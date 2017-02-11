RDA condemned for poor workmanship on bridges along the Namwala /Choma road

Namwala District Commissioner Mary Sakala has expressed sadness with works by the Road Development Agency (RDA) at the five Naminwe bridges along the Namwala /Choma road which have already developed potholes after Rehabilitation.
The Namwala District Commissioner was speaking when she conducted an on the spot check of works at the five bridges which were recently mended by RDA , but have already developed potholes due to poor workmanship at the site .
Ms Sakala pointed out that the Road Development Agency (RDA) needs to redo the works at the 5 bridges before the district is cut off from the rest of the country because the Namwala/Choma road is the only route to choma and others towns and that the other route the Namwala Itezhi tezhi embankment road is not in use due to heavy flooding along the embankment.
The Namwala District Commissioner also visited the maunga junction palace road which Leads to chief mukobela’s palace in baambwe which is currently being rehabilitated by the Zambia National Service (ZNS).
Ms Sakala said that the government under the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a listening government and has responded to the cries of people of Baambwe to rehabilitate the road leading to Chief Mukobela’s palace.
She has expressed happiness with works so far and has since appealed to the ZNS to expedite the works on the palace road.
HH did it by distracting people with his nonsense!
HH is cow farmer not a road abuser like your Lungu who is always on road
RDA, like most of Zambia, has become so politicised. Highly experienced engineers are frustrated. In its 10 years of existence RDA has had 1O CEOs. How do you expect such an institution to be progressive? Each CEO has shaken up top directors (I wonder how Loyce Saili has survived all these years).
@itizi turu
I blame that stubborn old man Sata for this colossal mess, he had an opportunity to bring in technocrats and had an opportunity to completely carry out an audit and send in ACC …what did he do he moved RDA to State House and appointed his friend as Chairman Willie Nsanda making it unaccountable to nobody but State House. Without any reason they terminated the contract of hardworking Mr. Bernard Chiwala.
Today where is Sata and Nsanda …they are gone and nothing to show for it but corruption.
Are there engineers in Zambia piliiizi, give us a break?!!! Point me a credible real-time engineer, and I will point you a basket of deplorables from UNZA and CBU trained to repair only.
True
@Ndobo kikikiki, Edgar never but but been to Namwala, I have no idea why he is scarred of, tsetse fly??
@ itizi true and jay jay it is saddening that at this point in time it is difficult to pinpoint who among the technocrats or engineers has had the opportunity given them to make an impression on development efforts for the country. Its all because the system kept at bay all those who strove hard to earn skills desired for any development efforts as politicians out of ignorance and fear of the educated kept promoting mediocrity through “leadership is given by God” rather than “leadership given by God is enhanced with education!” Of all the leaders Zambia has had KK and Mwanawasa both tried to utilize skilled human resource the rest played to the gallery with a phobia for taking advantage of the educated indigenes otherwise preference for choices to parliament would not have maintained…
contd….. the selection at a low bar of Grade 12! Certain laws are unwritten and wisdom demands the bar could have been raised as prospective candidates file in applications for adoption! Technocrats may be hurting at the rot yet the uncaring politicians are enjoying the spoils!
What do you expect from these PF goons? Always looting national coffers through bogus tenders.
Then Lazy will come out and issue a warning…really laughable.
Just give the RDA boss a warning about laziness and corruption. Caution and threaten him. As usual nothing will happen until we get a go ahead from State House.
What you have said there sounds reasonable. However, I also note that you have been an ardent and uncritical supporter of the PF. Do you ever stop to ask yourself why we have service delivery in Zambia which is basically run and controlled by one man, the president? How do we progress as a nation if we have to rely on the whole of the Presidency to supervise basic projects like road construction?
When you so blinding support a party in government like PF, are you seriously not able to see that the result is this breath taking incompetence? I have to ask myself when people like you unquestionably support political parties like PF, whether you are just far too blinded by your own personal benefits and have no desire whatsoever to see our country progress.
You are now coming to your senses after being a blind follower all those man hours you wasted posting kilometers of paragraphs supporting this rubbish and folly. I always tell people that Zambia is going NOWHERE because it needs to attain two things Leadership and Good Governance …at the moment this is lacking with Good Governance such contractors doing such works wouldn’t qualify for a contract. I am afraid Good Governance does not end in the ruling party it extends to the opposition which is also lacking so we are stuck with this lot for another 10 years.
