Electoral Expert MacDonald Chipenzi has said the two former heads of states Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and Rupiah Bwedzani Banda may not advocate for peace indaba to curb political tension in Zambia between the ruling PF and opposition UPND because the duo have partisan stances.

In an interview, Chipenzi said the involvement of Dr. Kaunda and Rupiah Banda may be disputed by some interested stakeholders owing to the fact that duo were seen backing the current leadership in the previous elections.

“Kaunda and Rupiah Banda in the last elections backed President Edgar Lungu” he said

Meanwhile, Chipenzi has since called on President Edgar Lungu‘s Press aide Amos Chanda to clarify what the head of state meant when he said the United Nations (UN) and European Union (EU) should not to interfere in Zambia’s internal affairs.

Chipenzi further noted that the United Nations (UN) and European Union (EU) fund many projects in Zambia, adding that it is normal for them to show concerns in the country they fund.

