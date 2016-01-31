Catherine Phiri dethrones Rivas to win the WBC title in Mexico

In what the media described as a shocker, Zambia’s Catherine Phiri, with a professional record of (11-1, 5KO), caused an upset by dethroning WBC Female Bantamweight Champion Yazmin Rivas, who has a record of (34-9, 10KO), via a technical decision after an accidental head butt ended the fight.
According to fightnews.com, Catherine Phiri was quicker and sharper as she stood toe-to-toe with Mexican Yamin “Rusita” Rivas and took a technical decision as well as her WBC Female bantamweight title after six rounds.
Despite being thousands of miles from home, Phiri was fearless as she scored the better and harder punches in exchanges with Rivas.
An accidental head butt near the end of the sixth round opened up a gash over Rivas’ right eyes. Referee Raul Caiz Sr took a point off from Phiri while the fight was waived off by the ringside doctor Ernesto Franco.
The decision went to the scorecards with Carla Caiz seeing it an even 57-57 while her brothers, Sergio and Raul Jr, overruled her with scores of 58-56 and 59-55 respectively.
Catherine Phiri becomes the first Zambia to win the linear WBC title after the legendary Lottie Mwale failed at the attempt in the 80s when he lost to Saad Muhammad.
LT Editor…this should have been Headline News not lying politicians; if you were publishing a newspaper which picture would you rather have on the front page the noisy Chama or the victorious beautiful Zambian girl Catherine??
That girl Catherine Phiri deserves a presidential medal. Congratulations.
@Mushota, why you see beauty in your fellow women, you no longer enjoy men?
While you are all proud of Catherine, she has to deal with concussion and brain damage. Enjoy her pain! Only poor people become boxers.
Comment:cathy U’r Realy Gud U’ve Made Mother Zambia Proud.Congrats & Big Thumbs Up!!!!!
ya this is a huge and big deal. You have put the country on the world map.
Can we organise all the cadres, I mean all PF, UPND, MMD, DF from wherever, Kulima tower, Soweto market, Choma, Kitwe , including the Jerabos to turn up at the Airport and give this girl a thunderous welcome for an achievement which no Zambia has ever done.
Congratulation girl. This will now make our local boxers benchmark with the best and I see great things for the Boxing sport in Zambia that has remained pedestrian for years
leave politics out of sports please
your suggestion of thunderous welcome is heart touching – please let us go. This girl has done the nation proud.
Anyway, congratulations from your Your Mbuya form the Northern. You have made me proud as a Zambian
Comment:congrats cathy for your efort to put zambia on the world map as chris katongo did in 2012. may the good Lord be with you always
The girl is swift and agile like a mongoose fighting a cobra. She has made Zambia proud. I’m curious though: does anyone know how much she has earned from this fight?
From the article above it seems the ring side judges were siblings, that is not right in a professional competition.
Congratulations to Catherine. This is a big achievement. I am in the boxing world and this news is reverberating
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1SoLeaziPH0
Congratulations Cathrine, had the fight taken place in Zambia, you could have ended it much earlier
Congratulations Catherine! I like your focus. Its not easy to win in a foreign environment. Please keep it up. I would also like to give credit to the Trainer and Manager, please continue to mentor the young lady, she has a bright future.
Comment: Congrats Cathy….U are the best….As one Zambia one Nation will welcome you at the airport. Remember that u are not an Easterner but a True Zambian. As far as we are concerned tribes in Zambia ceased to exist….We are one Zambia…one God….one Nation…..U ve done Zambia Proud…Go Cathy Go!!!!…..Am apealing to HH, Lungu, Nevers and the rest to Welcome our Hero at the airport.
Congratulations Girl. You have done us proud. We will be at the air port to welcome you back. And wish you all the best in future. I am proud to be associated with you as a Zambian. God bless you abundantly.
Catherine, my word of advise never be fooled by any sugar coated tongue man for marriage because that will be the end of your career. Get a leaf from your elder sister and others who have become stars after winning important events. You are still young the second thing that should be in your mind is school. NEVER BE CHEATED for convinience.
The african child…how beautiful!
Ok what is the “linear” WBC title?
Congratulations Catherine, you have made Africa proud.
Awesome. My nephew’s school report is on Zambia and he has been hoping to add Catherine to the list as a world champion. He called me this morning and was excited beyond belief!
Mushota, if u see her ugly we see her beautiful. Good one Cathy
You made history. It’s never easy to go far away into someone’s backyard, deliver them a good beating, & come away with the judges giving you the nod. WELL DONE, You made Zambia proud.
Congrats to Cathy for dethroning the veteran fighter. It was not easy fighting in front of thousands of mexican and judged by three related judges.
I give Kudos to the transparent judges, no bias.
you have proved you critics wrong for suggesting that you can only win in Zambia
Congratulations Catherine. Competition at the world level is very intense. It requires sacrifice, hard work and focus. You have made Zambians all over the world to hold their heads high and proud of your achievements.
Congratulations Catherine. Well done to you and your sponsors. I know your a secondary school student, If time allows, please don’t stop your school.
I’m also asking what is linear world title? I’ve never heard of it
Sergio and Raul Jr, overruled her with scores of 58-56 and 59-55 respectively…..administer free Zambian Citizenship straight away! Their sister Carla can visit with them on a limited visitors visa! Well done to our little bantam girl. Her pretty face is mashed bad under her right eye. Maybe now she can retire at the highest pinnacle. Pack it in girl, do ‘ tend up like Ali, he can’t float ‘ like a butterfly’ any more. God Bless.
