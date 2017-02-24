Government was NOT involved in the Zambia- Malawi maize gate scandal-Information Minister

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Kampamba Mulenga has said that the Zambian Government was not was involved in the alleged Zambia- Malawi maize gate scandal.
In a statement released to the media, Ms Mulenga, who is also the Government Chief Spokesperson, said that the Zambian Government was not directly, or indirectly linked to the transaction.
adding that the Government only played a facilitatory role through the Ministry of Agriculture by waiving the maize export ban.
Below is the full statement
MAIZEGATE SCANDAL BETWEEN ZAMBIAN AND MALAWIAN GOVERNMENTS
Government wishes to dispel allegations being peddled by some people in some sections of the media that Government was involved in the alleged Zambia- Malawi maize gate scandal.
To the contrary, the Zambian Government was not directly, or indirectly linked to the transaction.
In the spirit of good neighbourliness, President Lungu and his Malawian counterpart went into an agreement to facilitate the Zambian grain dealers that had sufficient maize stocks to trade with their Malawian counterparts.
The Government only played a facilitatory role through the Ministry of Agriculture by waiving the maize export ban.
Therefore, Government finds the persistent attacks from opposition UPP President Dr. Saviour Chishimba totally baseless, misplaced and lacking credibility.
At the height of the shortage of maize in Malawi and the region due to the severe drought that visited the entire Southern African region, only Zambia and Tanzania were food secure in terms of cereal sufficiency.
As a matter of fact, Zambia has continued to receive requests from neighbouring countries to waive the maize export ban ,the latest being the Democratic Republic of Congo which sent a delegation a week ago to confer with the Zambian Government.
The Zambian Government has since allowed the Congo DR Government to buy 25,000 metric tonnes from grain dealers in the country.
Zambians may wish to note that arising from the imminent threat of hunger that faced the nation, one of the stop gap measures Government employed was to slap a ban on the exportation of Maize until further notice.
To this end, Zambia National Service officers and other law enforcement wings were deployed to man the borders through which maize and mealie-meal were being smuggled to the neighbouring countries.
It is important for people aspiring to the highest office in the land to be factual when discussing issues of national interest.
Government will not be swayed from helping its neighbours by persistent attacks from one- man party leaders like Dr. Chishimba.
Hon Kampamba Mulenga, MP
MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING SERVICES & CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON
24th February, 2017
So Dora Siliya is a private Minister?
Let us hear what people speak.
The government has never said the deal was government-government deal.
Government has always said the talk was government to government regarding waiver of export ban.
The issue of how the tender process progressed was a sole responsibility of Malawians
Who told you that if yo are a supplier you set up a tender procedure on behalf of the buyer and conduct a tender process on yourself and evaluate yourself?
So stop this issue of placing the blame on Zambian government for Malawi’s failure to follow a procurement process, if at all they have one.
You wanted Zambian government to go to Malawi and set up a tender committee and initiate a tender process on behalf of Malawians?
Initially, we were told that it was a “government to government” deal. What has now changed?
Kampamba, Kampamba, Kampamba! How many times have I called you?
I’m thinking, did this Minister read the report produced by the Malawian Government on the issue? Looks like she didn’t and just rushed to respond to shallow innuendos and hate speech against Dora Siliya on social Media.
Here is the question that we want answered:
The question that he Malawian Government concluded. A Malawian Company was issued an Export Permit by the Minister of Agriculture, even when it was clear that the Malawian firm was not registered in Zambia as a Tax Payer. This is the issue we want addressed. This is what the report from Malawi labeled as illegal and corrupt. Can the lady Government spokesperson speak to that report and answer this question?
Dora Siliya is alleged to have acted illegally in issuing the export permit. That is the issue. We want to…
Dora Siliya is alleged to have acted illegally in issuing the export permit. That is the issue. We want to know why the Minister issued an export Permit to a foreign company that is not registered in Zambia as a Tax Payer without the Knowledge or oversight from her Permanent Secretary. This is the issue we want addressed. This is the issue the Malawian counterparts want addressed. Can the Minister speak to this issue. This is where we are smelling corruption and abuse of office. No tribunal needed. Let the people involved tell us why the acted that way.
Dora Siliya was involved read the report from Malawi were do you get such dull ministers kanshi
So because it is written in the Malawi Report – we must all conclude that she stole. Of course government is not saying that the Ministry of Agriculture was not involved (they issued the export permit). If that was criminally issued then there is a case to follow up.
Dora Siliya using powers vested in her by GRZ facilitated by issuing a permit to a company which is not tax registered in Zambia and affect a ban on companies which pay tax here and you say GRZ was not involved. Maybe that’s why she said Ministry of Dora. Bottom power for sure.
The PF government is dirty. That’s my only conclusion. Siliya still has a case in court over corruption. She is used because the Presidents she has worked with are also corrupt.