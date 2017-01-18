Use the energy sector to empower Zambians-EFZ

Energy Forum Zambia says government should use the country’s energy sector to empower Zambians through equitable participation in the sector.

Commenting on the recent expression of interest from Aliko Dangote, one of Africa’s largest investors to invest in the country’s energy sector Johnstone Chikwanda said the strategic relevance and availability of the market, the energy sector is one of the sectors that government can leverage to ensure that Zambians are empowered and have an equitable participation in the sector.

Mr Chikwanda who is the Chairperson of the Forum said Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) needs to come up with incentives for investors who incorporate indigenous Zambian shareholders.

He called on Mr Dangote to consider partnering with Zambians in what he termed as “the spirit of true Pan Africanism for the sector he is targeting to invest in.”

“Therefore, the phenomenon of “energy poverty” will continue to linger for some time; thus constituting a readily available market.Because of its strategic relevance and readily available market, the energy sector is one of the sectors that government can leverage to ensure that Zambians are empowered and have an equitable participation in the sector.

“May be the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) need to be encouraged to come up with further incentives for investors who incorporate indigenous Zambian shareholders at a certain threshold. It is a matter of grave concern that certain key sectors of the economy such as mining and the energy sectors have inadequate local Zambian participation with the exception of government controlled entities.

“To this end, the Energy Forum Zambia, while appreciating and welcoming Mr. Aliko Dangote’s interest to invest in Zambia’s energy sector, wishes to encourage him to serious consider partnering with some local Zambians in the spirit of true Pan Africanism for the sector he is targeting to invest in.” He said.

He further said his organization has been consistent in calling for incorporation of Zambians so as to compel foreign investors targeting the sector to establish smart partnerships with locals.

He noted that the interest from Mr Dangote was not just in electricity but also in the petroleum sub-sector something he said was timely as government government is trying to disengage from fuel procurement.

“As a forum we have been consistent in calling upon other foreign investors in the energy sector to incorporate local Zambians at shareholder level and we have gone to the extent of calling upon the Republican President Mr. Edgar Lungu to consider certain measures that will compel foreign investors targeting this premium sector to establish smart partnerships with local Zambians. They may not have the money but we know that any well packaged investment opportunity generally attract funding from financial institutions.

“Mr. Dangote mentioned an interest in refineries (petroleum) meaning that he could be looking at participating not only in the electricity sub-sector but also in the petroleum sub-sector. The pronouncements he made have come at a time government is trying to disengage from fuel procurement among other decisions which include embarking on studies which will inform, guide and mentor what to do with some entities in the sector,” he said.

He also praised government for its continued efforts in attracting investors to the country.

“The forum also wishes to commend government for its continued efforts to attract investors and the new Minister of Energy David Mabumba for embracing an open door policy. We know that the Dangote Group as an “industry statesman” has the capacity, skills and the means to invest successfully in the energy sector. We also know that as a down to earth true Pan Africanist, Mr. Dangote has sufficient grace to create some smart partnerships or collaboration at shareholder level that could elevate and strengthen his brothers and sisters,” he said.