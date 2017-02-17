Dora Siliya and Margaret Mwanakatwe Eastern Province Tour in Pictures

From right to left: AGRICULTURE Minister, Dora Siliya, Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe and Luapula Province Minister, Nixon Chilangwa, during the first Eastern Province Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata
From left to right: Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe, Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, Agriculture Minister, Dora Siliya and Luapula Province Minister, Nxon Chilangwa during the first Eastern Province Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata on Thursday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
ZAMBIA Development Agency (ZDA) Director General, Patrick Chisanga, gives a presentation during the first Eastern Province Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata
ZAMBIA Development Agency (ZDA) Director General, Patrick Chisanga, gives a presentation during the first Eastern Province Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata
PARAMOUNT Chief Mpenzeni ( left) and representative of Paramount Chief Gawa Undi, Chief Chanje, follow proceedings during the first Eastern Province Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata
CHIEF Madzimawe ( right) delivers a speech on behalf of Paramount Chief Mpezeni during the first Eastern Province Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata
EASTERN Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, offiates at the first regional Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata on Thursday. On the left are Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe, Luapula Province Minister, Nixon Chilangwa and on the right is Agriculture Minister, Dora Siliya. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
EASTERN Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, offiates at the first regional Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata on Thursday. On the left is Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe and on the right is Agriculture Minister, Dora Siliya. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
AGRICULTURE Minister, Dora Siliya, speaking at the first Eastern Province Symposium on development at Protea Hotel in Chipata on Thursday. On her right are Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu and Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
AGRICULTURE Minister, Dora Siliya, speaking at the first Eastern Province Symposium on development at Protea Hotel in Chipata on Thursday. On her right are Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe and Luapula Province Minister, Nixon Chilangwa. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
AGRICULTURE Minister, Dora Siliya, speaking at the first Eastern Province Symposium on development at Protea Hotel in Chipata on Thursday. On her right are Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu and Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
COMMUNITY Market for Conservation (COMACO) Manager, Smith Kapeya and Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe confer during the tour of the peanut butter processing plant in Chipata on Thursday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
COMMUNITY Market for Conservation (COMACO) Manager, Smith Kapeya, explains to Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe about the peanut butter processing machine. This was when the Minister toured the plant in Chipata on Thursday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
COMMERCE Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe, admires the packaging of peanut butter at Community Market for Conservation (COMACO) in Chipata on Thursday when she toured the processing plant. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
COMMUNITY Market for Conservation (COMACO) President and founder, Dale Lewis, welcomes Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe, when she visited the processing plant for peanut butter and other products in Chipata on Thursday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
EASTERN Comfort Lodge Proprietor, Elvis Mhone, welcomes Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe, when she visited the Lodge in Chipata on Thursday. Mr. Mhone is a beneficiary of a loan from the Citizen Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) to expand his business. Second from right is CEEC Director General, Likando Mukumbuta and second left is Eastern Province CEEC Coordinator, Calistus Maingaila. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
COMMUNITY Market for Conservation (COMACO) President and founder, Dale Lewis, introduces COMACO Manager, Smith Kapeya, when the Minister visited COMACO in Chipata on Thursday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
EASTERN Comfort Lodge Proprietor, Elvis Mhone, speaking when Commerce Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe (r ) visited the lodge in Chipata on Thursday to appreciate what the loan obtained from Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) has done in terms of business improvement at the premises. In the middle is CEEC Director General, Likando Mukumbuta. The Minister also visited other projects funded by CEEC in Chipata
