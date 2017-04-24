President Edgar Lungu says government is aware of reports linking veteran politician Vernon Mwanga to an international campaign aimed at discrediting Zambia.
Dr. Mwaanga is reported have been to different countries misrepresenting the country over the arrest of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.
The Head of State says Zambian diplomats should not allow the country’s image to be tarnished.
He says Zambian diplomat’s accredited to different countries should be on alert and ensure that they portray the country’s correct imagine.
President Lungu was speaking at Sate House when he swore in former Minister of General Education John Phiri as High Commissioner to Malawi.
And Special Assistant to the president for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has disclosed that the President has since held closed a door meeting with Dr. Mwaanga
The President has also sworn in Lazarous Kapambwe as Zambia’s permanent representative to the United Nations and Friday Nyambe as Zambia’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
And on the newly sworn diplomats, President Lungu urged them to behave exemplary because they will be judged based on their private and official conduct.
Mwanga has sympathy on fugitive HH
He has no credibility whatsoever
Which normal person supports HH
Thanks
BB2014,16
A fugitive who is in prison? What Bemba trash!
Enough is enough. Lungu must go.
Lazarus Kapambwe bounce back to New York!? That’s good, we need some decency there.
@ Mushota
Scum bag, you don’t even know the meaning of fugitive. What a stinking ass.hole you are!!!!
Only Zambians can denounce their own country and heritage.
VJ is a failure. He had so many opportunities to be a great man but instead he turned into a skirt chasing,petty idi.ot.
Lungu seems to have serious leadership Gaps. If truly what he is doing is right, why worry about VJ? Its sickening to see a president who wastes time on trivial matters yet ignoring serious economic issues. The mistake he has is his surrounding with the Doras and all former MMD people. EL wil go badly becoz once his out all these people will run away from him..
I don’t understand why Edgar would have closed door dialogue with VJ and not have had the same with HH before things got to where they are now. Is this another way how dictators operate?
@ analyser, in what capacity would HH meet EL? All those calling for dialogue are dull, dialogue when he has refused to recognize EL as president, so would HH have a dialogue with a mere member of PF or president EL? If says he doesn’t recognize him as president then let him have dialogue with himself or better still with Frank Bwalya. Zambia is a very good country and its only a handful of short sighted people who want to turnish our image. Thats very wise of EL to have a closed door, the next move, should Mwanga continue , is to slap him with treason as well because thats what it is…selling your own country.
Mushota is right!
Analyzer,
In what capacity would ECL have a closed door meeting with HH when HH does not recognise ECL as president?
@Nubian Princess I agree with you that as Zambians we should not denounce our country even when things go wrong and note that ruling party will only delight at glowing tributes! But between you and me, I believe ECL must exercise discretion and must swallow the humble pie! I am relieved that Amos Chanda also states, the President met up with VJ and must have resolved this! The whole headline is sensational and needless!
In all fairness you might be a youth and might not know VJ’s rich history! He was an Ambassador to the USA at 18 years, UN at 19, Director General of Special Branch at 25 years and Minister of Foreign Affairs at 30 years! What kind of failure is that! Yes, he fell Mandrax, womising et al. But are we all perfect?
MB – Needless to say that in recent years VJ has become dangerous to this country by his tribal bias.
My thinking is that Lungu and HH are just politicians who are both Zambians with different ways of how they want to achieve the same thing, that would be the starting point of their discussion. Obviously they will not just start to discuss because of the enormity of their differences. Starting point would be Lungu rising above all this and to have his people talk and set out what needs to be discussed between the two leaders. I am assuming the Lungu can rise above all this as the President of Zambia, that he proclaims to be. Even people like Donald Trump spoke to his most ardent critic Mitt Romney after the election. By the way Mitt Romney spoke very badly about Trump during the campaign, Trump won and as President he initiated talks. Nothing was disclosed but Trump showed leadership.
Ndiye kusila from Minister of education to high commissioner ku Malawi. John, why not just retire?
Lungu has to find reasons for hating half of Zambia that does not support him. It is not VJ to blame. The truth is coming out.
But we have had former vice presidents becoming high commissioners before.
John needs the money
Bwalwa,
Which half? Tongas Lozis Lundas Luvales and Kaondes do not make half the population of Zambia.
Njala yamunyokola.
They are now scared of their own shadows…..everyone sensible is disgusted with what is happening in Zambia. This include die hard PF supporters. Edgar will be good to listen to the Catholic Bishops
Lungu will never be like VJ politically in life. Never! Lungu deserves to be permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Services.
