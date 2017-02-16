B. thuringiensis is a ubiquitous bacterium that lives primarily in the soil as well as in water, on plants and in grain silos. In times of stress—when nutrition is scarce, for example—B. thuringiensis forms an endospore: a resilient, dehydrated version of its former self. Such spores are seriously durable, especially when protected from the elements. During the sporulation process, the microbe also produces a diamond-shaped crystal packed with poisonous proteins known as cry toxins. They seem to help the bacteria infect various insects and continue their reproductive cycle within the bugs’ bodies. In fact, B. thuringiensis conducts most its conjugal activity inside the larvae of moths, beetles, mosquitoes and other insects, rather than in the soil.

The reanimated spores release a concoction of chemicals that further predisposes the insect to infection. Within hours all the internal chemical chaos disrupts communication between neurons and paralyzes the insect. Several hours or days later—consumed by a severe infection of B. thuringiensis and other opportunistic bacteria—the insect dies and the microbes use its decaying tissues as energy for a frenzied orgy.

People have been manipulating B. thuringiensis for their own purposes for nearly 100 years. In 1901 Japanese scientist Shigetane Ishiwata discovered that a particular strain of bacteria was killing large numbers of silkworms. He named the bacterium Bacillus sotto. Ten years later, Ernst Berliner rediscovered this same species of bacteria on a dead moth in a flour mill in the German state Thuringia; he gave the species the name that stuck: Bacillus thuringiensis. An easily duplicated living creature that killed insect pests without endangering other animals or people was an incredibly serendipitous find. But no one it in the early 1900s could have foreseen the extent to which this microscopic organism would eventually transform agriculture around the world.

Farmers began to use Bt spores and crystals as a biological pesticide as early as the 1920s. France produced the first commercial Bt insecticide, Sporine, in 1938. And the U.S. started manufacturing such sprays in 1958. By 1977, scientists had identified 13 Bt subspecies that made different kinds of crystals, all toxic to different types of moth larvae. Soon enough researchers isolated Bt strains that specifically killed flies, mosquitoes and beetles. Scientists have now catalogued more than 80 subspecies of B. thuringiensis and more than 200 distinct cry toxins. In most cases each subspecies and the crystals it produces evolved to kill only one or two insect species, even within the same insect family. B. thuringiensis subspecies tolworthi, for example, easily slays Fall Armyworm caterpillars (Spodoptera frugiperda).

In the 1980s, as crop pests developed increasing resistance to synthetic pesticides, more and more growers turned to Bt, which became especially popular among organic farmers. In addition to their selective lethality, the bacterial toxins degraded in sunlight and washed away in rain, rather than contaminating wild habitat and sources of drinking water. This transience was both appealing and problematic for farmers, however, forcing them to reapply Bt sprays as often as every three days. And Bt formulations contained more than just spores and crystals; they were also full of synthetic chemicals that helped the bacteria spread over and stick to plants. Some of those chemicals were known to poison rodents and other mammals. The rapidly advancing technology of genetic engineering promised a cleaner and more precise way to use Bt. If it worked, farmers would never have to spray Bt in liquid form again; in fact, they could spend far less time and money on typical pesticides in general.

In 1987 Plant Genetic Systems in Belgium isolated a gene encoding a cry toxin from one subspecies of B. thuringiensis and used agrobacterium to insert it into the genome of embryonic tobacco plants, creating the very first Bt plant life. That was just the beginning. Biotech companies in several different countries continued to improve this technique. Less than 10 years later, in 1996, the U.S. commercialized Bt corn and cotton. Farmers across the country readily adopted Bt crops because of their obvious benefits. “There’s no question that Bt allowed us to grow and harvest more corn,” says David Linn of Correctionville, Iowa, who has been farming his whole life. He explains that, before working with Bt corn, he would painstakingly search his fields for the eggs of a pest known as corn borer, trying to figure out when to spray chemical pesticides; the chemicals kill the newly hatched larvae only during a short window of time before they tunnel into the corn and out of reach. He often lost as many as 30 bushels of corn per acre to borers. “Bt corn meant not driving through fields, not spraying toxic chemicals, not using up fuel,” he says. “It makes things a whole lot simpler when Bt is in the corn.”

As of 2013, 76 percent of the corn grown in the U.S. and 75 percent of the cotton are Bt varieties. In 1996, 1.7 million hectares of genetically engineered crops were grown worldwide. By 2012, the number had increased to more than 170 million hectares, at least 58 million of which were plants that produce Bt toxin.

Some opponents of Bt crops and genetic engineering in general contend that government scientists and researchers at universities have not conducted long-term studies, or any studies, on the health risks of GM foods—that such experiments simply do not exist. Even a cursory search of the research literature refutes these claims. The independent nonprofit educational organization Biology Fortified, Inc., hosts a growing online database of 600 GM plant safety studies. Manufacturers have tested every GM food on the U.S. market to make sure they are not toxic and do not cause allergies and began selling such foods only after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviewed and approved the results of those tests. It’s in the manufacturers’ best interest to do so: After all, if something goes wrong after a company markets a GM product, there will be serious legal and financial repercussions.

Scientists at universities with no stakes in the biotech industry have also questioned and rigorously evaluated the risks of B. thuringiensis and its toxins ever since farmers started using Bt sprays in the 1920s. Numerous laboratory and field tests have concluded that Bt is not toxic to fish, birds, mammals or people, even at doses thousands of times greater than what a person or animal would ever encounter outside the lab. Over the years researchers have injected or piped billions of Bt spores and toxic crystals directly into the skin, lungs, blood, stomachs and brains of mice, rats, cows, pigs, hens and quails; time and again the animals survived the experiments with few, if any, ill effects. The same is true for rats that ate one billion Bt spores a day for two years as well as for three successive generations of rats fed Bt corn. Joel Siegel, now at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, spent more than 10 years investigating the toxicity of Bt. “My conclusion was this was a very safe product,” he says. “You could probably eat a pound of it and nothing would happen to you.”

By Limnothrissa

References

1.DW

2.BBC

3.Sciencedaily

4.Scientiamerican