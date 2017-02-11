New City coach Chikwanda calls for unity

Newly appointed City of Lusaka coach Elijah Chikwanda has called for peace and unite to prevail at the promoted FAZ Super Division side.

Chikwanda was on Friday unveiled as Ya Moto coach after signing a one-year deal at Woodlands Stadium.

He has been given a top four finish as target for 2017.

“I am humbled by the appointment. I Will work hard to ensure the team meets it’s target. With hard work and determination. We can meet the target,” Chikwanda said.

City is of Lusaka is usually embroiled in wrangles with infighting between the executive committee and the board.

“I appeal for peace ,unit and love from the technical bench, players and fans. City is a big team and the community expects good results,” said the ex-Nkwazi and Lusaka Dynamos trainer.

City chairman Justine Zulu said Chikwanda is equal to the task of drilling the legendary club.

“We received 17 applications but settled for Elijah Chikwanda. We feel he is a suitable man for the job.

We have given him top four finish target. Signed him on a one year contract. We have confidence he will deliver,” Zulu said.

Meanwhile, City have demoted promotion winning head coach Davy Musole to the role of assistant.

Musole last season ended City’s six-year hiatus from the topflight league.