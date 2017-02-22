Works on Luangwa/Feira D145 main road commences

Repair works on the damaged portion of the Luangwa/Feira D145 main road have commenced.

Contractor China Geo who confirmed the development , today, says the works will not disturb the movement of the travelling public and goods.

Speaking when Acting Luangwa District Commissioner, Ngoni Moyo visited the site yesterday, Site Engineer, Wang Xiteng said all the required equipment was on site.

Mr Xiteng said the works might take fifteen to twenty days but he assured the District Commissioner that the works will go on smoothly as a deviation along the Luangwa river has been done to allow the travelling public to connect to their destinations.

Meanwhile commuters have commended government for providing an alternative for them to travel to and from Luangwa District.

Rodrick Lungu a trader said the initiative by government to provide banana boats to ferry people coming from outside the District and those going out was a commendable job as it has not affected their businesses.



Mr Lungu said the provision of two banana boats on the Luangwa river which are ferrying people free of charge was a welcome move as they were not incurring additional expenses.



In another development, the District Administration has postponed the commemoration of the Kavalamanja/ Kakaro involvement in the liberation war of Zimbabwe which was to take place on the 4th March, 2017 to a later date within the month of March.

The organization committee resolved to postpone the commemoration because of the road work repairs on the Luangwa/Feria main road as it has been closed to motorists apart from essential vehicles such as those from Ministry of Health, Security wings and others that bring services to the District.

Mr Moyo, however said even if the road has been closed to other motorists the District was safe in terms of food stuffs and fuel for ZESCO to supply power until the works are finished adding that even boarding schools had enough rations to last for the period.