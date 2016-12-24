Put God at the centre of your lives, President urges Zambians

President Edgar Lungu has urged all Zambians to commemorate Christmas in honour of the Almighty God by engaging in prayer and worship, helping the needy, and making a personal contribution to making the world around them a better place.

In his Christmas message to the nation, President Lungu said for a Christian Nation like Zambia, Christmas represents the very celebration of life itself and therefore, the best way to honour God for delivering the Messiah to save us, is to remain prayerful, show love and compassion to others, and share whatever one can with those in need.

“Let us all work towards making the world a better place. Let us give to the less privileged, visit the sick and those in our prisons. Let us engage in acts of compassion generally because this is the example our Messiah left us. This is how we can meaningfully remember the birth of Jesus Christ,” says the President.

The Head of State says despite the challenges that the country may encounter, there was need to celebrate the blessings bestowed upon the nation and that as a Christian Nation, it is imperative that the nation leads by example in carrying out good deeds as the Almighty God demands of all Christians.

“For those of us in leadership across various facets of life, let us always bear in mind that service to humanity should always be an opportunity to renew our commitment to God, family and country.”

“During this Christmas, it is important to be very prayerful and engage in acts of love and compassion for those who are less privileged. As Christians we should share our love by giving and sharing what we have with those who do not have. We should feed the hungry and visit the sick and prisoners,” the President says.

The President has also appealed to Zambians to refrain from activities that will jeopardise their lives such as drunken driving and excessive drinking, but should instead find time to be with their families and to reflect on the love of the Almighty God shown through the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ.

“During this season, I appeal to all Zambians of all faiths to avoid activities that will put their lives in danger such as drunken driving, excessive drinking and other vices. This time should instead celebrate Christmas by spending time with our families and reflecting on the goodness of the Almighty God shown through the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ,’’

“It is now my earnest prayer that I send this message out to the nation believing that God will excuse what our actions contains of error, and forgive our human imperfection. Let us all take this opportunity to make a new beginning and thank God He saw us through a difficult year particularly with regard to the contests of the August 11 general elections.”