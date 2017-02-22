HH is an opportunist desperate to enter State House at the expense of the poor -Monde

OPPOSITION United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema will never become Head of State because Zambians have known his double-standards type of politics, says former Itezhi Tezhi Member of Parliament Greyford Monde.

Mr Monde accused Mr Hichilema of being only desperate to enter State House at the expense of the poor people.

Mr Monde said that the UPND president had now become an opportunist, trying to gain political mileage at whatever situation or event he came his way.

He said in an interview with Daily Nation that the UPND leader had been playing politics of double standards where one could not tell where his true loyalties lay.

Mr Monde who is former minister of fisheries and livestock explained that Mr Hichilema had been using whatever tool he came across to get at the Patriotic Front (PF) Government, even at the expense of serving poor Zambians.

He was reacting to Mr Hichilema’s recent attacks on the judiciary, adding that the UPND leader only praised the judiciary after it ordered ministers to vacate office and refund salaries during the period after the last dissolution of parliament.

Mr Monde noted that Mr Hichilema was also happy with the judiciary when some PF petitioned elections were nullified.

“This man is now confused and trying to use whatever situation he finds to advance his political mileage; he has now become an opportunist,

“ He praised the judiciary after it ordered ministers to vacate office and refund salaries and when some PF parliamentary seats were nullified, but today its being insulted because things are not in his favour,” he said.

And Mr Monde wondered how Mr Hichilema had suddenly started support the Post Newspaper Limited (in liquidation) when he had previously openly castigated the company.

He pointed out that the UPND leader was now going round complaining that roads in North Western province were in a dilapidated state, when he previously condemned Government for focusing on road infrastructure development.

Mr Monde warned that Zambians were observant of Mr Hichilema’s politics of double standards and that they would get back at him on the ballot.

He reiterated that Mr Hichilema should just forget at winning the 2021 general elections because he had wasted his chances after proving that he was up to no good.