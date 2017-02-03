Chipata couple gave some dog meat to 8 children says Witness in court

A WITNESS told the fully packed Chipata Magistrate Court

that a couple gave some parts of the dog meat which they had claimed

to be goat meat to eight children and some people who were drinking

beer.

This is in a case in which Ruth Mwanza, meat seller and her husband

Charles Mwanza both of Munga Township are charged with common nuisance

contrary to section 172(1) of the Penal Code 87 as read with section

79 of the public health Act Chapter 295 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that the two on January 6th, 2017 jointly and whilst

acting together offered to sell dog meat purporting it to be goat

meat.

Fridah Jere 22, of Munga Township told Resident Magistrate Boniface

Mwala on Thursday that the couple on the material day around 08:00

hours came to her mother’s place with a dish which contained some meat.

She told the court that the meat was covered with a table cloth and

the woman asked her mother to buy some goat meat.

“When they came with meat and asked my mother (Amake Mpundu) to buy

some goat meat which they had. The meat was covered with a table cloth

but my mother replied that she had no money to buy the (dog) meat,”

she said.

She revealed that after her mother failed to buy some pieces of the

meat which was in the range of K1 to K4, the two sets of twins, her

two children and two children of her brother started crying which

prompted the accused (Ruth) to give them some pieces of cooked dog

meat which the woman was selling.

Ms Jere said after the eight children were given the pieces of meat,

some of the people who were drinking beer also took turns to buy the

meat.

“It was at that particular time that the people who bought the meat

started saying these is not a genuine meat but should be dog meat. At

that time the couple had already left and the children had already eaten the

meat, “she said.

She said around 14:00 hours, the couple return back to her mother’s

drinking place and it was that moment when the two were apprehended by

the people who ate the meat in question.

Ms Jere said the appearance of the meat was not okay adding that it

had bad smell.

During the cross examination by the two accused persons, the witness

maintained that it was not a good meat adding that the smell had

proven enough that it was a dog meat.

And Magistrate Mwala directed that the prosecution team should bring

all the three witnesses remaining by February 10th to

conclude with the trial.

The matter had since been adjourned to February 10, 2017