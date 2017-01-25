Zambia Police to launch an air wing department-Kangaja

Zambia police Inspector General Kakoma Kangaja has announced that the police service will soon launch an air wing department.
Mr Kangaja announced that the idea of hosting an air wing department in the service had reached an advanced stage and much work was being done behind closed doors.
“The idea of establishing the Air wing is still under and has reached an advanced stage,” Mr Kangaja said.
“Cabinet already authorised the recruitment of officers under this wing. Processes to build a hanger and acquisition of helicopters are under way with the full support of Government.”
He added that the acquisition of helicopters was already under way and had the full support of government.
Mr Kangaja said the addition if the wing was part of the modernisation of the Zambia police service.
Been saying that for the last five years. also brought controversy about the old lilayi airport which is now been given to Given Lubinda as part of his farm for parking tractors there.
Thanks, Now you can shot at and tear gas opposition supporters from the air.
Are the Americans aware of Kanganjas ZP’s political brutality?
Jesus take the sky!
What the hell, don’t tell me there are no helicopters in Lusaka for bakapokola . What about those campaign choppers, none for Kangana? Lishamo lyashani ili?
I wouldn’t trust anything being flown by a Zambia period.
kikikikiki Yaba.
So now he will be able to spy on his officers from the helicopter and see who is having relations with “foreigner women” !!!
Just don’t expect this to reduce the crime rate, on weekends Kanganja will be using it to visit his friends and home village, and it will probably soon crash like the Air Force on used by the Minister of Defense!
Zambia Police will now be overloading helicopters!
‘Alo, you are slu to Force headquarters. Can I elp you?’
‘Yes, sir. I have a burglar in my house..’
‘Ok, we cand sendi a elicopter, but we have no fuel.’
Should have gone and learnt from the Swedish police. Great service.
He is rushing to buy all these expensive equipment when our Police lack the basics like modern communication, a side on pistol, they are still brandishing AK47 assault rifles…a helicopter is utterly pointless if Pilot iin the sky can not direct officers on the ground to where the suspect is hiding or running to.
I wonder what specification this overzealous cadre has ordered and for what purpose? Mind you if its fighting crime todays Police Helicopters are equipped with the latest infra red and night vision equipment. I would not be surprised if he comes back with old Huey helicopters to transport himself and cadres all over the country.
I remember ZP had a flying squad but couldnt afford the fuel bill hence discontinued.
Probably they are meant for chasing pf wizards, remember that big necked gorilla call that kakunkubiti boy from luanshya a wizard.
In the face of escalating crime levels in the country particularly in many parts of Lusaka made worse by the obvious inadequacies of our defunct police force, the top cop is busy dreaming of grandiose ideas of an air wing. How would that honestly be a priority when many police stations have no patrol vehicles and basic things like computers and backup generators. If you thing l am joking please pass through Woodlands Police when the Woodlands area is “loadsheded”, and you will see that the police station is in total darkness.
Could be a good idea for quick response time to SOS calls. My only fear is that this has the potential of turning into a ‘rapid opposition silencing wing’. At the rate we are going, it is possible for vocal people to disappear into thin air. Watch this space!
It shows you the priorities of this government. Better to equip the health sector to reach emergencies in time.g. road accidents quicker. These choppers will be used for campaigns, mark my words! Public order over health, awe ifi nifingwele