You can apply fro Dual Citizenship now-Home Affairs



THE Ministry of Home Affairs has encouraged all interested Zambians living in the diaspora and non-Zambians living in Zambia to apply for dual citizenship following amendments to the Constitution that have now been assented to by President Edgar Lungu.

Home Affairs spokesperson Moses Suwali said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that the Ministry has modalities for dual citizenship.

Mr Suwali said the new Law puts the country on a progressive road as most people living in the diaspora would be able to come back home and contribute positively towards development.

“For people living in the diaspora, this puts them at great advantage even foreigners who wish to be Zambians can now apply. Even people who are refugees can apply as long as they have a valid passport from their country,” he said.

Mr Suwali said the procedure for applying for dual citizenship was just like that of getting a passport except that the dual citizenship one required a valid passport.

He warned people against using the new Law with ill-intentions or for abusive purposes, stating that this should only be used for the good of Zambia and the country, where a citizen is also residing or coming from.

Mr Suwali said there were legal implications of abusing the dual citizenship clause.