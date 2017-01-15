UNZA VC justifies purchase of brand new VX Toyota Prado valued at K 1.130 million

University of Zambia (UNZA) Vice-Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba has defended his decision to procure a lavish brand new VX Toyota Prado worth K1, 130, 000.

In a leaked letter to the three UNZA Unions, Professor Mumba said he asked the university council to procure that kind of a vehicle because it is his entitlement as Vice Chancellor.

UNZA has for some years now been struggling to pay salaries for its lecturers and other workers.

The university is also in arrears over statutory obligations such as NAPSA and owes its retirees millions of unpaid pension money.

The letter by Professor Mumba follows the stance by the three unions to object to the procurement of the motor vehicle.

The unions have also raised reservations over the procurement of an industrial power generator for Prof Mumba’s residence and lodge using university funds.

But professor Mumba has defended the purchase of a brand new VX Toyota Prado saying as Head of the University, he is entitled to a luxury vehicle worthy not less that K1, 317, 289.

He explained that the price of his personal-to-holder car is determined by the University council which he chairs.