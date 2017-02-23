Kafue River polluted with high concentrations of molasses from unknown sources-LWSC

The Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) has said that it has observed high concentrations of molasses from unknown sources on the Kafue River which is giving a brown colour to the water after the treatment process.
In a satetement released to the media today , the the company said that its water surveillance unit has established that there was a high concentration of molasses that was being discharged into the Kafue River, hence polluting the water.
The firm said that a team has since been dispatched upstream to further investigate the source of this molasses contamination.
“The company would like to take this opportunity to assure its customers that the water is safe for consumption despite the color. Efforts are being made to ensure the color of the water is within acceptable limits”, read the statement.
The company further said that it has engaged Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) and the Zambia Environmental Management Authority, (ZEMA) so that they can come on board to help investigate this matter.
The company also commended its team which undertakes water quality surveillance on a daily basis and quality control to ensure that the water supplied meets the quality standards required.
“LWSC is guided by the Zambia Bureau of Standards guidelines to produce and supply quality drinking water to its customers. In that regard, the water supplied by the utility company goes through a standard treatment process before it is supplied to the customers”, concluded the statement.
Kafue river is probably polluted by illegal moonshine makers and Lusaka streets are polluted by hawkers plus salaula traders given permission by MCS.
Political expediency will not allow proper order and cleanliness or enforcement of city by-laws.
Probably Pee from UNDP cadres, they consume high quantities of sugar mu Chibwantu. Keep them away from water bodies!
@Nubian Princess proving that you can take an African to America but you can never remove 3rd world mentality from an African.
Is this statement made on some kachasu concoction in a tavern.
The other day a minister was saying mushrooms were digging up a road now its molasses from unknown sources discolouring a running river. Let’s just call it the plagues.
Molasses! Are by products of a sugar making process, therefore the water in kafue must be sweeter than in mazabuka,,, I wish I was kafue, zigi yayayayya! I used drink it ku boarding
This is not rocket science.
Nakambala sugar estates.
Why beat about the bush????
Charge them the appropriate fee for violating environmental fimo fimo.
Someone that is linked to the Zambia sugar company is at fault here. Problem solved kikikiki.
Meanwhile ZEMA is camped at mmembes house
If these empty tins can not pin point the the source of Molasses to send a hefty bill to the culprit and are dispatching teams ..surely how can they catch the likes of KCM and other manufacturers who dump toxic chemicals.