Impostor jailed for masquerading on behalf of the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust

1
1 views

Kafue Magistrate court has convicted a man with two of his compliances for allegedly obtaining money by false pretenses.

 Kafue Magistrate Army Masoja jailed People’s Concern Foundation Director Evans Chisha for seven years with hard labour  for collecting money on the pretense  that his organization is a subsidiary of the Esther Lungu Foundation  Trust when in fact not.

 Mr Chisha was jointly charged with Monica Tembo and Anna Jere who were jailed for simple imprisonment for the same period.

Delivering judgement Magistrate Masoja found guilty the trio of eight counts for obtaining money from unsuspected people of Kafue district.

 Both the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust Board member Anne Kabayi and Kafue Acting District Commissioner, Joseph Kamana welcomed the judgement.

 They said in separate interviews that the conviction would serve as a deterrent to would be offenders.

 

Related posts:

  1. Esther Lungu Foundation Trust donates solar power to Rufunsa clinics
  2. Esther Lungu Foundation Trust recieves foodstuffs worth US$ 2 millon from Saudi Arabia
  3. Wynter Kabimba challenges Chinese Embassy over K200,000 cash donation to Esther Lungu Foundation
  4. First Lady Esther pleased with increased donor confidence in her Foundation

1 COMMENT

  1. +1
    0
    vote

    Cage the id!ot, just like Mushota is disguised as student in Scotland, but swallows cum daily, to the point she cant remember she has been blogging she is 27 for the last 3 yrs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here