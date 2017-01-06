President Lungu has no plan for Zambia- Kambwili

Roan Constituency Member of Parliament on the Copperbelt, Chishimba Kambwili has strongly opposed President Edgar Lungu’s view that he qualifies to stand in the 2021 election.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Byta FM News, Kambwili alleges that President Lungu has no plan for the people of Zambia as evidenced by his focus on who qualifies to contest the presidency on the ruling party ticket.

Kambwili charges that Zambians are currently faced with numerous challenges made worse with the rise in the cost of living and only a person without a plan for the country would start focusing on the 2021 elections.

The former Information Minister says no one in the PF should waste people’s time now and start talking about who qualifies to stand in 2021 instead of focusing on developing the country.

The blunt talking MP says PF was just recently re-elected into office and for President Lungu to start talking about the elections that will take place some five years away is being unfair because this is the time to sort out problems Zambians are facing.

On Thursday President Edgar Lungu declared his intention to stand in 2021 claiming that the constitution allowed him to do so.

Speaking when he arrived on the Copperbelt, the head of state said he was aware of all what was happening in the region.

He added that he had read the constitution and was eligible to stand in 2021 challenging individuals who feel they are bigger than the party to resign.

Meanwhile NAREP is shocked that President Lungu has already started focusing on 2021 barely few months after being voted into office.

Committee Member Frank Sichone said it is shocking that President Lungu is focusing on re-election as opposed to the challenges faced by Zambians.

Mr Sichone said his party is aware that the PF were quick in enacting the new Constitution so that they could manipulate it for their benefits.

“Barely a few months after being sworn in, it is shocking that President Lungu has allowed a debate to emerge that supports the speculation that he intends to stand as presidential candidate again in 2021, rather than focussing on addressing our current development challenges as a nation. It pains us when our leaders focus on power instead of working to better the lives of Zambians.

“We saw this third term debate and manoeuvres coming when certain individuals began talking about extending President Lungu’s tenure of office from 5 years to 7 years. We are also aware that the Patriotic Front rushed to enact a weak amended constitution in order to manipulate power for their own benefit at the expense of ordinary Zambians.

“As NAREP, our primary concern is that our leaders work tirelessly to remove the hardships Zambians are going through. In this regard, we condemn the decision by President Lungu to allow speculation about his potential bid for 2021 when he has clearly failed to urgently address the ongoing economic crisis,” he said.

He called on the PF members whom said have been sidelined to reflect on what role they will play under a completely different party.?

“We note also that ?old members of the PF are being sidelined in preference for MMD members. We ask these members to seriously reflect on the role they should now play in helping to drive our nation forward under a completely different Party.

“There is no doubt that the PF has lost direction alongside their mandate as a pro-poor political party under which they were originally elected. NAREP urges all PF members who are aggrieved to come and support NAREP so that our children and grandchildren can find a better Zambia,” he said.