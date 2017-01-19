CSPR partners with Malawi over Investigations of the Maize Scandal

THE Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) has partnered with civil society organisations in Malawi to push for thorough investigations of the maize gate scandal.

CSPR Advocacy and Communication Programme Coordinator Maxson Nkhoma said yesterday that CSPR has already received correspondence from the CSOs from Malawi who have asked to be provided with particular information on the maize deal.

Mr Nkhoma observed that the Zambian government has not done a good job in providing information on what exactly happened in the maize deal which has seen Malawi’s Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda being suspended over the issue.

He has urged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to quicken investigations in the matter so that those involved were held accountable.

Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika appointed a commission of inquiry into the allegation of corruption and malpractices into the Zambian maize procurement saga.

The board of director of State-produce trader Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) has since sent on forced leave chief executive officer Foster Mulumbe who was accused with Mr Chapoda of suspicious dealings in the way they bought the 100,000 metric tonnes of maize from Zambia.

Admarc reportedly paid about K 26 billion for the purchase of the maize which was about K9.5 billion more than the estimated K15 billion it could have paid had it bought the maize directly from the Zambian Government.

Meanwhile Mr Nkhoma has paid tribute to ACC for providing updates on corruption cases currently under investigation.

He said that some cases include those reported by CSPR cited in the Auditor General’s report.

He said that the cases involve misappropriation of funds and failure to follow tender procedures for projects by some Government departments like health and education.

Mr Nkhoma said that while it appreciates the updates from ACC, the commission should go further to prosecute offenders and clear those who were innocent.