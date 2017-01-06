Army worms continues ravaging maize fields

Army worms have continued their terror in the country through attacking and inflicting damage to most maize fields in Lundazi District in Eastern Province.

ZANIS reports that Lundazi District Agricultural Coordinator (DACO) Philemon Lungu confirmed the development in a telephone interview with Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Lundazi yesterday.

The affected areas as Kapongolo, Chanyalubwe, Chitungulu, Kazembe, Njoka, Kamzoole, Magodi, Nkhanga and added that areas within Chief Mphamba’s chiefdom as the most affected.

Mr. Lungu said the 40 liters of Monochrotofos chemicals that the district received to control the paste was not sufficient to spray all the affected fields and have since been exhausted.

The DACO disclosed that his office will source for additional 100 litres of the pesticide from Chipata District to ensure that the remaining affected maize fields in the district are secured.

And a spot check by ZANIS at Chief Mphamba’s maize field on thursday revealed that 2.5 hectors of land has been attacked by the paste.

Meanwhile,Chief Mphamba has appealed to his subjects to report any mysterious caterpillars suspected to be army worm found in their maize fields to the DACO’s office for a quick intervention.

He said though his maize field has been attacked by army worms, he thanks government for providing him with the pesticide to combat the paste and prevent possible severe damage of his crop.

The traditional ruler ha, however, advised those whose maize field has been completely ravaged with army worms in the district to procure early mature maize seed for a household food security.

