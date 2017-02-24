Mizinga Melu heads back home as Barclays Zambia M.D



Prominent banker Mizinga Melu has appointed Barclays Bank Zambia Managing Director.

This is according to a letter from the Bank of Zambia granting conditional approval to Barclays Bank Zambia to hire Mrs Melu.

She has been based in Johannesburg, South Africa after being appointed on 1st October 2014 where she was responsible for the group’s businesses outside of South Africa.

Country Managing Directors of all Barclays Africa’s businesses outside South Africa were report to Mrs Melu.

Before that she ran Standard Chartered Bank Zambia before heading trekking to Tanzania as Managing Director for the National Bank of Commerce (NBC).