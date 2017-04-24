President Edgar Lungu says government is aware of reports linking veteran politician Vernon Mwanga to an international campaign aimed at discrediting Zambia.

Dr. Mwaanga is reported have been to different countries misrepresenting the country over the arrest of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

The Head of State says Zambian diplomats should not allow the country’s image to be tarnished.

He says Zambian diplomat’s accredited to different countries should be on alert and ensure that they portray the country’s correct imagine.

President Lungu was speaking at Sate House when he swore in former Minister of General Education John Phiri as High Commissioner to Malawi.

And Special Assistant to the president for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has disclosed that the President has since held closed a door meeting with Dr. Mwaanga

The President has also sworn in Lazarous Kapambwe as Zambia’s permanent representative to the United Nations and Friday Nyambe as Zambia’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

And on the newly sworn diplomats, President Lungu urged them to behave exemplary because they will be judged based on their private and official conduct.