But the people of Zambia said he is presidential material. He has won elections twice, while others who have tried countless times have failed. Life is like that the invisible hand that determines our fate needs to be respected. For a politically impotent person to insult all those of us who voted for Lungu is very unfair. The real employers of presidents are the electorate not the courts, nor thugs that insult the law enforcement agents. No matter how long you reject Lungu, he is the head of state and calling the shots. The earlier you reconcile with yourself the better. If any of the opposition leaders won the 2016 presidential elections, I would have no problem according them the respect. Because it is a respect of our highest office in the land. Those who lost must learn to pick up…
ba ‘Lombe’, are you normal? What ECL is today was just a dream that never was for VJ. Spare the old man from your cheap mockery!!
Even me I wouldn’t be happy if I was the Head of State and someone goes about discrediting my leadership in other nations
#Lombe, history has taught us something. Even Hilter was elected by his people democratically, but that did not make him a GOOD leader. Today the Germans are still paying for what he did…!
No free ARV from government. We told u
@ Lombe the man was Minister of Defence, Minister of Justice and PF Secretary General all at the same time.
That is incredible CV already. And since 2015 he is president of Zambia. That is far beyond what Mwaanga achieved.
So you say
How and why do you hold a closed door meeting with someone you publicly accuse?
@7 Chainaman, NOT EVERYTHING CAN BE DISCUSSED PUBLICLY but you can still tell people that you have discussed. If you have observed well, political dignitaries especially Head of State make official visits, hold meetings and PRIVATE TALKS and yet their citizens are only told that “they had fruitful discussions” THIS IS THE DIALOGUE THAT LUNGU and even the “SHAMELESS” CATHOLIC BISHOPS have been calling for! WHEN YOU DIVULGE CERTAIN PIECES OF INFORMATION PRE-MATURELY YOU END KILLING THE SPIRIT OF DIALOGUE!!PLEASE RESPECT LUNGU FOR THIS APPROACH ON VJ!
To clarify reports the president needs to hear it from the horse”s mouth. That is leaderahip. Your VJ looked lost last night as he was waiting for SA 066 to Lusaka at OR Tambo. No one paid attention to him except one young lady who gave up her seat as we awaited boarding. He is old enough to show patriotism to his country. Of course not to Lungu or HH. Whoever bought him that business class ticket is just wasting money. He over values himself and few people him take him seriously.
scared or cornered lungu is now shifting blame and trying to shut every one up. juat abandon your dictatorial tendencies and uphold the rule of law.
How do you expect people to trust you when you can’t even use your own names always hiding in Bemba names?
Prophet Jeremiah Chapter 22 verse 16 says”To know God means to do justice” and “to do justice is to know God”.Lungu and Lusambo enjoy to inflict pain and suffering on HH,GBM and UPND Officials in jails. These inmates are innocent and have been slapped with trumped up charges by the Lungu Regime. Clearly Lungu is a hypocrite and is not a Man of God. Christians for Lungu should be ashamed to support the Barbaric Raid on HH’s House, ransacking it,teargassing the occupants and then arresting the Victim of that Raid on trumped up charges. No man of God can condone the treatment of HH and his Family. Lungu is heartless and demonic and therefore wishes the Petitioners dead.
Amwanga namwe banene mwakula siilanikoni afana ndale mweo akamuvalilani muchifungo muzafela mwamene. kodi nunjala yamunyokolani?
Say that RB too.
Mr Mwaanga deserted FTJ when Levy started to persecute him (FTJ) .Anyway VJ thought he was going to be State House advisor to HH.
He was a thief (MSRP)
Ambassador Kapambwe, you are truly the pride of Nchanga. One of the most knowledgeable and polished Diplomats that Zambia has ever produced. Keep it neat and silk Ambassador, just like Chingola was. ( password: kamutanda)
tired of recycled personnel. let other Zambians take over, this is why we even had foreigners representing the country at one time.
This should serve as a very big lesson to Zambia just don’t go to compounds to pick some one as President look at this Lungu he has failed In every department you can think of.
Just remove the tribal goggles and you will see what we all see.
So any Zambian who lives in a komboni should never aspire to become president of Zambia? So even HH would not qualify as he grew up fatherless in a poor household.
Hmmmmml………interesting! I wonder what they discussed. Was VJ ‘warned and cautioned?’. So from this meeting there will be speculations that ‘VJ has moved to the other side’
Works of a brown envelopes he he he he!
Zambia the next titanic sinking!!!
Yamba , Zambia is rotten. Even Congo DR will be better. Shutting everyone up is not the solution the situation.
The only foreigners VJ can influence are Upnd cadres in diaspora and the Colombian Medlin Drug Cartel. No decent government can entertain him with his reputation. All governments protested his appointment as foreign minister by FTJ. If I were Lungu I wouldn’t waste my time on such thrash.
