Girlfriend murders famous Lusaka businessman (updated)

A Lusaka businessman has become the latest victim of a spate of love/hate murders that have hit the country in the last 12 months.
Reeves Malambo aged 48 of Ibex Hill and owner of Autoforce, was allegedly stabbed at the back side of the upper part of the body using a knife by his alleged girlfriend identified as Shabu Benos aged 38 also of Ibex Hill
Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the incident happened in the early hours of Monday and died from excessive bleeding.
The victim was is alleged to have been stabbed during a fight which happened on 29th January, 2017 at about 2300 hours.
He was rushed to Hill Top Hospital by the accused person at about midnight where he later died, 10 minutes after midnight today, 30th January, 2017.
The accused person is detained in police custody while the deceased’s body is in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.
Circumstances that led to the stabbing are unclear, but its believed the two had a dispute over night.
There are several men who have recently lost their lives at the hands of girlfriends or wives.
I hope Mainga Mwaanga will learn something from this news. Ladies are not sexual tools.
Select your biatches with care.
Men think they are entitled to everything..
She did it in self defense I am sure
Any country, that condones men women being beat deserves a bit of a knife and or a gun. Men are abusive in zambia. I would do the same in the great word of ‘self defense’.
I support her 100%
I hope she is exonerated
For once I agree with Mushota, women have been and abused and killed for so long, now they have to fight for themselves. Men should not abuse and women will not retaliate!!
Ba Lusaka Times what will you say now that it turns out that although this lady was the official girlfriend, she has not been in Zambia for the past two weeks?
Trial by media. I hope she sues every outlet that has used her name and pictures.
@John Nurse – nice try, but she should sue the PFolice who fingered her in a press statement.
How do you stab someone at the back in self defence? Is this another self defence of Kaizer Zulu of shooting at someone who is driving away in self defence?
Please lawyers help this lady out – she plead self defence!!
Nyele yamupaya, Zambian men need to start being accountable to their wives and family. Gone are the days of wanton polygamy, sexual abuse and indiscipline by men.
Many women are being infected with all kinds sexually transmitted diseases by these obnoxious Zambian men and nothing is being done about it.
With the country like Zambia, this could be an act in self defense. We African men sometimes abuse women. I remember growing up and watching helpless my uncle beating his wife until she would go almost lifeless. As a young man, it still haunts me as I could do nothing, but watch in pain. A lot of men in Zambia and Africa as a whole still beat their wives/girlfriend and that has to stop. I hope the law takes its course in this matter as there are women out there that are being abused by husbands and if this was the case, then this girl should be set free as she was defending herself.
These women are simply retaliating the violence they receive from Zambian men, the majority of whom are drunks and womanizers. It’s called self defense! People need to address the violence perpetrated by these men before jumping conclusions. Zambian women take alot of cr.ap from their men, no more!
It doesn’t matter if you are a side piece, ATM or whatever the term, no woman deserves to be abused at a man’s hands.
As a lawyer, I will defend these women pro bono. Bye!
@Imprezza You must be rivals! Just repent!
women! women! women! wow…
Endangered species
Reeves Malambo, one of us? A bull? Give me the names of the other men recently madered.
HOW DARE SHE MURDERS REEVES!!!! REEVES IS ONE OF THE REKNOWNED HARD WORKING BOYS GREW UP IN CHOMA AND HAS INVESTED IN CHOMA, PERSON CHOMA PEOPLE ALL LOOKED UPTO….SAD! MAY THAT GIRL ROT IN PRISON…
PRESIDENT LUNGU NEEDS TO DECLARE A NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER
Mushota you are confused not all men think they own every thing how do dare support such nosense you are confused.
I hope you also abhor people who abuse. It has been said this man abused women. I don’t agree with murder but men should refrain from violence!
OOOH REEVES…. what a SAD NEWS INDEED!! A VERY ENTERPRISING GENTLEMAN who started his business as student selling shoes, ties and perfumes, later on continued to deal in car spares etc, built himself capital and ventured in other big businesses!! WHATEVER WRONG HE COULD HAVE DONE, KILLING WAS THE LAST HIS GIRLFRIEND SHOULD HAVE THOUGHT OF. Word has it that they have children together, so WHY make children orphans??
@8, Very enterprising, you are right. I used to get a few items from him pa Zambezi. Also spent some time in the cooler with him…
@Vizungu you must be reformed trafficker!
was the victim married or not?
All men must rise against these witches(women) who are bent to exterminate us from the face of the earth. I am calling for a men’s protest march this Saturday @9.00 from Kafue round about to Cabinet office .
What about all the women who have died at your hands (men)
And they call women the weaker sex.
….lets make it from UTH mortuary to cabinet office….it will be more symbolic…
Honouring a thief and woman abuser?Take your procession to Dundumwezi
Men lets look out for any tell tale signs from our wives and or ATM (Assistants to the Madam), If they produce any threatening or suspicious language / behaviors, lets report them to the POLICE or simply scamper away for our lives sake and our kids.
