DEC seizes US$ 10,000 counterfeit notes

The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka Province says it has arrested and jointly charged a Liberian national and two Congolese nationals for being in possession of 10,000 US Dollar counterfeit notes.

In a statemet issued by DEC public relations manager Theresa Katong named the suspects Tea Yah Kelvin White, 37, a Liberian Businessman of House No. 25/64 Kabanana Site and Service in Lusaka has been arrested and jointly charged with two (02) Congolese nationals namely Wa Kapuku Kapuku, 52, a Journalist of House No. 14 Kapumpe Road in Woodlands, and Christian Mujinga, 44, a Businessman of House No. 68/4 Chilulu Garden area in Lusaka for being in possession of 10,000 US Dollar counterfeit notes in 100 Dollar Bills.

Ms Katongo said the trio were arrested in Lusaka’s Kalundu area.

In another incidence, Ms Katongo said the Commission has arrested Mukuywa Oster Nawa, 43, a Businessman of Kanyama Site and Service for being in possession of K5, 200 counterfeit notes.

Nawa was arrested at Los Angeles Puma Filling Station in Lusaka as he was about to transact with a member of the public.

She also said the Commission has arrested Jube Tembo, 30, of Chunga Township for trafficking in nine (09) sachets of heroin and Paul Wakazika, 46, a Businessman of House No. 491 Mandevu Compound for trafficking in heroin.

Wakazika was arrested at a known hotel along Kasangula Road in Lusaka.

Ms Katongo said all suspects will appear in Court soon.