Police officers keep vigil on M’membe’s house, Police still tight lipped

There is still Police presence at Post Newspapers in liquidation Editor-in-Chief Fred Mmembe’s residence along Nangwenya Road in Rhodespark opposite Lusaka International School.
A check by QFM News crew at the residence this morning found armed Police officers manning the gate to the house.
Police yesterday picked and locked up Mr Mmembe’s wife Mutinta after she allegedly tore a search warrant presented to her by the officers.
The officers raided Mr Mmembe’s residence around 17:00 hours yesterday with a search warrant.
The motive behind the Police raid is not known, though Mrs. M’membe is one of the Directors for The Mast newspaper.
When contacted for a comment, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo remained tight lipped on the raid, referring all queries to Lusaka province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri whose mobile phone went answered.
Witch hunt by RB. He has come back with a vengeance. The man is out to get anyone who ruined him.
This crusade has the hallmarks of RB written all over it. The dragnet will spread to Mutembo, Finance Bank and all the people those that were part of, and championed Sata’s upsurge leading to RB being ousted from power. If you are one of them you are in trouble and you need to scamper. Mmembe has to be targeted first because of his potential to stop the RB revolution again. The rest will dance to the RB tune after Mmembe is out of action.
Rubbish!!!
leave RB out of Fred Mweembe’s own mess. Fred is a tin pot dictator who deserves everything that is coming to him.
RB ruined? You must be smoking sewage fumes.
What is the police doing at someone’s house?,,,,,
This is more than just liquidation, it’s turning into political persecution
the house is a collateral that meembe used to get a loan from investrust bank, its business; its just babuju r ‘valentising’ the house.
You don’t send armed police to get somebody out of the house, assuming it was used as collateral. You only put a lien on it. That’s how civilized systems work.
This whole pursuit of Fred for whatever reason is being executed wrongly.
Please it is just too much,this government! what do you really want from Fred membe?what has he really done that you can`t give him time to rest i think he is your threat.I will advise him to form
a political party every time you are thinking of him.Leave him alone,you are wasting your time youths
are crying for employment you not are doing anything.The founder of PF was was not behaving like this
we are watching you,since you came into power you have done nothing,time will come,is this a one party state?
Ba Kamwimba muleikalafye if you have nothing to say!
My late grannie used to say ” UWANGA NO LUPANGA, NAO AKAFWA KULUPANGA”. The sun is down for Mmembe. Whether it is persecution or prosecution, only Mmembe and PF know, every one else is just speculating. Every thing has got its time and this certainly is not Mmembe time as his time expired immediately Sata was pronounced dead.
Only non Tax payers will support Fred Mmembe because they don’t know how painful it is to see others not remitting Tax when others are doing so. Let him just settle what he owes the govt and the case will be closed for good. No one is above the Law, he should just comply and the issue will be closed. The colossal amount owed to our govt by Mmembe would help Zambia in one way or another.
let him also settle the loans he owes to the named bank by one of the bloggers so that others can also borrow it, it shouldn’t benefit him only, a lot of people are also in dire need of cash. PF or not PF every citizen is mandated to pay Tax and repay the loan which is due to the govt or bank if he owes any.
Kanitundila part2 reincarnation RB Balangize featuring visionless chagwa. We are in deep trouble bane. Let us wake up before these despots cause havoc.
