Put God at the centre of your lives, President urges Zambians

President Edgar Lungu has urged all Zambians to commemorate Christmas in honour of the Almighty God by engaging in prayer and worship, helping the needy, and making a personal contribution to making the world around them a better place.
This is according to a media statement released to the media by his special Assistant for Press and Public Relationship, Amos Chanda.
In his Christmas message to the nation, President Lungu said for a Christian Nation like Zambia, Christmas represents the very celebration of life itself and therefore, the best way to honour God for delivering the Messiah to save us, is to remain prayerful, show love and compassion to others, and share whatever one can with those in need.
“Let us all work towards making the world a better place. Let us give to the less privileged, visit the sick and those in our prisons. Let us engage in acts of compassion generally because this is the example our Messiah left us. This is how we can meaningfully remember the birth of Jesus Christ,” says the President.
The Head of State says despite the challenges that the country may encounter, there was need to celebrate the blessings bestowed upon the nation and that as a Christian Nation, it is imperative that the nation leads by example in carrying out good deeds as the Almighty God demands of all Christians.
“For those of us in leadership across various facets of life, let us always bear in mind that service to humanity should always be an opportunity to renew our commitment to God, family and country.”
“During this Christmas, it is important to be very prayerful and engage in acts of love and compassion for those who are less privileged. As Christians we should share our love by giving and sharing what we have with those who do not have. We should feed the hungry and visit the sick and prisoners,” the President says.
The President has also appealed to Zambians to refrain from activities that will jeopardise their lives such as drunken driving and excessive drinking, but should instead find time to be with their families and to reflect on the love of the Almighty God shown through the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ.
“During this season, I appeal to all Zambians of all faiths to avoid activities that will put their lives in danger such as drunken driving, excessive drinking and other vices. This time should instead celebrate Christmas by spending time with our families and reflecting on the goodness of the Almighty God shown through the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ,’’
“It is now my earnest prayer that I send this message out to the nation believing that God will excuse what our actions contains of error, and forgive our human imperfection. Let us all take this opportunity to make a new beginning and thank God He saw us through a difficult year particularly with regard to the contests of the August 11 general elections.”
Too much whisky this man. Ati put God first, kwisa?
With all that drinking, you get intoxicated then start ukusabaila? Mwebantu?
Great advice from our great leader.
Every time I see pictures of Chagwa he is wearing the same ‘Blue Suit’ Does he only have one or did he buy five of the same colour?
Has he paid the widow he stole from?
As in, “Do as I say, not as I do”?
When has Lazy Lungu hosted media briefing himself since he was elected??
Blogger of the year this is the most highly contested competition
Reports coming in are that we have caught up with the ugandan who was tampering with votes for mushota. mushota has gone into hiding kikikikiki
There we go again, attempting to pull wool over Citizens eyes.
You “God Fearing” Edward can’t explain how you & you special assistants have become extremely wealthy within a matter of months. Was God @ the centre of your plunder??
Mr Edward Chagwa you embezzled a clients cash before the Zambian dopey Sheeple put you in State House. Did you have God @ the Centre of embezzling the Widows cash??
How bout engaging the Dark evil skills of Samuel Chavula. Did you have God @ the centre of engaging crooked Chavula???
Please continue cheating sleepy Zambians, but remember some of us Zambians are enlightened to fall for these religious tricks also employed by the likes of T.B. Joshua.
When is this lazy Lungu going to start doing some real work? The work that the people of Zambia are paying him for? Or is he delegating that to God?
He has obviously never heard of the separation of Church and State.
If he wanted to be a preacher he is in the wrong place. He should get out of State House and join a church.
But we can see this hypocrite is just trying to hide his theft of the election.
He could not help but throw that into the last sentence of this message!
Another statement by President Amos Chanda…ask Lazy Lungu about this and he wont know what you are talking about as he is nursing a hangover. I feel for Amos Chanda always covering for the utterly Lazy one!!
i dont think in my view we had any leader who feared god from those who managed to show as if they were god fearing in both words and action .eg some one was saying into others do as you would like them to do into you but this one would do the opposite. zambia a christian state but no direction of chrsitianity. rule by ten commandments but no commandments. national prayers date declared but on that date and after worste things happenings.
Lungu says “Put God first”. What kind of God does this man believe in? The correct and righteous God we know says though shall steal ,kill ,cheat, revenge and muat have empathy ,justice etc. These are not Lungu’s virtues or traits. If this Lungu truly believes in God he would have apologized for the death of Mapenzi Chibalo, he would not have stolen the 2016 Election, he would not have jailed more than 2000 Upnd supporters ,he would allowed the Petition to be heard, he would not have bribed the Concourt Judges, he would not have muzzled the media etc. Lungu is mocking God and is indeed the devil incarnet.The speech has been written for him by his officials but Lungu does not believe in God. If he did then Zambia would have been a peaceful and prosperous country. The problem is that…