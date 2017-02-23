Kafue River polluted with high concentrations of molasses from unknown sources-LWSC

The Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) has said that it has observed high concentrations of molasses from unknown sources on the Kafue River which is giving a brown colour to the water after the treatment process.

In a satetement released to the media today , the the company said that its water surveillance unit has established that there was a high concentration of molasses that was being discharged into the Kafue River, hence polluting the water.

The firm said that a team has since been dispatched upstream to further investigate the source of this molasses contamination.

“The company would like to take this opportunity to assure its customers that the water is safe for consumption despite the color. Efforts are being made to ensure the color of the water is within acceptable limits”, read the statement.

The company further said that it has engaged Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) and the Zambia Environmental Management Authority, (ZEMA) so that they can come on board to help investigate this matter.

The company also commended its team which undertakes water quality surveillance on a daily basis and quality control to ensure that the water supplied meets the quality standards required.

“LWSC is guided by the Zambia Bureau of Standards guidelines to produce and supply quality drinking water to its customers. In that regard, the water supplied by the utility company goes through a standard treatment process before it is supplied to the customers”, concluded the statement.