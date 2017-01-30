Girlfriend murders famous Lusaka businessman (updated)

A Lusaka businessman has become the latest victim of a spate of love/hate murders that have hit the country in the last 12 months.

Reeves Malambo aged 48 of Ibex Hill and owner of Autoforce, was allegedly stabbed at the back side of the upper part of the body using a knife by his alleged girlfriend identified as Shabu Benos aged 38 also of Ibex Hill

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the incident happened in the early hours of Monday and died from excessive bleeding.

“We recorded a case of murder which occurred today on 30th January 2017 where a male adult identified as Reeves Malambo aged 48 of Ibex Hill was allegedly stabbed at the back side of the upper part of the body using a knife by his alleged girlfriend identified as Shabu Benos aged 38 also of ibex Hill,” Ms Katongo said.

The victim was is alleged to have been stabbed during a fight which happened on 29th January, 2017 at about 2300 hours.

He was rushed to Hill Top Hospital by the accused person at about midnight where he later died, 10 minutes after midnight today, 30th January, 2017. The accused person is detained in police custody while the deceased’s body is in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Circumstances that led to the stabbing are unclear, but its believed the two had a dispute over night.

There are several men who have recently lost their lives at the hands of girlfriends or wives.