Zambia Police to launch an air wing department-Kangaja

Zambia police Inspector General Kakoma Kangaja has announced that the police service will soon launch an air wing department.

Mr Kangaja announced that the idea of hosting an air wing department in the service had reached an advanced stage and much work was being done behind closed doors.

“The idea of establishing the Air wing is still under and has reached an advanced stage,” Mr Kangaja said.

“Cabinet already authorised the recruitment of officers under this wing. Processes to build a hanger and acquisition of helicopters are under way with the full support of Government.”

He added that the acquisition of helicopters was already under way and had the full support of government.

Mr Kangaja said the addition if the wing was part of the modernisation of the Zambia police service.