“And Special Assistant to the president for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has disclosed that the President has since held closed a door meeting with Dr. Mwaanga” -THIS IS WELCOME, LET THEM TELL HIM WELL WHAT THEY KNOW ABOUT THE DANGEROUS CONDUCT OF HH and LET THEM ASK HIM TO COUNSEL HH! HH’s behavior has greatly contributed to his current state of affairs! MWANAWASA’s Presidency was under dispute THROUGH OUT HIS REIGN but NEITHER MAZOKA nor SATA WENT TO THE EXTENT OF CONTINOUSLY INSULTING HIM and even REFUSING TO OBEY TRAFFIC DIRECTIVES FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL MOTORCADE! A states man does not do what HH has been doing, the guy who REFUSED TO ACCEPT DEFEAT EVEN BEFORE VOTING,FAILED TO PROVIDE PROOF OF RIGGING BEFORE and AFTER ELECTION RESULTS!!
better be polite than demean other people….. When shall we share ideas on how to develop our country. This country is bigger than Lungu and HH.
DR MWANGA IS ONE OF ZAMBIA`S MATURED AND EXPERIENCED POLITICIANS, WITH DUE RESPECT. I THINK HIS CLOSED DOOR TALKS WITH EL IS A WELCOME MOVE WHICH COULD BE FRUITFUL, HIM AND RB WHERE BOTH (UNIP BOYS) UNDER SUPER KEN, RINGS A BELL?. EVEN IN THE ANIMAL KINGDOM LIKE LADS, POLITICS ARE THERE FOR YOU TO SEE. RESPECT FOR ALPHA MALES IN ANIMAL KINGDOM IS CARDINAL, POLITICS SEPERATE BOYS FROM MEN, I PRAY FOR THE BEST IN THE INTEREST OF ZAMBIA, PEACE BE STILL ZAMBIA.
T he police is unprofessional and even H.E E.C. Lungu knows. How many politicians have been accused falsely when they were innocent. Many examples. Look at Garry Nkombo & other UPND members accused of killing a PF official in livings tone by Policewoman Katanga and spent weeks in jail for nothing. What about the UPND member also accused of murder in Chongwe when he was innocent. So how can one beleive the police?
I fail to understand those Zambians who run to other countries to paint their own country as a failed state, what manner of dullness is this? So you insult the sovereignty of your own country and later on come back and pretend you never said anything evil? These are the same characters who would overnight change their view simply because a different face is sitting in state house – mere hatred for an individual rather than being rational. If Mwanga thinks evil of Zambia let him go and stay in those same countries he thinks are perfect. The level of tribalism is alarming in this country. Give Lungu a chance to rule and judge him after 5yrs from now, thats what the constitution says.
VJ is a Veteran, Seasoned Diplomat and a Senior Citizen of Zambia. VJ is doing the Right thing by persuading SADC to intervene in the Zambian political Crisis. What is wrong with that? Its very clear that the 2016 Election was Disputed and Petitioned and we don’t know who won it. Both Lungu and HH claim to have won the Election. So let AU and SADC mediate the Disputed Election b4 Zambia descends into another Rwanda. SADC should provide the Judges to hear the Petition and declare the Winner of the 2016 Election. Why is Lungu afraid of the SADC Mediation over the Election Dispute and the Petition? Zambia is already on fire and Lungu himself has threatened a State of Emergency. HH the Leader of the Opposition is in jail and slapped with trumped up Treason Charges. At least 2000 UPND…
Did you even vote for you to talk about who won the elections? Just keep quiet before we put you behind bars as well.
Mpundu – Sometimes it is better to reassess your rantings before posting them.
Hichilema,Hichilema, Hichilema this name has become a curse in Zambian Politics. We have had the Chonas, the Musokotwanes, the Mazokas, the Mundias and a lot more other names, Zambia has been quiet. But the moment the name HICHILEMA entered politics, Zambia has gone upside down.
I believe there must be something secrete behind the name which is causing all the confusion.
Has the police told us what happened with the ZAF officer who was killed in police custody?
@ 24 – Never
Lungu, you have done more than enough damage especially in the area of discrediting Zambia internationally yourself. Stop this blame game and hear the petition before the entire Electoral Commission disappears through resignation. You are Fraud!
Soon he will be accusing Mutalama wa Katanga of kissing Dora’s genetalia!
Can anyone defend the police: whether they always tell the truth and wether they always do the right thing. Simple question
Its not a Secret that the 2016 Zambian Election was Disputed and Petitioned. That Petition has not been heard and this has heightened Tension in the Country. HH ,leader of the Official Opposition is in jail facing trumped up Treason charges,over 2000 UPND Supporters are in jail. There are Arson Attacks accross the Country. To deal with the crisis Lungu has threatened to declare a State of Emergency. The Role of Senior Citizens like VJ is to help bring peace to Zambia in time like these. The Role that VJ is currently playing must be applauded by every peace loving person including Lungu. Zambia has an Election Petition Dispute and SADC should come to Zambia and mediate the Petition Dispute. SADC should facilitate the Petition Hearing Process by an Independent and impartial Court. The…
And Special Assistant to the president for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has disclosed that the President has since held closed a door meeting with Dr. Mwaanga.
