Traffic Officers are harassing motorists in Choma district-Mweetwa

Choma Central UPND Member Of Parliament Cornelious Mweetwa has written to the Provincial Police Commissioner in Southern Province on the alleged harassment Of motorists in Choma district by traffic Officers.
In a letter dated 23rd January 2017 addressed to the Provincial Police Command and also copied to the Provincial Minister and RTSA Regional Manager , Mweetwa states that motorists in the district have accused the traffic Officers of continued harassment.
The law maker has appealed to the Provincial Police Command to convene a meeting with his Office and other stakeholders that would be able to find a lasting solution to the escalating complaints by motorists especially taxi drivers and light truck drivers usually referred to a canter drivers in the district.
Mweetwa has also noted that the meeting will also be able to find an amicable solution and reduce the rising tension between the Police and the public it services.
Hon Mweetwa however reminded the Police Command that the PF Government has banned roadblocks in the country but wondered as why Officers in Choma districts have not adhered to that Government directive.
He stressed that it was disturbing to members Of the public especially motorists to contiune being subjected to increase Police action on the roads.
The ka police on the picture above is a ka lozi man based at matero police station.the PF Govnt must get rid of traffic police deparment because its too corrupt.plus am urging all motorists never to stop whenever these corrupt traffic police officers stop them on fake road blocks!!
ITS NOT ONLY THERE CHECK OFFICERS IN KITWE AT , NKANA EAST ,WUSAKILI AND CENTRAL POLICE STATIONS DESPITE THE MANY WARNINGS FROM THEIR COMMAND STILL CONTINUE.I DONT KNOW IF THERE IS ORDER IN THE POLICE FORCE.
Oxymoron all through. He is an MP, meaning he is also part of government. Do these politicians think we are stupidd?
I was travelling from Kitwe to Lusaka today, there were 7 road blocks between Kitwe and Ndola. Can GRZ deal with this issue urgently. Its slowly becoming Tanzania were there is a roadblock on every 20 km stretch.
To give up the “easy money ” they are used is like giving up one ‘s life.