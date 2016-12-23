A Merry Christmas Message to LT readers from Brig General Miyanda

MERRY CHRISTMAS, LT FAMILY
Greetings to the LT Family of Debaters-cum-Bloggers, a disparate family indeed: always quarrelling, threatening, shouting others down, and even disowning one another but a typical family all the same!
I had decided to take a break for the remaining part of 2016 to reflect, rest and recharge batteries for 2017! But the commencement of the so-called “Commission of Inquiry on Voting Patterns and Political Violence” a few days before Christmas Day, has given me a strong reason to break my “Sabbatical”, if there is such a thing in politics and online debates – very cunning timing by these Commissioners, to commence the rip-off when Zambians are in a joyous, peaceful, forgiving but absent-minded mood!
I have missed the net; but I have missed the LT Family more, especially the Keyboard Warriors who belong to an invisible but potent army that springs up from nowhere, using unconventional missiles (the UnQueen’s language) and other Weapons of Mass Destruction. They thought they had vanquished me in 2016 but I am briefly back, just to deal with Judge Munalula Lisimba’s “Christmas Party Commission of Inquiry”. I shall thus end 2016 on this topic, which is an ill-advised and badly schemed money-laundering machine!
I wish the LT Family Good Tidings and a blessed ending of the Year 2016; I also wish all Zambians across all social barriers a Healthy, Peaceful, Joyous and Happy New Year!
By the way, these Christmas and New Year Greetings exclude the Commission of Inquiry, which has irritated me, for commencing their scheme to plunder our national coffers at Christmas! For this reason I shall jump into the Boxing Ring AGAINST the Commission on 26th December 2016, which I hear is called Boxing Day. After boxing them, then I may extend belated Christmas greetings to them, maybe even to their Supreme Chairman. Enjoy!
GODFREY MIYANDA,
BRIGADIER GENERAL,
LT FAMILY
[23RD DECEMBER 2016]
LT why did you also put the most irrelevant Politician of the decade…Am sure someone would have made the list..just saying
Blowjob you are crazy. Gen Miyanda is very relevant. He talks sense. I can’t wait to see his article on 26th December. The Commission of Inquiry is indeed daylight robbery. Every political party, even in Europe and US, has strongholds. So it is nonsensical to start investigating voting patterns.
Great Christmas message Gen.
Tanks
BB2014
I forgot about my president. Thanks Ba Goddy!! Merry Christmas to you and grandchildren.
We expect from you next year mwe mfumu.
General Miyanda. Please Please, I want a copy of the village concept. If you have it at the party Secretariat, let me know how to access it.
General. What is the meaning of Christmas. Please can you support your answer with biblical evidence. I will appreciate. Am asking because ‘ve seen people overseas especially where I live who don’t know and don’t believe in Jesus but never misses celebration of Christmas. Please help.
Merry christmas general thank you for being around. Abroad here even if l disowned my Zedian citizenship. Its people like you in GRZ who might bring us back .
I thought you are always on Sabbatical.
Anyway, who cares about Christmas.
Black people just copy EVERYTHING from white people.
If white people stopped doing Christmas, blacks would be saying the same.
Please General, if you are a Christian, you would know that there is nothing Christian about Christmas. Jesus did not say, ‘Forgive your enemy only at Christmas.’
General Miyanda you have made me feel very important. Next time you pitch up in 2021, if you do (considering that you did not feature in 2016, I will consider voting for you even if you are a one man band or even if you have no clearly written manifesto. Promise that you will resurface sir. Many were disappointed you did not show up during the 2016 elections, sir. Anyhow Merry Christmas and many more Christmases to come for you sir. We apologise sir for targeting ‘missiles’ at you on LT. We were silly because we should have known better that, as a General you just need to fire one back and we were all dead meat!
GOOD EVENING/ AFTERNOON/ MORNING TO ALL ZAMBIANS IN EVERY CORNER OF THE WORLD. I WOULD FIRSTLY LIKE TO THANK YOU FOR THE NOMINATION. YOU HAVE INDEED REDEEMED YOURSELVES BY NOMINATING ME AS BEST BLOGGER 2016 OF LT AFTER THE STOLEN VOTE BY LUNGU THIS YEAR. NOW I ASK YOU FOR ONE MORE FAVOUR AND THAT IS TO VOTE NEZ AS BEST BLOGGER. AS THINGS STAND MUSHOTA WHO HAS WON THIS IN THE PAST IS LEADING. I SUSPECT MUSHOTA MIGHT BE TAMPERING WITH THE VOTES.THIS MIGHT BE ANOTHER CASE OF THE UGANDAN BUFFOON CAUGHT AT ECZ. PLEASE I ASK YOU ALL TO VOTE NEZ AS BEST BLOGGER. THIS WILL PROVE TO THE RULING PARTY THAT WE DID NOT VOTE FOR LUNGU AND HIS CRONIES. JUST LOOK AT BEST POLITICIAN OF YEAR AND MY BROTHER HH IS LEADING. LET US WHITEWASH THEM. MERRY XMAS AND I THANK YOU ALL. GOD BLESS ZAMBIA. VOTING…
@Blowjob! when were you born. Miyanda for your own information ie if you were born recently is one of the most respected senior citizens in this country. have respect mwaice.
The judge is Lisimba, Edward has a grandson called Lisimba. Maybe the BrigGen has used the right term; money laundering.