Let’s find an alternative source of what we follow in women.
@Chitapankwa….there is no alternative to that thing we carry in between our legs. Just behave and you will enjoy it peacefully. But if you think you can have more than one!! You will surely die like him.
I treat my woman with respect, that all they need. And I have been married for 35 yrs.
@14, you are a real Obama – one in a million!
Obama, lucky you! But you know what? The woman you married was well tutored and cultured about the values of marriage and how to safeguard it.There are homes where a woman wants to be the commander-in-chief. Can there be peace in such a home? There’s no man in his right who would allow his authority undermined in a home.
My brother True Zambian, you are right but the reason my marriage has worked is because I treat her the way I want to be treated. When I’m in the wrong I apologise and when she is in the wrong she apoplogises too. It took us a while but we understand each other
@ Obama,
if this man was married he has paid for it. but if not it is really a sad state of affair. bt again we need to knw wat really lead this foolish lady to do wat she dd.
Mwebaume naimwe namuchilamo ubuchende. bakulamipaya
Why don’t people walk away the moment they realize that their argument is potentially leading to violence? And in this unfortunate incident the woman is not even a wife but a girlfriend!!
rest in peace Reeves. I once bought ama bunzi from you ku campus.
rest in peace
Ba Lt according to the law she hasn’t been proved to have murdered the man. Your headline is convicting her before she appears in court. Alleged is the crucial missing word
Men be careful who you hang out with and who you marry. Not all women can be married, some are devilish. Not everything that gritters is gold or diamonds.
We have reached a stage where you require public hanging as a deterrent.
Spelling for glitters corrected.
Was the man married?
He did not die peacefully. He was stabbed in the back and did not die on the spot. She then delivered him to the hospital after stabbing him.
The problem is that our president s don’t want to sign a decree to hang or excute by fireingsquad hence this is growing ,.
Line up all those condemned and kill them by fireingsquad this will stop
Rest in Peace my friend Reeves
Rest in Peace.
He never married the whole of life time but had children with a lot of women. he once told me he doesn’t want to be restricted to one woman. its unfortunate he had to end like this because if he had a wife I am sure he was not going to be out up to that hour when he was murdered.
Kanshi fyakuifwalia……bamu chenjesha!! You think you can change women like underwear?? Respect us also. We are also human. But if you think you can treat us otherwise…..mwakulaponoka no kufwa like him.
He had several children from several women? He must have been a strong UPND supporter trying to increase voters for Hungry Chimbwi in the 2038 presidential election. Go well !! Brother …..!!!
In that case his witch doctor advised him to not be married or be with the same woman over a long period of time. He must have kept this one for too long, Usually such people die a bloody death.
Let’s stick with Jesus bane
I think there are more questions than answers in the article.
Even panga is technically a knife. But from the photos, it looked like one of those knives carried by Rambo
THATS WHAT U GET, FROM THESE WOMEN,BEING STABBED,SHOT AT, HIV, BROKE,QUARRELS,ROBBED AT, LAID, NOTHING GOOD WILL EVER COME OUT OF THEM.
The struggle of a man begins at birth but not at marriage but relationship or marriage come to compound the numerous obstacles faced my men. In fact the life span of men is drastically reduced by ladies who naturally are supposed to make men complete.
why do they want to do postmortem.when they knows which killed him.
There are many women at chimbokaila who might be innocent. Wait for the courts to establish whether someone is guilty or not. For now we only have the story from the police and nothing from the accused. Has the police told the truth all the time?
Really laughable..reading through this ..what happened to your so called christian beliefs?
Comment:u men stop having girlfriends
Benos? That’s not a Zambian name. Sorry to Reeves and his family. As an aside, Zambian men trying out exotic women, (false nails, hair), with a movie star “come hither,” look be careful, they are hardcore gold diggers. Just stick to your homegrown unsophisticated girls. Bit boring, but you might live!!
Comment: No guess work! Who knows maybe the lady had planned to kill him
for her to get the riches since the deceased was rich? n way whateva the reason, the law must apply.. is it in the law that when you want to defend yourself, you are allowed to kill?
More money, More Problems.
Comment:it’s true that women need to stand up and fight this thing . but again men in Africa do all sorts of things because women have given them all the rights. if a woman is being abused or if she knows her hubby is sexually abuse the sister she won’t say in the name of keeping marriage. So women become objects. when a woman confines to a fellow woman about her problems with her hubby they laugh instead of standing up and fight a good fight with her. and most importantly let’s make use of lawyers and ngos trying to help women. police alone can never help to put a stop to this. women lets get up and stop this. men who are good men help your fellow men to live right. being faithful and having one women does not make you less a man. actually we admire men who love and cherish their…