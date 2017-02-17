LifestylePhoto Gallery Dora Siliya and Margaret Mwanakatwe Eastern Province Tour in Pictures February 17, 2017 3 197 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet 1From right to left: AGRICULTURE Minister, Dora Siliya, Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe and Luapula Province Minister, Nixon Chilangwa, during the first Eastern Province Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata 2From left to right: Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe, Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, Agriculture Minister, Dora Siliya and Luapula Province Minister, Nxon Chilangwa during the first Eastern Province Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata on Thursday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS 3ZAMBIA Development Agency (ZDA) Director General, Patrick Chisanga, gives a presentation during the first Eastern Province Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata 4ZAMBIA Development Agency (ZDA) Director General, Patrick Chisanga, gives a presentation during the first Eastern Province Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata 5PARAMOUNT Chief Mpenzeni ( left) and representative of Paramount Chief Gawa Undi, Chief Chanje, follow proceedings during the first Eastern Province Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata 6CHIEF Madzimawe ( right) delivers a speech on behalf of Paramount Chief Mpezeni during the first Eastern Province Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata 7EASTERN Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, offiates at the first regional Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata on Thursday. On the left are Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe, Luapula Province Minister, Nixon Chilangwa and on the right is Agriculture Minister, Dora Siliya. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS 8EASTERN Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, offiates at the first regional Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata on Thursday. On the left is Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe and on the right is Agriculture Minister, Dora Siliya. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS 9AGRICULTURE Minister, Dora Siliya, speaking at the first Eastern Province Symposium on development at Protea Hotel in Chipata on Thursday. On her right are Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu and Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS 10AGRICULTURE Minister, Dora Siliya, speaking at the first Eastern Province Symposium on development at Protea Hotel in Chipata on Thursday. On her right are Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe and Luapula Province Minister, Nixon Chilangwa. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS 11AGRICULTURE Minister, Dora Siliya, speaking at the first Eastern Province Symposium on development at Protea Hotel in Chipata on Thursday. On her right are Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu and Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS 12COMMUNITY Market for Conservation (COMACO) Manager, Smith Kapeya and Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe confer during the tour of the peanut butter processing plant in Chipata on Thursday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS 13COMMUNITY Market for Conservation (COMACO) Manager, Smith Kapeya, explains to Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe about the peanut butter processing machine. This was when the Minister toured the plant in Chipata on Thursday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS 14COMMERCE Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe, admires the packaging of peanut butter at Community Market for Conservation (COMACO) in Chipata on Thursday when she toured the processing plant. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS 15COMMUNITY Market for Conservation (COMACO) President and founder, Dale Lewis, welcomes Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe, when she visited the processing plant for peanut butter and other products in Chipata on Thursday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS 16EASTERN Comfort Lodge Proprietor, Elvis Mhone, welcomes Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe, when she visited the Lodge in Chipata on Thursday. Mr. Mhone is a beneficiary of a loan from the Citizen Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) to expand his business. Second from right is CEEC Director General, Likando Mukumbuta and second left is Eastern Province CEEC Coordinator, Calistus Maingaila. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS 17COMMUNITY Market for Conservation (COMACO) President and founder, Dale Lewis, introduces COMACO Manager, Smith Kapeya, when the Minister visited COMACO in Chipata on Thursday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS 18EASTERN Comfort Lodge Proprietor, Elvis Mhone, speaking when Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe (r ) visited the lodge in Chipata on Thursday to appreciate what the loan obtained from Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) has done in terms of business improvement at the premises. In the middle is CEEC Director General, Likando Mukumbuta. The Minister also visited other projects funded by CEEC in Chipata Loading...
