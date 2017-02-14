Blades cut three veterans from 2017 season team

Promoted FAZ Super Division side Konkola Blades have released three veteran players including former club captain Robert Tembo ahead of the 2017 campaign.

Club secretary Kennedy Chota has confirmed that forward Tembo has been pruned alongside veteran keeper Stephen Kabwe and striker Nasha Kaaya.

Tembo had been at Konkola for over 10 years.

“We have released goalkeeper Stephen Kabwe, Nasha Kaaya a striker and Robert Tembo a midfielder,” Chota said.

Kabwe, a former Zambia Under-23 player, has played at Kabwe Warriors and Indeni , while Kaaya has been at Power Dynamos and Forest Rangers.

Konkola have further sold promotion winning skipper and dependable midfielder Dickson Chapa to Napsa Stars.

Chapa scored several crucial goals last season to help Konkola secure promotion back to the top flight league.

“Our captain Dickson Chapa has joined Napsa Stars while defender Bob Chansa has gone to Mufulira Wanderer although we are yet to finalise documentation,” Chota revealed.

He also confirmed that Konkola have signed striker Emmanuel Phiri from Napsa Stars, forward Tapson Kaseba of Green Eagles and defender Andrew Tembo from Kitwe United.

Chota said Sharp Razor are seeking to sign more players from Nkana and Green Eagles.

“We are also discussing with Nkana as we want some players from there. From Green Eagles we are yet to finish negotiations for another player besides Tapson Kaseba. We will sign more players,” Chota said.