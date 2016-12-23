A Merry Christmas Message to LT readers from Brig General Miyanda

MERRY CHRISTMAS, LT FAMILY

Greetings to the LT Family of Debaters-cum-Bloggers, a disparate family indeed: always quarrelling, threatening, shouting others down, and even disowning one another but a typical family all the same!

I had decided to take a break for the remaining part of 2016 to reflect, rest and recharge batteries for 2017! But the commencement of the so-called “Commission of Inquiry on Voting Patterns and Political Violence” a few days before Christmas Day, has given me a strong reason to break my “Sabbatical”, if there is such a thing in politics and online debates – very cunning timing by these Commissioners, to commence the rip-off when Zambians are in a joyous, peaceful, forgiving but absent-minded mood!

I have missed the net; but I have missed the LT Family more, especially the Keyboard Warriors who belong to an invisible but potent army that springs up from nowhere, using unconventional missiles (the UnQueen’s language) and other Weapons of Mass Destruction. They thought they had vanquished me in 2016 but I am briefly back, just to deal with Judge Munalula Lisimba’s “Christmas Party Commission of Inquiry”. I shall thus end 2016 on this topic, which is an ill-advised and badly schemed money-laundering machine!

I wish the LT Family Good Tidings and a blessed ending of the Year 2016; I also wish all Zambians across all social barriers a Healthy, Peaceful, Joyous and Happy New Year!

By the way, these Christmas and New Year Greetings exclude the Commission of Inquiry, which has irritated me, for commencing their scheme to plunder our national coffers at Christmas! For this reason I shall jump into the Boxing Ring AGAINST the Commission on 26th December 2016, which I hear is called Boxing Day. After boxing them, then I may extend belated Christmas greetings to them, maybe even to their Supreme Chairman. Enjoy!

GODFREY MIYANDA,

BRIGADIER GENERAL,

LT FAMILY

[23RD DECEMBER 2016]