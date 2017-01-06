I did not attack President Lungu’s Eligibility, Audio Recording is Fake-Kambwili

PF Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has distanced himself from a news story attributed to him in which he allegedly attacked President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to run for office in 2021.

Choma based BYTA FM this morning broadcast a news item quoting Dr Kambwili saying President Lungu has showed that he has no development agenda for the Copperbelt by rushing to announce his eligibility for the 2021 elections.

BYTA FM posted the story on its official Facebook page and even circulated an audio recording of a man whose voice sounds similar to Dr Kambwili’s.

But on his Facebook page, Dr Kambwili said the voice in the audio recording was not his and that he was just been mimicked by some of his political enemies.

He said he has not made any statement to BYTA FM and that he does not even know that such a station exists.

Dr Kambwili said the story is fake and that it has nothing to do with him.

But records show that as Information Minister, BYTA FM was granted a full broadcast licence and commenced its operations during the time that Dr Kambwili was Information and Broadcasting Minister, making it difficult for him not to have heard of its existence.

Below is Dr Kambwili’s statement.

Attention!

I have not made any statement to Byta FM, in fact I do not even know such a station exists, the story circulating is totally fake and it has nothing to do with me.

I would like to distance myself from such assertions because I cannot address the president through the media even if I felt aggrieved, it is clear to see that people are trying to create a vacuum between me and the president out of spite, I remain a loyal member of the party and my loyalty is with his excellency the president. I have always stated that loyalty defines a man and I cannot contradict myself, we have a lot of work to do and it’s a pity that a few individuals have chosen to preoccupy themselves with fighting me and creating false rumours in order to gain political mileage.

With regard to the eligibility of the president to stand again in 2021, I have not made a single statement and I will not make a statement regarding this as it is not my place to comment on such. It is totally shocking that people have gone to an extent of imitating my voice and circulating it on social media.

I would like to appeal to these people that have taken it upon themselves to fight me and cause confusion in the party, to refrain from such because they risk destroying the unity we enjoy so much. Anyone who has the physical address for this radio station please send it to me so that I can take legal action.

Below is the Audio Recording

BYFA FM Vs Kambwili