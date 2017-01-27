ZESCO spent $250 million on emergency power imports

ZESCO Limited has spent in excess of US$250 million on emergency power imports from 2015 to date to cushion the electricity deficit in the country.

Company director of finance Saidi Chimya said in an interview on Tuesday that Zesco has been importing power from Eskom of South Africa, Karpower Ship, EDM and Aggreko.

Zesco managing director Victor Mundende said the power utility will assess whether there will be need to extend emergency power import contracts.

“However, the outlook seems to be bright because we have been receiving favourable rainfall and we pray that this continues,” he said.

Government says load-shedding will end next year following numerous interventions

Mr Mundende also said Zesco has embarked on other projects to boost electricity supply, one of them being a solar project with Industrial Development Corporation to construct a plant that will generate 100 megawatts (MW) of power.

Mr Mundende also said there are two firms working on generating power using wind energy in the northern part of the country.

“These companies are currently carrying out feasibility studies and so far, there are promising results. It will be a plus for us if we have a mix in generation. We need other sources other than hydro,” he said.

Mr Mundende also said there are four sites along Luapula River where Zesco is expected to get 1,200MW.

“With all these projects, we are focused to be a power hub,” he said.