Why does this Lazy Bum always like these closed door meetings? What is he hiding?
So finally hh has sent an emissary? Ala treason ibi tata.
Mushota PhD doesn’t even know the meaning of fugitive, just like all pfacists mistakenly confuse their fanatical behavior to been Patriotic.
Mushota is not an academic… boza chee
She is not a PHD holder, she just happens to be married to a Scotsman in Scotland. Last week she wrote that VJ was a drag dealer instead of drug dealer.
CHA did not need to. How come I know What’s going on in other countries without even stepping a foot their or being told by their rebels? Don’t be daft 1diots!
Hh will now negotiate to obtain what he had before- president of UPNDonkeys no more no less, not even a face saver.
VJ is a true Zambian unlike most of these renegades…he is a freedom fighter..viva freedom..engage the man if you are not sure of what he’s capable..
Meant VJ…not CHA. Always, always and always trying to play the blame game.
A leader who is always quarreling with his citizens is not a wise leader! A father in a decent home finds tactful ways of engaging his household! Why is the kateka so irritable and so easily disturbed by even the most constructive criticism? VJ is an elder in our state and elders don’t just talk any how. If I were ECL, I would have long taken wise counsel from all concerned elders in the state! That is how you build a nation! You don’t build a nation by being paranoid especially about who recognizes you! Half of the electorates voted for opposition political parties. What are you going to do with them? If you won genuinely, enjoy the presidency but if there was cheating, too bad. No rest until the petition is heard! Stolen things are sweet but we never get to enjoy them!
Hh is fast learning that when you are in prison you have absooutely no bargaining power unless you are Mandela. You can even negotiate to go to the loo….kikikijiki
Hh has realised that his freedom does not lie with Keith Mweemba or Martha Mushipe especially, but in negotiations with tail between legs. What a way to finish yourself! We mwine ukuipwisha.
I pity The Copperbelt University is agonizing in pain for having conferred on VJ Mwaanga an Honorary PhD degree based on his flimsy personal database. Just what compelling criteria did CBU use to make such an institutional blunder? We understand that UPND-backed CBU Academic Union pushed Mwaanga’s nomination on University Senate.
In principle prominent men and women on whom Honorary degrees are confined are judged on their past, current and possible future worthwhile contributions to humanity. But VJ’s DNA can be likened to cruel people who ignited the massacre of Tutsis in Rwanda. VJ can no longer be equated to Salim Salim or Kofi Annan. He is an African disgrace.
You are just another heap of PF faeces stinking with a huge stench like your grand mother’s stale and unwashed pu.ssey!!
Go and rot in HELL mother fcker!!
How can you say VJ is a failure when the man has a track record. As for the bad part of VJ’s track record we all have it. Police cant go to a house of somebody who has not refused to go to the Police station and tear gas his family and VJ must go and tell a different story to the world. It is always morally right to stand on the side of Justice which VJ is doing. Don’t expect VJ to go and endorse road rage as treason, the world will laugh at him – now wake up for once
You little upndonkeys little underfive politicians, just shut up, what do you know about politics? Why do you think you have flopped six times?
All don’t respond to Terrible, lest we will be seen to have the same defunct thinking capacity. Lets just respond to intellectual debate.
Lets try again maybe this will work – VJ is alleged to have told some foreign people about the way HH was arrested. VJ did not subtract or add anything to the story, so up to now we don’t understand why simple minds are criticising him.
Zambia is finished under Lungu…! END OF
Lungu is not suitable to be a President but merely a Minister. He has messed up the Country in a very short time. He is an Accidental President no wonder he is failing. He is surrounded by people who only wants to benefit themselves and giving him wrong advise. Why can’t he emulate Levy Mwanawasa instead of listening from Bakaponya?
UPND cadres have short memories. Not long ago they accused FTJ and VJ to have rigged elections for Mwanawasa. VJ was a swear word in Tongland. Today is the most mature etc. What manner of people are those who believe in UPND?
Lungu, stop hallucinating
@45 Maliya, look who is talking! Another UPNDonkey, never heard of you donkey before, where did you creep from?
Let us be careful with tribal hatred on LT. You can insult Tongas because you’re Bemba but tomorrow you go to the hospital and the doctor treating you is Tonga. Or you insult Bembas because you’re Tonga but the doctor treating you is Bemba. LT is owned by known persons and in future they will be held accountable for promoting tribal hatred. The time is coming. Soon.
Mushota talks from its ass all the time. Give your ass a break and use your brain if you have one. I’m sure your brain is located by your ass hole. How can someone be a fugitive when they are in police custody.
Another one for the hangman! Take his passport away.