Soko and Jay Jay, there’s nothing about blind support or man hours or kilometres of notes. I am PF whether you like it or not. I represent the interests of our founding Father the late MCS. He chose ECL, the anointed one. We are a party of progress. When things go wrong somewhere, we point out the issues and criticize constructively.
The difference between me and you is that I am objective and you are nothing but Satamic worshippers of Kaponya (HH) and his United Ponyio Nyio Dogs (UPND) full stop.
If you were objective you would have noted that its the selfsame founding Father Old Man Sata who politicized RDA and frustrated technocrats by appointing silly kaponyas like Nsanda as Chairman…without a board…where on Earth can an Institution overseeing billions of dollars of taxpayers funds function without a board…even the contractors suddenly changed as contracts were handed out or resold to any Chinese bidder. International contractors like Avic International with a reputation were frustrated out ….after all the EUROBOND was chewed did they decide to retain it.
To add insult to injury because of your stubborn Old Man Sata all the reserves have been depleted because of his over ambitious plans the Link 8000, L2000 and L400 projects..we can not even pay contractors on time.
Who is HH and UPND to me…why should everyone who be a member of the opposition who criticises the govt?
And there was me thinking, the pin may have finally dropped!
And these are roads that are invoiced at 1 million dollars per kilometer that look like gravel roads…we need a complete audit of RDA accounts from 2011. This DC though courageous as she is am afraid her days are numbered, if she is not sacked …they will relocate her as the corrupt entities are higher up than her at State House. Here is also another clear example of EUROBOND being misused in the name of infrastructure development….there is absolutely nothing to sonta that is tangible and is paying back.
What type of contracts are these were there is no insurance for poor workmanship, where there is no certificate of inspection issued by RDA Engineer…immediately we start arresting people who sign off this shambolic works will we see change BUT there is no political will to fight corruption because it ingrained.
What a shame …that corruption is now the norm in Zambia and MMD Finance Minister Mutati wants to go and issue another EUROBOND in our names.
….to me that road looks like a single lane..like an access road to some farm house..let us be serious when dealing with taxpayers loot please….
Kitwe Chingola Mwambashi bridge looks like it’ll never be done.
It’s sontapo at $1 million/km.
What do you expect from visionless leadership ?
And while they were stealing those eurobonds by awarding themselves contracts to build roads at $1 million/km we were told investor’s will come pouring in ?
To date not one investor has come , we only see the hapless leader opening shopping malls.
They were busy singing sontapo … but where ever Lazy goes today its excuses and disappointments…am afraid again these incompetence will be passed on to us repay whilst they retire in luxuary like RB in New Kasama where they will preach to us about working hard!!
Sue them for criminal negligence!
You can not sue a private bus company for murder and gross neglience …surely how can you sue a contractor…they can not even name and shame the contractor because its a proxy company. A small contractor can even do a better job for my driveway than that shambolic eyesore in that photo.
Utter disgrace!!
There you have it folks. In less than a year we roads falling to bits. They were awarding each other $1million/km contracts to build roads with no water underpass where there was once water flowing with roads now collapsing like we saw the other day.
They tarmac a road like it is a footpath as seen above with no maintenance strategy…
Don’t just criticise for the sake of it! RDA have its hands full and this is the rainy season! Also it took a PF yes a PF DC to raise this issue what was the area MP of Namwala doing? This is why I say United Dunderhead MPs are very poor representation! Remember you biased bloggers govt is made up of 3 wings and the Legislature comprise over a quarter of United Dunderhead MPs what are those tw.its doing then? They would rather just be negative and enjoy the perks of their office! Also RDA have accomplished alot- the works on the Great North Road, Chingola- Solwezi, Kitwe-Ndola Dual carriageway and works in some town areas. Lastly I gather the contractors that did the works are United Dunderhead members! So blame UPND not PF!
Please twapapata respect us ba LT. Write properly. Your intro above is poor. What has developed potholes? The bridges? The roads?
Why are Roads built narrow? Then people build along them. What of future expansion?
Narrow roads are designed by narrow minded individuals who throw all caution and common sense to the wind. They are motivated by greed for change!
@2020vision
You lie between your dirt teeth. PF is in government and not UPND.
Because of your lies mistreated Frank Bwalya cursed some PF members who have since then died beginning with Sata followed by Nsanda. PF alone has to account to the suffering and misery subjected to Zambians.