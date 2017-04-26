Amnesty International has demanded that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema be released immediately.
The organisation is also demanding that Mr Hichilema’s ‘trumped-up treason charges be dropped.
It said the Zambian authorities must drop trumped-up treason charges against Mr. Hichilema and his five employees and release them unconditionally.
Amnesty International said this in a statement today ahead of his bail hearing.
“Hakainde Hichilema and the other arrested members of the United Party for National Development (UPND) are victims of longstanding persecution by the Zambian authorities stemming from their political activities and last year’s disputed election,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Southern Africa.
“The charges against Hichilema and his employees are designed to harass and intimidate him and deter him from doing his political work.”
Below is the full statement from Amnesty International
AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL
PRESS RELEASE
Zambia: Drop trumped-up treason charges against opposition leader and release him immediately Zambian authorities must drop trumped-up treason charges against main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema and his five employees and release them unconditionally, Amnesty International said today ahead of his bail hearing.
The six were arrested on 11 April after they allegedly failed to give way to a Presidential convoy. They claim they were beaten, teargassed and pepper sprayed on their genitals by the police.
Hakainde Hichilema is facing charges of treason, “disobeying lawful orders” and using insulting language towards the police after a confrontation with a convoy carrying President Edgar Lungu.
Police allege that Hichilema’s vehicles did not give way to the presidential motorcade while they were travelling on the same road on 8 April.
However, Hichilema’s lawyer told Amnesty International that their vehicles had been given permission to go ahead. Both men were on their way to attend a religious ceremony in Mongu district.
After their arrest, three of Hichilema’s employees were allegedly tortured by policemen wearing hoods.
“These charges are a massive conflation of what is essentially a traffic control issue; it should not be labelled treason, said Deprose Muchena.
“The Zambian authorities must promptly and thoroughly investigate these reports of torture and other ill-treatment of those detained and bring suspected perpetrators to justice in a fair trial.”
Background
Hakainde Hichilema is the president of the main opposition political party, the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Zambia.
On 11 August 2016 he stood against President Edgar Lungu in the presidential elections, where he was narrowly defeated.
Following the defeat, the UPND challenged the electoral results but their petition was thrown out by the Constitutional Court before being heard.
On 6 October 2016, Hichilema was arrested alongside UPND vice-president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba in Luanshya while on their way to visit their supporters in prison. Police have backdated his treason charges to October 2016, alleging that he has failed to recognise Lungu’s presidency.
For more information or to request an interview, please contact:
Robert Shivambu, Media Manager – Amnesty International – Southern Africa
Public Document
****************************************
Amnesty International Southern Africa Regional office, 3 Glenhove Road, Melrose Estate, Johannesburg 2196
twitter: @amnestypress or @AmnestySAfrica or @AmnestySARO
Ourc country is called republic of Zambia and other mouth pieces need to respect it’s sovereignty.
We don’t follow amnesty international laws in dealing with law breakers in Zambia. These 1diots should differentiate between a friend and a criminal/suspect. If you are demanding for the release of a friend you ‘ve no rights to instruct the Zambian courts to release him and on the other hand if you are demanding for the release of a suspect/criminal you need to understand the procedure. Thats been childish demanding for the release of a dangerous suspect. Zambia has for the past weeks enjoyed peace since that cretin was put behind bars. No rich person is above the law.
Lungu is a bad egg! Not tactful what he did.
There must be misprision of treason if somebody in PF knew that HH had been planning a coup d’etat since October 2016. Also, isn’t it strange that HH only planned the coup with his chef, gardener, driver, and bodyguards?
Again I repeat myself, when will African institutions grow? How will African institutions gain trust from the public if every time there are faced with a high profile case for them to prove themselves , some NGOs and diplomats make noise and the case disappears and judges are left with no precedent to work on?
This case is in court, if the charges are trumped up , the court will say so and throw out the case the precedent would have been set and it will be used by an average Joe in future who will be charged with the same case and no NGOs and NGOs to make noise for him.
I think this move by Amnesty is retrogressive and backward and honestly shameful.
What we need to fight for here is speedy trial. Justice is what we seek and that can only be dispensed in court and if the…
What we need to fight for here is speedy trial. Justice is what we seek and that can only be dispensed in court and if the court get it right, it would restore trust in the system and help us build our institutions.
This is a EXAM that our Courts must Take.
This is the EXAM our Courts MUST Pass
We need our Courts to Take this Exam
We need our Courts to Pass this Exam.
We can’t have a rigged system for the rich and popular politicians , while the poor, without the voice of NGOs and Diplomats, are made to go through our courts without the glare of the public eyes. This is wrong and it must stop!!!
This case puts the Courts in the spot like of public trust and opinion and lets see how they will perform
Let the case go one, let Justice prevail
@chief booklicker you are spot on. Why should our judges be subjected to undue influence? Let justice prevail without any interference. Amnesty international are not judges to decide on the case which are before the courts. If they are used to do that in south Africa they need to understand that this is zambia.
