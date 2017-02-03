The Litunga has been sued by his subjects; they want him to vacate the throne

The Litunga of Western Province Edwin Lubosi Imwiko the second has been sued by his subjects. According to the originating notice of motion by the subjects issued through the Mongu High Court today, the traditional leader has been asked to relinquish his position as the reigning Litunga of Western Province lawfully in accordance to the law.
The traditional ruler has been sued for alleged gross incompetence and abuse of authority.
Speaking to Journalists soon after suing the Litunga at the High Court premises in Mongu, Induna Charles Mutemwa said 92 percent of the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) structures that includes Sub-Chiefs have disproved the Litunga’s leadership and have since called for his immediate resignation.
Induna Mutemwa challenges that among other things, the traditional leader has, since the Litunga’s inception into power on the 13th of October 2000, always been prioritizing his personal interests and pays little attention to the governance system of his Litungaship within which the Barotse Royal Establishment was anchored.
The current Litunga goes around many times doing his personal business at the expense of governing and caring the core-value of the Barotse governance system.
And Induna Nabiwa Imikendu who is also among the senior most Indunas in the BRE structure disclosed that advising the Litunga has proved futile saying doing so has been met with fierce resistance from the traditional leader.
He has described the Litunga Edwin Lubosi Imwiko the second as a stumbling block to the development of Western Province adding that since his enthronement he collects market revenues docking fees and sitting on traditional land without making any improvements to such strategic facilities.
Induna Nabiwa reiterated that failure by the King to observe the Lozi traditional, norms, decency and discipline has compromised the file of hierarchies of his subjects within the Barotseland structure.
The Indunas accused that the Litunga is highly hoarding the the traditional land ads well adding that it is only given to affluent land developers to put up structures even in in proximity of cemetery for money.
The notice of motion for the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko the second to resign has been filed in at the Mongu High Court by four Indunas namely; Nabiwa Imikendu, Litia Charles Mutemwa, Mukubesa Ilukena and Mumbisho Liswanio.
happening now
Why would he want to hang on if his subject don’t want him ?
Another example why Zambians are all backwards and mildly retarded.
Thanks
Bb2014,16
Sounds like treason, imagine suing Ba Lungu?
Anyway, Lozi’s you have disappointed us on so many issues. Your “King”, No Kuomboka can you imagine? the boat Nalikwanda may have even used as firewood.
If I were president I could do away with chiefs and kings. Often times they are dictactors , this story is a confirmation.
Seems time has come for our traditionalist to undergo elections every after 5 years. Why? Because they have become political, they are no longer behaving as traditional leaders.
The sovereign can not appear in court and is only answerable to God ,not the people; the only institution that could force him to abdicate is the Barotse National Council and even that is just encouraging him to, not forcing him.
I know people expect the Litunga to be a freedom fighter, but, just like those before him, he just goes with his subjects’ wishes. Like Litunga Mwanawina,who chose to join the union with Zambia at the bidding of his subjects, His Majesty, is too, demonstrating neutrality. Whatever is decided democratically, by Lozis, he will follow. he does not take part in politics.
i don’t see these allegations to be admissible or is it the usual poor way of reporting by uncritical lusaka times
Is Zambian high court has jurisdiction to handle Barotseland issues? Constitutional Court will be tested again.
This gonna be a classic case.
Is this why Ndobo not seen here these days?
Is there such a provision in their tradition where a sitting litunga is forced to resign? Someone to shade light on this one please!
I was thinking the same thing. I would like to know aswell.
Works of a group of good-for-nothing idlers. What role do subjects play in the enthronement of the Litunga? It’s not the duty of the Court to decide how and when the Litunga should vacate office. The action lacks merit, it stands dismissed with costs
I was of the view that the Litungaship is vested in the people of Bulozi and as @ Mungwala more light needs to be shed for us that were not raised in Bulozi. Is it not only God’s call that removes the one enthroned from the seat?
Historical precedent shows the people have the last say. The rumbles have been there a while. There are online sites that can help you with the history or books if you prefer. Well worth the read. Maybe one day when we stop being so caught up in tribes we will be able to tell all our histories and admire the strengths as well as learn from the weaknesses. We have a lot of rich history hidden under the surface I hope we don’t lose. Happy reading pal.
there is more to it than what is revealed. its a matter of time
Indeed.
This is one Litunga who has suffered the most abuse by his team advisers and people in recent years. All because he wants Western Province to develop as an integral part of the country as opposed to meaningless militancy. This is a man who has been wished dead by his adversaries, his own people – remember reporting of the defunct Watchdog on the Litunga? Under his reign, Western Province has received a very good share of the national cake, and will continue to do so even if dreamers do not want to support the government of the day but continue to be polarized with tribal inclinations. All the best Litunga Lubosi Imwiko – be focused on the development of Western Province. Posterity will judge King.
Mushota. A Zambian in the habit of insulting herself. Unless you tell me you are tell me you have an inferiority complex there is something mentally wrong with Mushota. As a Zambia herself she is insulting herself and the insult includes her father, mother and all related to her. Since they are Zambians they are all backward and retarded. Bushe abafyashi bakwe balabelenga ifintu alemba umwana wabo.
Mushota suffers from chronic inferiority complex and excessive self hate, so my fellow country man ba Adage please show compassion. This lady is a patient that needs further treatment.
Zambia one you are right, I meet a lot of these people even here in town
I don’t think the Litunga can be sued. He can only be impeached through his indunas
Lozis surprise me. They call ‘Zambia’ a foreign country YET they run crying to ‘Zambian Courts’ nga fyapena na Litunga wabo !
Wow, this is new territory. Is this doable? Sounds like voting by default. This could well set a precedent in future in ‘voting in or out’ heirs to the throne in traditional leaders and their hierarchy.
What is also jaw-dropping is that former ‘Barotseland’ has been rumblings in the background for years and years like a volcano about to erupt, or so we thought, regarding breaking away from Zambia blah blah…. So, was it all a smoke screen?. Is it imploding now?
He is a pf cadre
These are very serious allegations for the subjects to refer to the courts…Lozis are a learned people but the traditional leadership are highly compromised to the govt of the day behind doors. Surely can they Litunga be removed from his throne?
Why do you like talking about Barotseland when we are not studying history? Please refer this to Western Province or specifically to the land The Litunga is in charge of!
PF is hated with a passion there. PF is like no other party before and hopefully after.
The last Litunga was a member of Unip Central Committee in charge of western province but nobody wanted him out for being used by politicians.
The only way o remove a Litungu is during Kuomboka, kauke kiku tibisa Nalikwanda fa buliba kuli cwale haiba Kaongolo ka Nyambe sicaba sakona sisa katokwa sita ka yowaniseza fa likamba. Haiba kuli sicaba sika shunguzi sibata kuka tulula sa kasiya kalinosi kuli kabu yowane bulena. It’s a good impeachment process but this Litunga does not do Kuomboka! The other way ki kuka kushulisa ngulu ni mwaati ona mone ipazuhezi maande ya ndata kona.
Kikona moni zibela na. Kukafa tapi ye lungilwe mabeela. Za likuta zeo kikusinya nako.
Kauke walikondo limweya!