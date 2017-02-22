HH is an opportunist desperate to enter State House at the expense of the poor -Monde

OPPOSITION United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema will never become Head of State because Zambians have known his double-standards type of politics, says former Itezhi Tezhi Member of Parliament Greyford Monde.
Mr Monde accused Mr Hichilema of being only desperate to enter State House at the expense of the poor people.
Mr Monde said that the UPND president had now become an opportunist, trying to gain political mileage at whatever situation or event he came his way.
He said in an interview with Daily Nation that the UPND leader had been playing politics of double standards where one could not tell where his true loyalties lay.
Mr Monde who is former minister of fisheries and livestock explained that Mr Hichilema had been using whatever tool he came across to get at the Patriotic Front (PF) Government, even at the expense of serving poor Zambians.
He was reacting to Mr Hichilema’s recent attacks on the judiciary, adding that the UPND leader only praised the judiciary after it ordered ministers to vacate office and refund salaries during the period after the last dissolution of parliament.
Mr Monde noted that Mr Hichilema was also happy with the judiciary when some PF petitioned elections were nullified.
“This man is now confused and trying to use whatever situation he finds to advance his political mileage; he has now become an opportunist,
“ He praised the judiciary after it ordered ministers to vacate office and refund salaries and when some PF parliamentary seats were nullified, but today its being insulted because things are not in his favour,” he said.
And Mr Monde wondered how Mr Hichilema had suddenly started support the Post Newspaper Limited (in liquidation) when he had previously openly castigated the company.
He pointed out that the UPND leader was now going round complaining that roads in North Western province were in a dilapidated state, when he previously condemned Government for focusing on road infrastructure development.
Mr Monde warned that Zambians were observant of Mr Hichilema’s politics of double standards and that they would get back at him on the ballot.
He reiterated that Mr Hichilema should just forget at winning the 2021 general elections because he had wasted his chances after proving that he was up to no good.
Monde is human being and can not predict future .
Look at AMERICA what happened.
If now we can have elections he can see who can win.
He should move across the country b4 he talks issues.
We are waiting for 15th and 16th March.
Sure Johnson Who is monde to predict the Future. The same monde was saying SATA was never going to be President. What happenned?
“The millions who are in want will not stand by silently forever while the things to satisfy their needs are within easy reach”-FDR to Oglethorpe Univ. May 22, 1932.
ITS JUST A MATTER OF TIME.
My brother Monde, Take this brutal truth, “every politician is opportunistic” incase you don’t understand self rational interest and the perils of political office. The only mistake with brother Hichilema is that he has given in to excessive anger which doesn’t fly in politics. Otherwise, he is a politician no different to yourself.
Monde is seeking attention. Show me a person who is not an opportunist and i will show you a perfect example of a failure
Ni kaKolwe ka Monde
You I.D.I.O.T.I Monde, just go back to school and begin to learn how to read and write, HH my President said the Judiciary is decaying by the day. I.D.I.O.T.I, Monde what does this mean? My president went ahead and said that the number of good judges is being out numbered by the bad political biased pf judges been appointed by a Mr. Lungu