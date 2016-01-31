Catherine Phiri dethrones Rivas to win the WBC title in Mexico

In what the media described as a shocker, Zambia’s Catherine Phiri, with a professional record of (11-1, 5KO), caused an upset by dethroning WBC Female Bantamweight Champion Yazmin Rivas, who has a record of (34-9, 10KO), via a technical decision after an accidental head butt ended the fight.

According to fightnews.com, Catherine Phiri was quicker and sharper as she stood toe-to-toe with Mexican Yamin “Rusita” Rivas and took a technical decision as well as her WBC Female bantamweight title after six rounds.

Despite being thousands of miles from home, Phiri was fearless as she scored the better and harder punches in exchanges with Rivas.

An accidental head butt near the end of the sixth round opened up a gash over Rivas’ right eyes. Referee Raul Caiz Sr took a point off from Phiri while the fight was waived off by the ringside doctor Ernesto Franco.

The decision went to the scorecards with Carla Caiz seeing it an even 57-57 while her brothers, Sergio and Raul Jr, overruled her with scores of 58-56 and 59-55 respectively.

Catherine Phiri becomes the first Zambia to win the linear WBC title after the legendary Lottie Mwale failed at the attempt in the 80s when he lost to Saad Muhammad.