Thanks a million General! You have a blessed Christmas too, hope you will come back on lusaka times with more energy in 2017
Kikikiki @ Ndobo, did you even read it all? You thought it was only Kambwili who can box? I am looking forward to watch how that money laundering machine of PF inquiry will be knocked out for stealing during Christmas. Sitting allowances at Christmas… Is Judge Munalula the baby Jesus to receive FREE money from men from East, Edgar & RB?
Me & Ndobo are best LT commentators, not those nominated without grade 12 certificates.
You people voting on ballots printed in Dubai, without G9 forms. How can ” Skeleton” win over “Jay Jay”. This is like Gambian elections.
Kikikikiki Nostradamus ati is judge Munalula baby Jesus to receive money from men from the east Edgar and RB.
@ Nostradamus
Kekekekekekkekkekek! Thanks man! Merry Christmas, I received that tequila you sent me
If you hear General’s keyboard or typewriter sound, just know that General Elections are near because he comes on the scene either a year before elections or just the same year of elections. Any way welcome back to the LT family General Miyanda.
Merry Christmas to you General, and lady Angela Miyanda.
Merry Christmas to you too General and a happy new year…
Merry Xmas General. Looking forward to your article.
This good for nothing general miyanda that wants to be relevant… he has passed his sell by date long ago.. putting together a few sentences that rhyme and sound like a poem doesnt make one a good debator.. it substance…. abash miyanda
Rtd General Miyanda 26 December is know as boxing not for literally entering the ring but its the day the boxes containing the Christmas gifts were laid out. Enjoy your retirement and do try and assist shape Nkombo into a polished politician.
Godfrey is a menace to society and every time you see him rearing his Afro-gurumuthu in the open, you know something sinister is about to happen!
Merry Xmas to you Gen Miyanda. Recharge your batteries and sucker punch the commission. Them come and enlighten us on the Ministerial impostors Nkandu Luo qnd Maggie Mwanakatwe.
General, you should have been the president. The chap Zambians dragged in state house just doesn’t cut it even by a half inch. Enjoy your sabbatical.
This is the recklessness I always talk about by Lazy Lungu surely in all honesty who is going to attend the wasteful Commission of Inquiry on Boxing Day when people have traveled to villages.
Thank you for the Greetings General though some of us don’t recognize this fictitious blond blue eyed character called Jesus and his phony birthday…we use this time to reflect on the year and plan ahead!!
You remain my favourite thought provoker General. The fact the keyboard warriors descended en masse is testament to the challenges you throw out. It’s actually healthy. Better out than kept in so you know where you stand. Looking forward to Boxing Day for some thorough entertainment.
Happy holidays to the LT fam! A special shout to the vast majority who read but remain silent and those who used to speak out but are on their own sabbaticals.
Merry Christmas to you BGG Miyanda, and all the best for 2017. Indeed I look forward to reading your well thought out contributions in the new year. I don’t know you as a person but from reading your articles and arguments on this LT, you are indeed my favourite Zambian politician at the minute; and I wished our voters were a little informed and enlightened, you could be one of the people running the affairs of the country and managing its resources.
Anyway catch you later and God blessings!
General, you are fantastic. Sometime in 2017 I will endeavor to get directly connected to you so I can ‘drink from source’ of that wisdom that you have offered us so generously and so much for free over time! Here is a toast to you and yours, a fantastic 2017 and a good rest before you take these irrelevant commissioners! Look forward to that read!
The president that never was!
Well said. Imagine him and President Nawakwi in one Party.
Very wise. Very humble. Analytical as well. The General is contributing a lot to the nation even through on line debates. Don’t be discouraged General. There will be some petty small minds that will always want to mock you but please ignore and always share with bloggers what ever is on your mind.
Merry Christmas General Miyanda. Boxing day is going to be wonderful.
General, please find a Team in HH and move this nation forward. We are tired of self centered individuals. Please do talk with HH and forget the Semantics by people who think looting is power.
HH is too egotistical. How is he still UPND president? Even Chama Chama Pinduzi in Tanzania got a new leader in Magufuli.
Ba Lsk Times surely you guys couldn’t nominate me a distinguished ex service man who has served as a peacekeeper and further to that me a former monk from Zambia’s moral campus namely UNZA! Just because I say it as it is I know you chaps are spiteful and hateful filled to the brim with bitterness when I call you UPND chaps “blood thirsty animals” which in truth is what you are! Just look at your ways! Even Mpombo’s son is a UPND member to further add truth to my statement!
Ba General bwana mukubwa Sir! Merry christmas!
Thank you so much General for speaking out against state-sponsored corruption and incompetence in very clear and unequivocal terms. Only a brave man can stick his head out and engage in robust debates with a host of ingenious, insulting and usually egocentric bloggers operating under the guise all manner of anonymous (unknown and hidden) identities and still maintain his calm.
Integrity…. Realism… financial honesty… Visionary….
Dogmatic and strict … A serious personality…. Forceful….
Doesn’t like to bad-mouth his political opponents….
Now, its interesting to note that:-
All the above terms have been used to describe Brig. Gen G. Miyanda by independent sources, e.g. BBC
All the above terms have been used to describe successful leaders who have brought real change and restored order in their Countries. Such leaders have made it cool and trendy for their younger generations to aspire for integrity.
COMPLIMENTS OF THE SEASON, General.