joshua did not stop scorn from falling, what about God he never stopped Jesus not to be put to death respect and honour readers, if you don’t want them vote them out
As much as i have great respect for the Almighty God, i berg to differ with the prophet on the point where he says Africa should produce a lot in exchange of technology. This is surely a pipe dream because without technology how do you produce more than the people who are in the fore front of technology? You cant be exchanging your agricultural produce with technology and yet produce more than a person who is technologically advanced than you. The reality is that you need to be more technologically advanced to produce more. That’s why Africa is behind because we think that we can do better perhaps produce more than the advanced world with our early stone age technology and then exchange our excess produce with the latest technology from most advanced technologically countries.
i guese africans where better off without technology….
It was exactly the same way it was during the time of Noah.People were saying Noah is mad until they were caught in filthy activities.Your language really mean the lacking of knowledge in the things of God.God can not be measured by an instrument or any object that will predict of your future.You are talking nonsense because someone out there is interceding for your life to change and start understanding the meaning of spiritual matters.May God deliver you from the power of Satan.Jesus was once told to use the power of the chief of demons and yet he was telling the truth.
God already tells you to leave something you can not understand to him according to Deut 29:29 and yet you waste your energy in despising what God is telling you today.If you are a believer you need to revisit the…
I did not know that there could be Presidents who cannot humbly speak out to denounce the first ill talk with potential to spoil their leadership popularity when God has given them that leadership. I thought that a President once won, and pronounced, should be there for everyone, mind less about little men’s and women’s ill comments, because even Christ had those who spoke against Him. But should just continue embrace everyone, those who voted for him and those who did not, because he does not know the names of those who voted for him. Then true integrity and firm leadership quality in such a one will be seen immediately by all. What will follow is those speaking hate of him will drop one by one, stopping at the command of God Almighty. Remember, King Nebuchadnezzar forgot that…
Everyone should therefore remember that it is God who appoints Kings, Presidents, leaders to whatever positions. Please as we make our choices on who should be President for Zambia the next five years, let us remember King Nebuchadnezzar aspect Daniel 2), and even those who ruled in the past. There should be room to lose and you simply give way to the one who wins, and there shld b room to win, coz it is God who has placed you there. Do not start entertaining hate speech of your opponents coz they shall always be there, and they have been there, esp from 1991. Please concentrate on bringing sanity to Zambia, improving people’s livelihoods, creating more jobs for the languishing youths, improving the education standards, & above all, improve and fixing the frightening economy status…
Mark my words, NOT until you read Daniel Chapter 2, shall you change your way of looking at things. Everyone is God’s creation and can be used in the way God wants. Everyone created by God is a property of God and indeed can be assigned. It is not by power, or might of human beings against each other. Please mark this, it is very important. God’s way of doing things is far from that of man. God placed various Kings to rule Israel and changes were only at his disposal NOT man who has evil words against each other. We formally do vote, but ultimately it is God who directs the outcome, unless someone forces their way by dubious processes such as rigging. And when such things happen, results are too quick to be seen; violence, stampede, hunger, high tempers and total loss of respect…
I just hope, GOD will forgive these Zambians who have no respect for men of God and leaders God give us. I do pray God forgive these Zambians for the sake of your servants.Wake up you sinners and repent while God still give you chance!
God is using this man greatly. Those not heeding its still OK because they are confirming what the bible foretold. They have ears but they will never hear. I still feel they still cant see what is happening.
do not be unwise and judge people he fails to predict his builds fall sooo???do not be foolish this is reality and not a. joke and you say you Christians yaba may GOD be with your sorry selves. i why we seize to go anywhere because of all. your confused lifestyle ‘Zambians’ awe sure………….
TB JOSHUA the king of all liars and zombies himself. ride on, keep deceiving them.
Its like in the time of Dodoma and Gomorrah, people never heard, saw or believed.
The man of God says what he has been told to say by GOD not what you, you want.
Letty, Who are you ?
Who are you ?
Now its happening in our country.Chagwa wants to cling on to power because he doesn’t love what he does, he loves money…VIVA HH 2016
I think we need science evangelists. Just tired of speculation of this nature… PhDs holders where are you?
This guy is talking about what everyone can see happening in the world. Nothing prophetic here….even my 84 year old grandma can see this….
