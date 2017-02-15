Nchanga confront Zanaco on Fashion Sakala’s Russia transfer

Super Division side Nchanga Rangers are threatening to complain to FAZ over Zanaco’s decision to sale striker Fashion Sakala to Russian side Spartaka Moscow claiming the player belongs to them.

Nchanga secretary Jim Chongo insists Sakala whom Zanaco have sold to Moscow after signing a three year deal was a Rangers player.

Nchanga identified Sakala from Chipata five years ago when he was in Grade 9 and later sponsored him up to Grade 12 at Chingola Secondary School.

The Under-20 star was loaned to Zanaco two seasons ago after impressing in his debut season at Nchanga Stadium.

Chongo said Nchanga loaned Sakala to Zanaco in 2015 but the Bankers went ahead to register him for the 2016 season minus finishing negotiations with the Chingola club.

Chongo added that Zanaco have also poached keeper Toaster Nsabata and defender Chongo Chirwa from Nchanga illegally.

He claimed that Rangers have not received any money from Zanaco regarding the three players it has registered.

“”We are writing a protest letter to FAZ because the behaviour of Zanaco is bad. Again we complained to FAZ over Zanaco’s conduct but no action has been taken against the club,” he said

Sakala is expected to move to Russia after representing Zambia at the Under-20 Africa Cup in two weeks time.

“Zanaco registered the player the following season (2016). They wrote us later that they wanted the player for a permanent move and they have not come back to us. We have written to Football Association of Zambia but nothing is happening,” Chongo said.

“The same behaviour of Zanaco has continued and this season they got and registered Chongo Chirwa our left back defender without any formalities or clearance from our club,” he said.

But when contacted for a comment, Zanaco chairman Edward Mutale said he had no comment on the matter stating that it is within Rangers’ rights to complain to FAZ.

“If anyone club is aggrieved there is an arbitrator to complain to. This issue of making comments in the press is not good, we cannot say anything about the matter, because there is procedure that should be followed whenever such matters come about,” Mutale said.