

MMD President Nevers Mumba has charged that the conduct of some Pentecostal Pastors aligned to the Patriotic Front is shameful.

Dr Mumba said in an interview that it is embarrassing to belong to the Evangelical movement which he said has aligned itself to the PF which is perpetuating injustices against God’s people.

He said some Evangelical Pastors are failing to condemn the brutality taking place in Zambia because they have so compromised by their close relationship with the PF government.

Dr Mumba who is Overseer for Victory Ministries International signalled out Bishop Joshua Banda of Northmead Assemblies of God, Reverand Pukuta Mwanza, the Executive Director of the Evangelical Fellowship of God and BIGOCA Presiding Bishop Peter Ndhlovu as some of the leading Pentecostal Pastors that are embarrassing the Church with their continued silence.

He has since challenged the clergymen aligned to the PF to condemn the injustice that is happening in the country.

Dr. Mumba notes that it has been difficult for the church to diffuse the political tension in the country because some men of God have been compromised.

“I want to ask my junior colleagues in the Church like Bishop Joshua Banda, Rev. Pukuta Mwanza and my brother Bishop Peter Ndhlovu of Bishop to check themselves because the path they have chosen is a very dangerous path. We are ashamed as Evangelicals that our leaders have chosen to remain silent with all the injustices going on in our country,” Dr Mumba said.

He added, “Zambians are expecting more from us but we are failing to call our political leaders to account. We have chosen silence when our people are being oppressed every day.”

Dr Mumba has since applauded the Catholic Bishops for speaking out against increasing political tension in the country and worsening levels of oppression.

“We are so encouraged that there is somewhere in some corner of Zambia where conscious still lies and we applaud our Bishops for coming out in the manner they did. The Catholic Church have really made us proud and that statement by the Catholic Bishops must be read by all Zambians who wold want to see a Zambia they can be proud of,” Dr Mumba said.