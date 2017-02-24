Mizinga Melu heads back home as Barclays Zambia M.D

Prominent banker Mizinga Melu has appointed Barclays Bank Zambia Managing Director.
This is according to a letter from the Bank of Zambia granting conditional approval to Barclays Bank Zambia to hire Mrs Melu.
She has been based in Johannesburg, South Africa after being appointed on 1st October 2014 where she was responsible for the group’s businesses outside of South Africa.
Country Managing Directors of all Barclays Africa’s businesses outside South Africa were report to Mrs Melu.
Before that she ran Standard Chartered Bank Zambia before heading trekking to Tanzania as Managing Director for the National Bank of Commerce (NBC).
You always make us proud. All the best.
What kind of English is this Ba LT naimwe? Simple news story twisted like offals – yaba!
GREAT WOMAN
Welcome back home Mama.
Patience pays, thank you madam. Wishing God’s guidance in your day to day undertakings.
All the Best. Congratulations
I see a Bank of Zambia Governor in you madam work hard, show your fellow women forks that it is possible Be Selfless and Corruption free you will be great
Seems like a demotion to me
Welcome back home mama!Wishing you all the best!
Mizinga Melu’s career trajectory has been very similar to that of Margaret Mwanakatwe. I just hope she won’t be tempted to also enter politics eventually. There are other ways in which one can serve his/her nation without necessarily holding public office.
Also worth mentioning that her move does somewhat sound like a demotion if all Barclays operations outside of South Africa were reporting to her and now she has come to Head Barclays Zambia. I guess this is as a result of the restructuring of the Barclays group with the African operations being sold of by the main Barclays group. It is inevitable that some individuals would be adversely affected through no fault of their own.