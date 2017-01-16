Jessie Chisi clinches world premier deal for her latest film

A US based television station ,Afroland TV, has expressed interest in hosting a world premier for Imagination, a film produced by Zambian, female film maker Jessie Chisi.

This is according to the film maker who also disclosed that she wants proceeds of the film to go towards empowering underprivileged children in Lusaka’s Garden Township.

Chisi, said she was waiting to receive a letter of intent from the US based television station which contacted her about hosting a world premier for her film.

“Yes, we have been contacted by a TV station in the US which wants to do a world premiere,” Chisi said.

Imagination, which is an Inzy and Talent Factory production, is a short film inspired by children’s dreams.



The film is a simple production which focuses about life and growing up in Zambia.

It tells the story of how children in a typical community imagine themselves on a film set.

It tells the story of Ken, a young boy who dreams of directing his own movie with a film crew made up of his closest friends.

Ken and his small group of friends set out on a journey to tell an epic story of good versus evil in their innocent imaginative minds.

However, his mother constantly drags him away from his film set and his dreams. Imagination is about self will and determination.

The film was written by Chisi and directed by Jessie and Vatice Mushauko.

This is the second major production for Chisi who gained popularity with the production of the acclaimed documentary Between Rings, the true story about Zambia’s first professional world boxing champion Esther Phiri.