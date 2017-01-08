PF Eastern Chairperson welcomes Lungu’s desire to contest 2021 polls

THE Patriotic Front (PF) in Eastern Province has said it was 100
percent in support of President Edgar Lungu to contest the 2021
general elections.
On Thursday, President Lungu declared that he constitutionally
eligible to stand in the 2021 general elections.
Eastern Province PF Chairperson Andrew Lubusha said that he
was backing the intention of President Lungu to contest the 2021
general elections because the forthcoming polls needed someone who was
experienced.
Mr Lubusha who is also Member of the Central Committee (MCC) said it
would be ideal for the Head of State to contest the 2021 general
elections as he indicated.
“As the provincial leadership of the Patriotic Front (PF) we are
backing calls that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu should contest the
2021 general elections. As the party we are 100 percent in support
that the President should contest the 2021 general elections as it was
constitutionally that he was eligible,” he said.
Mr Lubusha said there was need to give President Lung the support so
that he could transform the economy of the country.
He said he was aware that by 2021 the PF Government under the
leadership of President Lungu would implement various developmental
projects for the benefit of the majority Zambians.