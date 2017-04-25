Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda has praised striker Patson Daka for raising the country’s profile after inspiring Red Bull Salzburg of Austria to victory in the UEFA Youth Cup final.

Salzburg beat Portuguese side Benfica 2-1 in the final on April 23 in Switzerland in a match the striker came off the bench in the 55th minute to score the equalizer.

“He has given a so-called underdog team the UEFA Trophy which is also a plus for Zambia,” Nyirenda said.

“He has lifted our flag so hugh, and I think he is still lifting it.”

Daka was on target in the 72nd minute before his team mate Alexander Schmidt scored the winner four minutes later to complete Salzburg’s dramatic comeback on their way to victory.

The 2017 U20 AFCON winning striker had just three days earlier also scored in Salzburg’s 2-1 semifinal win over Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Daka is expected to lead the Zambia U20 charge at the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup that South Korea will host from May 20 to June 11.