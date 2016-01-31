Catherine Phiri dethrones Rivas to win the WBC title in Mexico

73
8,567 views
And the NEW Champion of The World!!!! Catherine Phiri from Lusaka, Zambia!!
And the NEW Champion of The World!!!!
Catherine Phiri from Lusaka, Zambia!!

In what the media described as a shocker, Zambia’s Catherine Phiri, with a professional record of (11-1, 5KO), caused an upset by dethroning WBC Female Bantamweight Champion Yazmin Rivas, who has a record of (34-9, 10KO), via a technical decision after an accidental head butt ended the fight.

According to fightnews.com, Catherine Phiri was quicker and sharper as she stood toe-to-toe with Mexican Yamin “Rusita” Rivas and took a technical decision as well as her WBC Female bantamweight title after six rounds.

Despite being thousands of miles from home, Phiri was fearless as she scored the better and harder punches in exchanges with Rivas.

An accidental head butt near the end of the sixth round opened up a gash over Rivas’ right eyes. Referee Raul Caiz Sr took a point off from Phiri while the fight was waived off by the ringside doctor Ernesto Franco.

The decision went to the scorecards with Carla Caiz seeing it an even 57-57 while her brothers, Sergio and Raul Jr, overruled her with scores of 58-56 and 59-55 respectively.

Catherine Phiri becomes the first Zambia to win the linear WBC title after the legendary Lottie Mwale failed at the attempt in the 80s when he lost to Saad Muhammad.

73 COMMENTS

    • +9
      -3
      vote

      LT Editor…this should have been Headline News not lying politicians; if you were publishing a newspaper which picture would you rather have on the front page the noisy Chama or the victorious beautiful Zambian girl Catherine??

    • 0
      -7
      vote

      While you are all proud of Catherine, she has to deal with concussion and brain damage. Enjoy her pain! Only poor people become boxers.

  3. +9
    -1
    vote

    ya this is a huge and big deal. You have put the country on the world map.

    Can we organise all the cadres, I mean all PF, UPND, MMD, DF from wherever, Kulima tower, Soweto market, Choma, Kitwe , including the Jerabos to turn up at the Airport and give this girl a thunderous welcome for an achievement which no Zambia has ever done.

    Congratulation girl. This will now make our local boxers benchmark with the best and I see great things for the Boxing sport in Zambia that has remained pedestrian for years

  4. +13
    -2
    vote

    It Looks like Easterners are good fighters , eh. Is it the rats they eat or what?

    Anyway, congratulations from your Your Mbuya form the Northern. You have made me proud as a Zambian

    We still wont swap our monkey dishes for rat meat just to outdo you guys, though

  5. +10
    -4
    vote

    Congrats Cathy.Same way the opposition will be defeated come 11/8. Someone will be left bleeding. The fifth GASH!!!!

  7. +3
    0
    vote

    Comment:congrats cathy for your efort to put zambia on the world map as chris katongo did in 2012. may the good Lord be with you always

  8. +4
    0
    vote

    The girl is swift and agile like a mongoose fighting a cobra. She has made Zambia proud. I’m curious though: does anyone know how much she has earned from this fight?

  12. +4
    -2
    vote

    Congrats Imbeba no size. Carthy well done, its remains with Katongo and his team at CHAN make as proud, Cheers to ECL. HE ECL please houner this girl at state house. But HH since there is now nothing for you to Campaign about fyonse Edger is Doing just go and be amongst those will wait for Cathrine at the airport at least you can appear on TV

  14. +2
    -1
    vote

    Congratulations to Catherine. This is a big achievement. I am in the boxing world and this news is reverberating

  17. +1
    0
    vote

    Comment: Congratulation young girl!
    As to how much she earned, is that not her private business. Our interest should be on how she has continued to put our great nation on the world map

  18. +4
    -2
    vote

    Well done Cathy. despite all odds. The weather being against you, you had to travel late.The refs being sibblings. You overcame all that and won. It reminds of of one Edgar Lungu. also from the east. bad weather. odds against him but he will come out victorious

  20. +1
    0
    vote

    Congratulations Catherine! I like your focus. Its not easy to win in a foreign environment. Please keep it up. I would also like to give credit to the Trainer and Manager, please continue to mentor the young lady, she has a bright future.