Monkeys scratching each other in a group think campaign.
So Mr. Deprose Muchena – Amnesty International – Southern Africa, where were you when people were being killed in Namwala and other parts of Zambia?
THANK YOU VERY MUCH, LEMBA, SPOT ON!!!!
Present the evidence to this Namwala PFake News. Who got killed? Names, ages, sex, addresses? Where are they buried? Who killed them? Why haven’t the killers been prosecuted?
We should not waste each others time. This case must not have gone to court in the first place. Where on earth does road rage become treason? Lets be serious for once.
Do road rage with hh and gbm because it’s not gonna be treason but never with the republican president mwana. The presidency is is a different story. Under normal circumstances hh was going to be shot dead in spot.
Why was HH and his men NOT arrested in Mongu? He should have been arrested on the spot if this was treason. Especially if the so-called president was in danger, why did they police fail to arrest him on the spot?
@HH OVAL HEAD. You think like a wild animal. You need vaccination. That is the problem with these uneducated carders. Lungu is the one that followed HH on that road leaving his chopper. He was jealous of the massive support HH continues to recieve. Secondly, Lungu won in 2015 and HH recognized him. Why? It was because the elections were properly done and took into account all stakeholder. 2016 election were not done properly and massively rigged. Things did not add up or make sensem and then the Ugandan that was caught in the server room. All these are justifiable reasons to petition and not recognize the winner especially that the case is still alive in court.
In Zambia government on operates when there is a flow of blood on their hands – BLOOD MUST SPILL
This is a real problem in Africa. All of those calling for HH release are only considering only one side of the coin. This is not strange because most Africans are only good at treating the ‘symptoms, and extremely poor at implementation of preventive measures. Just because the president did not die due to HH reckless driving does not justify the wrong – the least HH sympathizers can do is to spell out the wrongs on both sides and council to set precedence for would be offenders. HH has been insulting the presidency, promising the nation amagedon and that is fine to them until war erupts. What manner of thinking is this. EL must protect the office by doing everything in his powers even if it means sending HH to jail. We must be forward thinking…
A president who portrays a character of humbleness and ‘Christian like’ when he’s infact a tin pot dictator. Am beginning to hate this country. Growing up, I always believed we are a true democratic society. And of-course, we were from 1991 until somewhere after Levy.
Who else do those who think they wield power want to listen to? The bishops have spoken, high profile individuals such as Raila Odinga, Mmusi Maimane, Tendai Biti and the list is endless.
That the opinion of Kampyongo, Kamba, Mumbi phjiri and their lot are the supreme decisions that this country and its law enforcement wings have to live by is beyond my imagination. Any professional and independent opinion is being out rightly shoved down the news bins, i.e Linda Kasonde and LAZ. Just what happened to the beautiful…
Lungu has given Zambia a bad name. Look at how his thug Zulu behaved at the soccer stadium in front of an international organization. He has damaged the Judiciary in order to manipulate them to cling to power. There is law in Zambia or respect for human rights. Any proper investor will not invest such a country. All he had to do is defend his legitmacy in court with evidence not running away or chancing technicalitie like the 14 days. The truth always haunts those who hide it. You are never at peace and problems will always follow you. No matter what lungu does the issue will never go away until he faces it in a lawfully manner. Using thugs and criminals in police uniform will not help.
IF I WERE LUNGU I WERE GOING TO RESIGN ON PUBLIC INTEREST. NO ONE SEES THE PRESIDENT AS A LEADER WHO CAN ARTICULATE ISSUES OF THE NATION IN A PROFESSIONAL AND HARMON MANNER. HE IS A FAILURE AND HAS NO LEADERSHIP DIRECTION FOR THE COUNTRY. IF YOU SEE ONE WHO EMBRAESES BAD EGGS LIKE MUMBI PHIRI, FRANK BWALYA, AMOS CHANDA, KAMPYONGO, LUSAMBO WHO ARE FULL OF EVIL WILLS. HOW CAN HE LEAD A NATION LIKE THIS?
VERY DISAPPOINTED.
VERY DISAPPOINTED. LUNGU’S DOWN FALL SHALL BE A CELEBRATION OF MANY ZAMBIANS
You Amnesty donkeys, of course hh WILL be released, but only if our courts of law find no case against him. Otherwise he is in for a long long time. But you can rest assured that Zambia respects human rights and human life, so if he is found guilty of treason and sentenced according to the laws of Zambia, he is not likely to be given the noose treatment and may even be pardoned by our President. Our President is not the bloody thirsty individual that you try to paint him to be. He has told you clearly to let the law take its course. So you donkeys please respect our President and our sovereign laws…..donkeys, don’t you have laws where you live? Do you live in the republic of donkeys where you can do anything you want?
quickest way out is get convicted then presidential pardon
True, Yeta. conviction, presidential pardon, then no more elections as convicts can’t stand in elections. Straight forward process, don’t you think??