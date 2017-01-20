Mansa joins Kitwe and Chingola in removing vendors from the Business District

The Mansa Municipal Council has joined Kitwe and Chingola in restricting street vending in some parts of the Central business area.

Mansa Municipal council Public Relations Manager Chris Mulaliki said government is aware that street vending highly contributes to the blocking of street drainages as well as making the town unclean.

He revealed that the decision was reached when the council in conjunction with the vendors association in the district held a meeting in December 2016, to discuss ways of improving the current situation.

Mr Mulaliki further revealed that the authority has however agreed to give vendors ample time for them to vacate the streets and go back to the markets.

Mr Mulaliki observed that street vending has led to congestion on the road and has also led to accidents especially in the townships.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Mansa the council PR officer further discouraged residents against buying some food stuffs on the streets as it was not conducive for consumption.

And Mr Mulaliki has however dispelled claims by some traders claiming that the market place does not have enough room to accommodate them all.

He added that the vendors were given enough time to look for alternative trading by the authority, the market place being one suitable option.

Last week Chingola Municipal Council (CMC) was commended for its decision to remove vendors and traders from the Central Business District (CBD).

But Patriotic Front (PF) district chairperson Samuel Bwembya said it was important for the issue to be handled with caution adding that some opposition political parties were already capitilizing on the move taken by the local authority.

But Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo said the move by the local authority was progressive as it was Government’s desire to see cleanliness restored in the country.

He called on the local authority, party officials and law makers to work together as their common goal was developing the country.

“The best we can do is keep our towns clean and give our people conducive areas to trade from. If you have any shelter within town that you are not using you can bring the traders to trade from there. Because the information I received is that you are pushing them far from town,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chingola Mayor Titus Tembo said the operation was a success though the local authority had initially faced some resistance but residents were slowly appreciating the move.

He said the council had engaged the vendors that did not have places to trade from to seek dialogue but only two attended.

Mr Tembo said the local authority had conducted an inventory of markets in the district with a number having space to accomodate the vendors.

And Chingola District Commissioner Mary Chibesa said residents appreciated the efforts of the local authority and called on them not allow the vendors back on the streets.

She added that the district would soon become an example for other towns to emulate.

However, the Association of Vendors, Traders and Marketeers of Zambia (AVTMZ) President Fredrick Tembo called on CMC to reverse its decision.

Mr Tembo said his association was not supporting illegality but the trend had been allowed the authorities.

Chingola Municipal Council issued a directive on December, 15, 2016 to all street vendors to stop trading from the streets and return back to the market place which is legalized place for marketeers.