Please leave the anointed man of God alone if you can’t listen to him he is a true servant of the almighty (God for give you for you can’t trust him trough his true servant )
Touch not the anointed ones. Guys just comment on political issues not about God’s prophets. Why do you want the prophets while you dont believe. Lets continue counting our votes instead of insulting men of God.
After careful consideration, I have concluded that critics of Prophet TB Joshua can be categorized as follows:
1. Christians that are not acquainted with how the Holy Spirit works (This is strangely more common among Pentecostals than one would expect)
2. Needless to say, Satanists, witches and a host of groups that serve Satan in various ways because they have a lot to lose. TB Joshua has been one of the few Christians that have consistently been effective in frustrating the schemes of Satan.
3. Religious leaders because they have something to lose (Remember the greatest critics of Jesus were religious folk i.e. Pharisees and scribes). This trend has not changed and Jesus Himself said that would be the case. “Sorrow to you when all men say good things about you”.
4. Many people…
All against what TB Joshua does are wicked evil Satan’s sent by the Devil to bring down the kingdom of God.You will never manage to challenge what God is saying through his servant TB Joshua.to hell with your Lucifer
Comment:DON’T LOOK DOWN ON SMALL BEGINNINGS THE LATER END WILL BE GREAT, GOD ANSWERED OUR PRAYERS AND TB JOSHUA IS THE MAN OF GOD!!
I PITY YOU PEOPLE WHO SPEAK BAD THINGS AGAINST A MAN OF GOD AS IF IS POLITICS BETWEEN PF AND UPND,WHAT SPIRIT IS IN YOU PEOPLE? PLEASE TURN TO GOD BY GIVING YOUR
HEARTS TO HIM NOW WHEN IT IS DAY NIGHT IS COMING IT WILL B TOO LATE .JOHN 3:16,REV.3;20
Comment:good advice Joseph, indeed one may tend to wonder what spirit lies in some of these people they speak anything that comes in their minds. do you have heads i wonder.
God knows all let us not judge or conderm him
The devil can sometimes embarrass, you after using you for a very long time…..right leading you to your downfall.
some robotic myopic xtians won’t seize to amaze me…
TB Joshua is a f a k e motha f u c k e r who f u c k s with his followers mind like a dungeon dragon.. let i t stink into u’r indomie filled skul
Don’t bring daft defenses to a lost battle. Tb joshua is a professional scammer. I dont even know how you people enjoy listening to him. The way he struggles to make sentences is so disgusting.
IS IT HIS GRAMMER YOU ARE LISTENING TO OR THE MESSAGE HE IS GIVING?WE ARE ALLMOST ENDING 2016 AND A LOT OF FAMILLIES CAN NOT AFORD A 25 KG BAG OF MEALI MEAL AND YOU STILL CONTINUE CALLING HIM A PROFET OF DOOM CONTINUE EGINORING HIS PROFESIES AND REMAIN LAGING BEHIND.BEHAVE LIKE YOU HAVE EYES TO SEE AND EYEAS TO HEAR.THOSE WITH EYES HAVE SEEN AND THOSE WITH EAYES HAVE HEAD GOD BLESS PROFIT T.B JOSUA MANY MORE YEARS TO COME.
The thunder and lightening that will strike you is just warming up.sometimes if you have nothing good to say it’s good to keep quiet.everything he said came to pass and who is the president of zambia now? Lol… God is God.when he speaks listen.
Anyway if you are a true Christian, never mind about the opposition of unbelievers, God will never come done and prophesy to people but will always use someone to reach to people.Mwebakwata amatwi yampelembe lwenu mukabunda. It is not TB Joshua we respect or worship, it is God who gives him the messages. Even when we all know that Jesus is lord, some stupid fools will still ague that he was just a man like you. So don’t waste our time if you don’t want to listen from him just keep quite and listen from the one you feel is delivering what your ears want to hear. You have the choice and that will not be taken away from you.
its sad many people dont know how the spirit of God work. TB Joshua is A man of GOD
JESUS CHRIST LEFT POWER TO THOSE WHO BELIEVE IN HIM EVEN ME GOD REVEALS TO ME TRUE PROPHECY SOMETIMES THEY ARE JUST LEVELS.I HAVE PRAYED FOR MANY PEOPLE INTHE NAME JESUS christ AND THE GOT HEALED SO JUST BELIEVE IT WORKS Most christians and others have failed to receive this grace of GOD.leave this man of GOD ALONE PLEASE