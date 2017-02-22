ZEMA expresses concern over quality of  EA  documents

The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) says the quality of Environmental Assessment ( EA ) documents being submitted for review is a source of concern.

The Agency says the poor quality of the EA documents is making its work more laborious and consequently delaying the efficiency of the review process.

ZANIS reports that ZEMA has further pointed out that the poor quality of EAs has further been echoed by complaints from developers, other authorizing agencies and the general public.

ZEMA Corporate Affairs Manager, Irene Chipili said in a statement that to address the concerns, the Agency has invited individuals and firms undertaking or intending to undertake EA consultancy to submit their profiles.

The profiles in question includes among other things Qualifications, areas of expertise, years of experience, previous EA consultancies undertaken, and certification from relevant professional bodies.

Environment Impact Assessment is a systematic investigation of conditions within the environment of the proposed development or project followed by an assessment of the impacts that the development or project will have on the environment in its totality.

The EA reports are produced by independent individuals or firms as consultants for the developer or proponent.