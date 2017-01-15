UNZA VC justifies purchase of brand new VX Toyota Prado valued at K 1.130 million

University of Zambia (UNZA) Vice-Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba has defended his decision to procure a lavish brand new VX Toyota Prado worth K1, 130, 000.
In a leaked letter to the three UNZA Unions, Professor Mumba said he asked the university council to procure that kind of a vehicle because it is his entitlement as Vice Chancellor.
UNZA has for some years now been struggling to pay salaries for its lecturers and other workers.
The university is also in arrears over statutory obligations such as NAPSA and owes its retirees millions of unpaid pension money.
The letter by Professor Mumba follows the stance by the three unions to object to the procurement of the motor vehicle.
The unions have also raised reservations over the procurement of an industrial power generator for Prof Mumba’s residence and lodge using university funds.
But professor Mumba has defended the purchase of a brand new VX Toyota Prado saying as Head of the University, he is entitled to a luxury vehicle worthy not less that K1, 317, 289.
He explained that the price of his personal-to-holder car is determined by the University council which he chairs.
These are pf cadres who cannot use their head. It is your responsibility to ensure that money is used prudently. We are not refusing that you are not entitled to a car but any sane person would ensure to procure a car that is economical in the long term when unza is facing financial difficulties. Let us leave procurement to the finance department who should have the skills to ensure sound economic decisions are made. Go to Europe and see the cars they drive. Small economical and reliable. Silly pf cadres
What do you expect in a country where everything has been politicised even education maybe trump will appoint all uni chancellors, Africa is a dark continent and it will remain so as long as you continue have presidents who appoints everyone holding high office. Can you imagine a president appoints police chiefs, permanent secretaries, DCs, high commissioners, etc, how do you put so much power in one man, by the time he finishers appointing and doing all the swearing in it will time for the next election, Just look at the UK PM as an example, The PM only selects the ministers he wants to work with and the rest is left for the civil service to do its work and people are put into these offices based on education and experience.
I remember this man being very kind when he was my lecturer at unza in my first year. Then he moved to South Africa. Money can really make people greedy. Another reason l will never come back to zed. You can just never develop like this……
Indeed, it’s high time we emulated Tanzania’s new President when it comes to spending colossal sums of public money. With that kind of money and despite the fact that ba bwana Mumba is entitled to such a car, let’s think with our heads and NOT bottoms. Half that kind of money could revamp the once prosperous UNZA Liempe farms where produce could be grown to feed our young university students and sell the surplus to the public. The other remaining cash is huge enough to procure a small van for use by the vice Chancellor, simple.
Prof if you have done the right thing avoid blowing your own trumpet. Let your employers respond. Mostly those who talk and talk and talk are not well informed. The employers are responsible for your condition of service.
THIS IS THE “ENTITLEMENT SYNDROME” MOST COMMON AMONG ZAMBIANS INCLUDING, REGRETTABLY, FORMER FIRST LADIES.
IT IS ME FIRST AND FOR THE REST: “WHY DON’T THEY ALSO EAT CAKE AND DRINK CHAMPAGNE” WHEN “THEY” CANNOT AFFORD A MEAL.
SUCH ENTITLEMENTS SHOULD BE REMOVED IN A COUNTRY LIKE ZAMBIA INCLUDING HOUSES FOR FORMER PRESIDENTS WHO CAN AFFORD TO BUILD THEIR OWN HOUSES LIKE WHAT OBAMA HAS DONE (PURCHASED OWN HOUSE). I BELIEVE ECL IS CORRECTING THIS ANOMALY.
Awe, you can’t have a country where every thing is disorderly. You have an entitlement which is lavish and you are heading an institution which is paralysed financially, and you still go for your lavish entitlement. Where is the personal sacrifice?
…………..\………….\… THE PF AND LUNGU