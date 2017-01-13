Govt to repair damaged infrastructure around the country

Government is mobilising resources to repair infrastructure damaged by heavy rains throughout the country.

Minister in the office of the Vice President Sylvia Chalikosa said government is doing everything possible to ensure infrastructure such as schools and bridges destroyed by heavy rains being experienced in the country is repaired.

Ms Chalikosa who is on tour inspecting and capturing damaged infrastructure in the country disclosed this to ZANIS in Shiwangandu District yesterday.

She said some damaged bridges need urgent attention because they are critical to transportation of farming inputs to farmers, schools, and hospitals.

Ms Chalikosa who is also Mpika central Member of Parliament on Thursday inspected damaged infrastructure in Shiwangandu district that included the Mansya bridge, Kanakashi primary school, Mulanga hospital, Sele primary school, and Lukalashi bridge among others.

She said government will ensure that it accelerates infrastructure rehabilitation in all the ten provinces of the country.

Ms Chalikosa will today inspect damaged infrastructure in Mafinga district in Muchinga province.