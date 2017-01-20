PF youths blast LAZ for being silence on the 2021 debate

THE Patriotic Front (PF) has called for the resignation of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) executive for not giving guidance on the eligibility of President Lungu’s candidature in the 2021 general elections.
PF Lusaka youth chairperson Kennedy Kamba said the youth are not happy with the continued silence of the Linda Kasonde-led executive over the eligibility of President Lungu’s candidature which is an important national matter.
Mr Kamba said in an interview yesterday that the role of LAZ is to give direction on various legal issues, but that they have not done so.
“They know that the constitution allows President Lungu to contest elections in 2021, hence their silence on this matter,” he said.
He accused some LAZ officials of being politically-inclined, hence their failure to comment on President Lungu’s eligibility.
“It is better that another executive is put in place so that it can work according to people’s expectations,” Mr Kamba said.
When contacted for a comment, LAZ president Linda Kasonde refused to comment on the matter.
This PF youths just what do they think of themselves if one may ask. They seem to comment on everything and seem to be the spokes organisation for PF. Can the mother body of PF please advise these boys to zip up.
MR KAMBA LAZ CAN NOT COMMENT ON THIS ISSUE UNTIL THE CASE OF THE PETITION HAS BEEN COMPLETELY ADDRESSED BY THE COURTS. IF LAZ MADE AN OFFICIAL STATEMENT THEY WOULD BE UNDERMINING THE AUTHORITY OF THE COURTS.
Which guidance ba Kamba when you have already guided yourself. How many times have u ignored advice from LAZ and fallen on the wrong side ba PF sure. Just shut up and enjoy while time lasts.
Kamba, suppose they state that he is not eligible? be careful what you wish for young man. however i think ECL legally qualifies although i would not want him to stand.