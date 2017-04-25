Kafue Magistrate court has convicted a man with two of his compliances for allegedly obtaining money by false pretenses.

Kafue Magistrate Army Masoja jailed People’s Concern Foundation Director Evans Chisha for seven years with hard labour for collecting money on the pretense that his organization is a subsidiary of the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust when in fact not.

Mr Chisha was jointly charged with Monica Tembo and Anna Jere who were jailed for simple imprisonment for the same period.

Delivering judgement Magistrate Masoja found guilty the trio of eight counts for obtaining money from unsuspected people of Kafue district.

Both the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust Board member Anne Kabayi and Kafue Acting District Commissioner, Joseph Kamana welcomed the judgement.

They said in separate interviews that the conviction would serve as a deterrent to would be offenders.