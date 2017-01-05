Fuel price reduction – Significant or Mockery ?

Late last year, we saw an increment of 38.52% (K9.89 to K13.70) in fuel prices by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB). We were told that this reduction was due to the removal of energy subsidies coupled with a favorable exchange rate between the Kwacha and the Dollar. Today, ERB and the government have informed us that fuel prices will reduce by K1.20 representing an 8.76 % reduction. Of concern to us and what we would like to know is, have any of the following factors changed?

1. Have subsidies been reintroduced?

2. Has the Kwacha gained significant value against the Dollar?

3. Is the Saudi Arabia deal that was agreed to last year finally being implemented and now at work?

As far as we are concerned, the facts on the ground are just the same as they were at the time fuel prices increased upon lifting of subsidies. A factor that is currently significant and just around the corner are by elections. Undoubtedly, this could be perceived as one of the core motivations for this impromptu and unexplained price reduction. This then brings us to the main question of why government increased the commodity from K9.89 to K13.70 in the first place if it could be sold at K12.50 or less per litre? This inconsistency is an indicator that for a long time, Zambians have been unfairly overcharged for fuel,further entailing that further fuel price reductions are possible. As it stands, it is challenging for public transport operators to reduce fares as the sudden reduction in fuel price is hugely insignificant relative to running costs which have risen due to rises in toll fees, insurance and road tax among other costs.

By Andrew Mutila

NAREP Media Committee