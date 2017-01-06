Luapula PS gives 48 hr ultimatum to civil servants

Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila has give a 48 hours ultimatum to civil servants to their respective districts they have been delployed.

Dr. Nsemukila gave the ultimatum during a Senior Management meeting
for Heads of Government Departments in Mansa, today.

He said  he will ensure that all government workers are positioned in their areas of duty so that the general public could start benefiting from various government services.

Dr. Nsemukila said time had come for those who will not abide by the Presidential directive  to face disciplinary action.

He said he has written to all the eleven District Commissioners in the Province to give him a list of Officers who had not yet moved to their Districts so that they could be disciplined.

