RDA condemned for poor workmanship on bridges along the Namwala /Choma road

Namwala District Commissioner Mary Sakala has expressed sadness with works by the Road Development Agency (RDA) at the five Naminwe bridges along the Namwala /Choma road which have already developed potholes after Rehabilitation.

The Namwala District Commissioner was speaking when she conducted an on the spot check of works at the five bridges which were recently mended by RDA , but have already developed potholes due to poor workmanship at the site .

Ms Sakala pointed out that the Road Development Agency (RDA) needs to redo the works at the 5 bridges before the district is cut off from the rest of the country because the Namwala/Choma road is the only route to choma and others towns and that the other route the Namwala Itezhi tezhi embankment road is not in use due to heavy flooding along the embankment.

The Namwala District Commissioner also visited the maunga junction palace road which Leads to chief mukobela’s palace in baambwe which is currently being rehabilitated by the Zambia National Service (ZNS).

Ms Sakala said that the government under the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a listening government and has responded to the cries of people of Baambwe to rehabilitate the road leading to Chief Mukobela’s palace.

She has expressed happiness with works so far and has since appealed to the ZNS to expedite the works on the palace road.