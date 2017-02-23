First Lady expected in Mozambique

First Lady Esther Lungu is tomorrow expected in Pemba City in Mozambique to attend a two days conference on ending child marriage and early pregnancies under the invitation from her Mozambique counterpart Isaura Nyusi.

ZANIS reports that the conference’s main agenda is national capacity building on child marriages and early pregnancies.

Senior Private Secretary to the First Lady Florence Chawelwa noted that the conference will tackle the devastating impact of child marriages on communities in both countries.

Ms. Chawelwa said Zambia’s First Lady was invited to the conference due to the enormous strides that her office and the Zambian government have put up in order to curb the vice.

She further observed that as a result of the efforts put in place to address the scourge in Zambia, the country has recorded a dramatic drop in the prevalence rates of child marriage from from 42% to 31%.

During the conference, Mrs. Lungu is expected to share experiences on approaches and responses to early marriage.

Zambia like any other African country is faced with the challenge of child marriage that is leading to early pregnancies in girls.

In July 2015, a quantitative study on child marriages in Zambia was conducted and due to the need for evidence based results, the study took on a more consultative form.

It was after this study that government developed its first ever five (5) year National Development Strategy on Ending Child Marriage whose goal is a further 40% reduction in child marriage by the year 2021.