PF Eastern Chairperson welcomes Lungu’s desire to contest 2021 polls

THE Patriotic Front (PF) in Eastern Province has said it was 100

percent in support of President Edgar Lungu to contest the 2021

general elections.

On Thursday, President Lungu declared that he constitutionally

eligible to stand in the 2021 general elections.

Eastern Province PF Chairperson Andrew Lubusha said that he

was backing the intention of President Lungu to contest the 2021

general elections because the forthcoming polls needed someone who was

experienced.

Mr Lubusha who is also Member of the Central Committee (MCC) said it

would be ideal for the Head of State to contest the 2021 general

elections as he indicated.

“As the provincial leadership of the Patriotic Front (PF) we are

backing calls that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu should contest the

2021 general elections. As the party we are 100 percent in support

that the President should contest the 2021 general elections as it was

constitutionally that he was eligible,” he said.

Mr Lubusha said there was need to give President Lung the support so

that he could transform the economy of the country.

He said he was aware that by 2021 the PF Government under the

leadership of President Lungu would implement various developmental

projects for the benefit of the majority Zambians.