Power mourn team driver Kaluba

FAZ Super Division side Power Dynamos are mourning long serving team bus driver Mike Kaluba who died on Friday morning at Wusakile Mine Hospital in Kitwe.

Kaluba served Power as team bus driver for 27 years.

His death has been announced by Power team manager Lombe Chipupu and his son Mike Kaluba Jnr.

“He died at Wusakile Hospital around 03:00. He was admitted earlier this week,” Chipupu said.

Funeral gathering is at his Ndeke Changachanga home.

Kaluba joined Copperbelt Power Company now called Copperbelt Energy Corporation in 1988 before he was transfered to Power as team head driver in 1990.

Some of Arthur Davies stars he drove includes Wisdom Chansa (late), Wedson Nyirenda, Aggrey Chiyangi, Linos Makwaza, Douglas Mwamba, Tenant Chilumba, Kellies Mwaba, Gibson Shikilwa, Sunday Kalunga (late), Martin Mwamba, Mwape Miti, Elijah Litana, Jones Mwewa (late), Rotson Kilambe, Isaac Chansa and Joseph Sitali.

“Big Mike will be missed. He raised us and made us proud,” ex-Power and Zambia defender Peter Chitila reacted.