President Edgar Lungu has called on investors to take advantage of Zambia’s geographic position together with the peace and stability prevailing in the country to set up their businesses.
President Lungu says it is unfortunate that some people are bent on misleading investors and the international community that the country is unstable.
The Head of State however says the opening of a drug manufacturing factory called NRB is a clear indication that the country is both politically and economically stable.
He was speaking at the commissioning of the 200 million US dollars drug manufacturing facility in Lusaka.
President Lungu has assured investors that their investment is safe because of the sound and conducive political and business environment.
The President also noted that the commissioning of the NRB is a sign that that the manufacturing sector is growing.
President Lungu says the manufacturing company will bring about sustainable access to quality and affordable medicines and the intervention of local production to enhance the health systems not only in Zambia but also in Africa.
And Health minister Chitalu Chilufya says President Edgar Lungu has set precedence in the health sector in the shortest time of his reign.
Dr Chilufya says the President has shown great commitment to develop the health sector.
And Commerce minister Margeret Mwanakatwe says the opening of NRB is a clear testimony that government is diversifying the economy of Zambia.
Ms Mwanakatwe says her ministry will ensure that NRB flourishes in production and also Exportation of drugs.
She said her ministry will continue to create a conducive environment that will spur economic development and job creation.
And NRB group chairman Narayan Bandekar says the establishment of NRB is because of the conducive business environment that has been created in Zambia.
Mr. Bandekar says the pharmaceutical will work at scaling up operations so that it can produce medicines.
And mission pharma Zambia limited General Manager Jacob Cohn says the company will continue to enhance its partnership with the Ministry of Health.
Mr. Cohn however says the NRB pharma opening in the country is as a result of the potential that Zambia Has due to stability and its geographical location.
He said that there is also need for the pharmaceutical to comply to the standards set by Zamra and the international standards.
Great! What kind of drugs are they manufacturing? When will production begin? Who is doing the marketing? How many people are employed by this factory? So many questions and so few answers
That's Zambian journalism for you as all journalists have been appointed to foreign service…the young ones that have remained are all eager to bootlick as well instead of educating the reader.
“Ms Mwanakatwe says her ministry will ensure that NRB flourishes in production and also Exportation of drugs.”
The unfortunate thing is that the majority of Zambia do not comprehend these things to ask appropriate questions