  28. +1
    0
    vote

    Comment: Congrats Cathy….U are the best….As one Zambia one Nation will welcome you at the airport. Remember that u are not an Easterner but a True Zambian. As far as we are concerned tribes in Zambia ceased to exist….We are one Zambia…one God….one Nation…..U ve done Zambia Proud…Go Cathy Go!!!!…..Am apealing to HH, Lungu, Nevers and the rest to Welcome our Hero at the airport.

  31. vote

    Congratulations Girl. You have done us proud. We will be at the air port to welcome you back. And wish you all the best in future. I am proud to be associated with you as a Zambian. God bless you abundantly.

  33. +1
    0
    vote

    Catherine, my word of advise never be fooled by any sugar coated tongue man for marriage because that will be the end of your career. Get a leaf from your elder sister and others who have become stars after winning important events. You are still young the second thing that should be in your mind is school. NEVER BE CHEATED for convinience.

  34. +1
    0
    vote

    Congratulations Cathy!

    You have done Zambia really proud; you have brightened up our day.
    And like I always say, you know how to juggle school and sport.
    Keep it up young lady.

    God bless you all.

  40. +3
    -1
    vote

    I am ordering Lazy Lungu to instruct our Zambian Army or ZNS Brass Band to give this young lady a thunderous welcome at the Airport….let her use the GRZ Challenger in parked Addis to connect home as she has promoted our country positively more than you and your useless ministers.

  41. +1
    0
    vote

    Awesome. My nephew’s school report is on Zambia and he has been hoping to add Catherine to the list as a world champion. He called me this morning and was excited beyond belief!

  43. +1
    0
    vote

    CONGRATULATIONS CATHERINE!
    You made history. It’s never easy to go far away into someone’s backyard, deliver them a good beating, & come away with the judges giving you the nod. WELL DONE, You made Zambia proud.

  44. +1
    0
    vote

    Comment:
    Congrats to Cathy for dethroning the veteran fighter. It was not easy fighting in front of thousands of mexican and judged by three related judges.
    I give Kudos to the transparent judges, no bias.

    Mwaice you’re an eagle of Zambia!!

  46. +1
    0
    vote

    Even if our lives are surrounded by politics, lets just move one step at a time. This time its WBC thats all. Congrats my sister.

  47. +1
    -1
    vote

    A good lesson to our able bodied and talented youths. You can achieved anything in life as long as you believe and apply yourselves. So to the youths, stop being cheated by the desperate opposition that they will employ you, no, the world today has changed and is extremely competitive and only those who sieze the opportunities before them can and will succeed.
    PF has given you the enabling environment to be what you dream of and please sieze now and be your own boss. The opposition will never create or give you employment, it’s a fallacy, they don’t even care about you anyway. Congratulations Catherine, you are role model.
    PF policies yielding great results!

  48. +1
    0
    vote

    Congratulations Catherine. Competition at the world level is very intense. It requires sacrifice, hard work and focus. You have made Zambians all over the world to hold their heads high and proud of your achievements.

  49. +2
    0
    vote

    Congratulations Catherine. Well done to you and your sponsors. I know your a secondary school student, If time allows, please don’t stop your school.

  52. vote

    Sergio and Raul Jr, overruled her with scores of 58-56 and 59-55 respectively…..administer free Zambian Citizenship straight away! Their sister Carla can visit with them on a limited visitors visa! Well done to our little bantam girl. Her pretty face is mashed bad under her right eye. Maybe now she can retire at the highest pinnacle. Pack it in girl, do ‘ tend up like Ali, he can’t float ‘ like a butterfly’ any more. God Bless.

  56. vote

    ALL COCKROACHES WHO ARE SAYING SHE IS UGLY ARE JUST JEALOUS OF HER ACHIEVEMENTS,,,YOUR ACHIEVEMENTS IS PRETTY MUCH KNOWN………….OPENING YOUR LEGS AND WATCHING THE CEILING BOARD…yeah I am talking to you

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here