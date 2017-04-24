Patriotic Front has given UPND supporter Dante Saunders a 24-hour ultimatum to give police vital information he has on the fires following Hakainde Hichilema’s arrest.

The ultimatum was issued by PF deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya who said the ruling party believed the self-acclaimed political activist had vital information that could be of interest to the police.

“We want to believe that Mr. Dante Saunders has information that is very vital for the police in terms of putting an end to these sporadic fires. If he doesn’t voluntarily go to the police and give them that vital information, we want to believe that the police should take interest in what he has said.

“Whether those fires are being deliberately started by UPND or not, the fact is that government property is being destroyed and taking the country backwards. So we are challenging him to voluntary go to the police and give them that information so that these fires are stopped. Whoever is doing it, it is arson, it is criminal and they should be arrested,” Mr. Bwalya said.

Therefore, Mr. Bwalya said, the PF had given Mr. Saunders a 24 -hour ultimatum to furnish the police with all details he had failure to which he should accept to be called a liar and an alarmist.

He said the police should move swiftly on people like Mr. Saunders because it was such kind of characters that allegedly created confusion in the country.

Mr. Saunders was yesterday quoted on a named radio station claiming that the sporadic fires ravaging public institutions in the last one week were stage managed by the PF.

He said it was a ploy by the ruling party to dent the UPND’s image in the wake of Hichilema’s arrest with five others.

He said that if the UPND was a violent party, its supporters would have taken to the streets to protest their leader’s incarceration.