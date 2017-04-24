The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has targeted to raise over K8 billion in an amnesty on interest and penalties launched today.
ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has told a media briefing that the amnesZRA CG Chandaty will run from 24th April to 31st July, 2017.
Mr. Chanda says during this period, taxpayers are expected to submit all outstanding tax returns and pay all their principal tax liabilities for tax periods prior to 1st March, 2017.
He explains that all waivers of interest and penalties shall be granted upon submission of outstanding returns and full payment of principal tax liabilities.
Mr. Chanda has however, stated that the amnesty will not apply to cases under litigation, investigation, interest and penalties arising from an audit or investigation, interest and penalties relating to property transfer tax, among other such cases.
Meanwhile, Mr Chanda has disclosed that the authority has in the last two weeks impounded seven trucks laden with smuggled goods.
He has warned businesses in the habit of smuggling that they risk forfeiting their goods including the vehicles used in smuggling to the state.
This is another crook we have who ACC need to look into!!
if ZRA were not crooks, there could have been 5 times that amount of revenue. Government needs to do a crack down on border agents who take bribes.
What more proof do people need to understand that Zambia runs unsustainable taxes! Further proof of the desperate financial position the country is in …
I am happy that my suggestion has come to fruition…. This is part of employment creation. after all in all fairness principal is ur legal money. this penalty and interest was just enriching a few excited ZRA officers who would milk money out of us threatening to garnish our accounts. Good Move Kingsley
What a relief! Ba CG mwabomba.
Most of the money collected is used on transport and allowances for police to go and pick opposition party opponents. Not your fault ZRA
THANK YOU Z R A . THAT IS THE WAY TO GROW THE SMART ZAMBIA. LET TAX PAYERS START ON A CLEAN NOTE AFTER INSTALLING THE NEW TAX SYSTEM.
